Westside pulls away from Indy to win sectional championship

At any given moment in the postseason, one play can change the entire complexion of the game.
That was the case Thursday night in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 championship game inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
With the game tied 43-43 between Independence and Westside, a hustle play late in the third quarter by senior Wesley Browning became the difference maker for the Renegades.
Running down a missed shot in the corner that appeared to be going out of bounds, Browning rifled the ball out to Ethan Blackburn who nailed a clutch 3 for Westside, creating a huge momentum swing.
The sequence sparked an 8-0 run over the final 1:43 of the third quarter and the Renegades never trailed the rest of the way en route to a 74-59 triumph.
"This is a great win for us and our program right now," Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins said. "We had a tough year last year, struggling with our younger kids. I told them in the huddle that I can be the hardest man in the world to play for, but, I pushed them all summer long. I can't tell you how many games we played this summer through the three-week period. We worked and we worked and this is the payoff. Hard work is worth it."
After Blackburn hit the crucial 3 to break the tie, he grabbed a defensive rebound on Indy's ensuing trip, feeding the ball forward to a streaking Jace Colucci for another score.
Blackburn capped the third-quarter run with another triple to give Westside the lead at 51-43 heading to the final eight minutes of play.
"I am not sure what is at times, but we just struggle shooting the ball," Jenkins said. "Then we can run off a few and that is kinda what we did during that run. Ethan got hot and extended the game for us."
Carter Adkins stemmed the tide with a 3 for the Patriots to start the fourth quarter. However, the Patriots could not cash in on a layup and two open looks from behind the arc to further cut into the deficit.
Westside took advantage and pounded the ball down low to Tommy Milam for a score and Blackburn inserted the dagger on the next trip with a deep 3 for the first double digit lead of the night.
After struggling in the first half, Blackburn heated up when his team needed it most.
"I told him at halftime, shooters shoot," Jenkins said. "I know sometimes they get frustrated and don't want to shoot. When you are open and the play develops, you have to step up with confidence and shoot the ball. He did that for us."
Independence would cut the lead to seven points with just under two minutes to play, but the Patriots could get no closer. Daniel Reed sealed the sectional championship for Westside going 9-for-10 from the line down the stretch.
Blackburn finished the night with 25 points and Reed had 20. McKinney led Independence with 25, but, where the Patriots lost the game was on the boards. Colucci and Milam gave the young Patriots fits inside helping Westside gather 22 offensive rebounds.
"I thought we played really good for about 28 minutes, then we stopped playing team basketball," Independence head coach Mike Green said. "I think we are a young and inexperienced team with a ton of upside. I am proud of our effort and the intensity the boys played with this evening. We just have to become a more physical rebounding team and play better within the system. If we do that, this team will be fine. I love this team and I am proud to be their coach."
Westside (14-10) will host its Region 3 co-final game Thursday against the Section 2 loser between Shady Spring and Bluefield. Independence will be on the road against the Section 2 winner the same night.
"I told the kids tonight that this game was huge for us because we didn't want to go on the road," Jenkins said. "Shady and Bluefield are super teams and we didn't want to go to one of their places. I put more emphasis on this game tonight and winning this section, so we could host that game. It is a different game when we play at home."
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter at @Rusman1981
Independence (14-9)
A.J. Zilinski 2, Atticus Goodson 2, Cyrus Goodson 7, Carter Adkins 3, Michael McKinney 25, Jared Cannady 10, Zach Bolen 5. Totals: 21 9-15 59.
Westside (14-10)
Jace Colucci 10, Daniel Reed 20, Ethan Blackburn 25, Evan Colucci 5, Tommy MIlam 12, Wesley Browning 2. Totals: 28 14-20 74.
I: 14 18 11 16 — 59
W: 14 18 19 23 — 74
3-point goals: I: 8 (C. Goodson, Adkins 2, McKinney 3, Cannady 2), W: 4 (Blackburn 3, Reed). Fouled out: Bolen (I)