CLEAR FORK – It might not have the ring of the “Win One for the Gipper” speech, nor the meaning, but for Westside it hasn’t mattered.
The Renegades are on a mission to send coach Shawn Jenkins “Out with a Bang” and the team responded in kind with a 77-44 victory over Independence in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 semifinals Monday.
It was Westside’s fourth straight win.
After he tendered his resignation earlier this month, he said he spoke to his team.
“I told them, ‘Send me out with a bang,’” Jenkins said. “’That’s what I want you to do, send me out with a bang. Our goal hasn’t changed. We’re still trying to get to the state tournament. Let’s get down there. Send me out with a bang.’ It seemed like from that moment on they have practiced hard, they have come in here and taken it seriously and they have worked hard.”
And on Monday the Renegades were clicking on all cylinders.
Whether it was the press causing turnovers, the guards knocking down 3s or the bigs getting stick back after stick back, everything was working for Westside.
Evan Colucci, whose return to the lineup marked the start of the Renegades' four-game win streak, led the way with 20 points (14 in the first quarter), Ashton Reed added 17 (15 in the second half), Shandall Adkins 15 and Dale Bledsoe 11.
Despite the lopsided score, the game seemed to turn at the end of the first half when Westside scored four points in the last four seconds.
After rebounding a quick miss on the defensive end, point guard Bledsoe got the ball inside to Bryson Blankenship for his lone basket, then Bledsoe made a steal on the inbounds and hit a fadeaway jumper as the buzzer sounded to turn a nine-point lead into a 39-26 halftime advantage.
“That was huge swing there, four points with about 10 seconds to go,” Jenkins said. “We get the (basket) and got that steal and that gave us momentum going to the third quarter.”
Indeed, it did. The Renegades came out and scored the first 10 points of the second half to put the game away.
Colucci was hot early with 14 points (four 3s) as the Renegades led 25-13 after one.
“That was my mistake,” Independence coach Mike Green said of allowing the quick start by Colucci. “I had decided coming in here I was going to box-and-1 with Evan. He’s probably averaging 30-plus points against Independence in the last three years since I’ve been here. But we didn’t do that. I changed my mind right before we went out and allowed five or six 3s (Bledsoe also had one in the first to go with Colucci’s four) and that was all on me. It was a terrible coaching decision. I should have trusted my gut.”
After the first quarter, the game became a full-out attack on the rim by the Renegades, who got 22 of their 38 second-half points from the combination of Reed and Adkins, illustrating the fear that Green had and a primary reason he went away from the box-and-1 early.
“We were in the box-and-1 and our rotations were bad,” Green said. “We only spent about an hour on that defense. I personally don’t like those junk defenses and I think that’s why I didn’t start the game."
Independence was led by Jordan James, who had 21 on seven 3s. Cyrus Goodson and Logan Phalin had eight each for Independence, which finished the season 6-15.
Westside will move on to face defending Class AAA state champion Shady Spring in a rematch of last season’s Region 3, Section 1 championship, won by Shady Spring, on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The pressure, Jenkins said, was off because the Renegades will move on to the Region 3 co-finals win or lose.
“You have to limit their possessions, somehow, some way,” Jenkins said of facing the Tigers, a team with two lopsided wins over Westside this season. “You have to not let them get loose. When they get loose, they completely take over. When I watch them play (6-7 post Jaedan), Holstein makes them go. He’s long, he’s lanky and when he starts getting steals and gets loose up and down the court, they all take off. And then they shoot it good. You play zone, they shoot it, and they shoot it well; you play man and they set ball screens. They have high basketball IQs. Ronnie (Olson, Shady Spring’s coach) has done a great job up there, you can’t deny that.
“We just have to play with confidence like we have been playing and give it our best shot.”
Independence's Michael McKinney, one of the school’s most prolific shooters, missed the game with a high ankle sprain. Westside’s Austin Cline missed the game after returning from an illness that had sidelined him, though he did dress for the game.
Independence (6-15)
Jordan James 7 0-0 21, Cyrus Goodson 4 0-4 8, Logan Phalin 2 4-6 8, Carter Adkins 1 2-2 4, J.D. Monroe 0 1-2 1, Corey Shumate 0 0-0 0, Camron Vandall 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 15 7-15 44.
Westside (9-14)
Evan Colucci 8 0-0 20, Ashton Reed 7 3-6 17, Hunter Lester 3 0-0 6, Dale Bledsoe 5 0-1 11, Shandall Adkins 6 3-4 15, Bryson Blankenship 1 0-0 2, Kody Blackburn 1 3-4 5, Parker Lambert 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 31 10-17 77.
I 13 13 7 11 - 44
W 25 14 18 20 - 77
3-point field goals – I: 7 (James 7), W: 5 (Colucci 4, Bledsoe 1). Fouled out – None.