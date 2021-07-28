CLEAR FORK –There won’t be a need for Oceana police officer and new Westside coach Tyler Dunigon to launch an investigation into his offense this season.
If he did, he knows whose fingerprints he would find all over it.
In fact, he was in on this caper.
Even before he was named the school’s fifth head coach, Dunigon was working on his offense with quarterback and rising junior Jaxon Cogar, allowing him to help implement the offense.
And the quarterback now has ownership over the offense he will run for the Renegades this fall.
“He helped me build the offense and he helped me put it in,” Dunigon said Thursday before the final few days of the three-week practice window before practice begins in earnest around the state Monday. “What routes he liked to throw, which ball is his best, what kind of stuff I like to do and we kind of put them together. I was preparing to be offensive coordinator so me and Jax have talked all year long. We got together four or five times during the offseason.”
And why not?
Although the team was as hurt as any team by the Covid-19 pandemic last season, being limited to four games, Cogar was impressive. He completed 37 of 70 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns.
Cogar said most of his suggestions were in the passing game, noteworthy because he didn’t take a snap behind center until his eighth-grade year.
Which follows along the same line as his brother Justin, who did not take a snap until his freshman year. All he did was finish his career as a Kennedy Award candidate, finishing third in the balloting for the state player of the year award in 2014.
With a decorated brother who threw for 2,364 yards and 22 touchdowns (three interceptions) and rushed for 1,933 yards and 36 touchdowns as a senior, the comparisons are inevitable.
It’s one of the reasons he said he played receiver as a seventh grader.
“I knew if I played (quarterback) he’d be there to help me but again the comparison thing gets old,” he said. ”I kind of got used to it after playing for a long time. I’m just trying to make a name for myself.”
He is well on the way to doing that.
“Jax has really got three things going for him that I can’t coach,” Dunigon said. “He’s 6-foot-4, 240 (pounds) and he has a cannon for an arm.”
Those athletic skills allowed him to have a breakout year in 2020.
He was also aided by the fact that Blake Goode was the known commodity in the backfield. It was Goode who quarterbacked the team in 2019 – he threw for 645 yards and rushed for 645 yards – who was reversing his role into what figured to be a more prominent role as the Renegades tailback.
But after Cogar’s impressive four-game sample size in 2020, there figures to be another role reversal.
“This year I think Jax is going to help Blake more,” Dunigan said. “I don’t see teams being able to stack the box on us, I’m going to be honest. And if they do, we’re probably going to throw it. Last year, Blake helped Jax, and I think it reverses this year and I think Blake is going to have a big year.”
Cogar threw for over 100 yards in all four starts a year ago, including 202 in the opener against Mount View.
But his best game came two games later, on a Tuesday night against county rival Wyoming East, in just his sixth career start. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns and he rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
His brother Justin was asked after the game if he remembered having games like that.
“Yes, but not as a sophomore,” he said.
It’s the running part of his game he said he has worked to improve.
Cogar for one is looking for a complete season after the debacle that was the 2020 season, in which the Renegades finished 2-2.
“In my opinion, I think we might have had one of the most skilled teams ever here,” Cogar said. “Every week we were waiting on the day when the (now infamous Covid color-coded) map came out. And it was just bad news every time. Then just like that it was over.”
He said he will miss veteran receivers like Daniel Reed, Ethan Blackburn and Spencer Kenney. But he is excited about some up-and-comers.
“I think Noah Lusk and Ashton Reed and Andy Elkins are definitely going to surprise some people,” Cogar said. “
The Renegades signal caller said he watches his peers around the state, often picking up tips from things that other quarterbacks do.
“I’ve watched Ian Hamrick from Gilmer County and Trey Dunn from South Charleston; they are some of the best players in the state.” Cogar said.
And he is showing he belongs among those names too.