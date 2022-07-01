Growing up on the banks of the Elk River afforded me the childhood opportunity to grow and mature in an area where people were connected to nature. The Elk River of my youth was a setting somewhat like a Norman Rockwell painting of American culture – small town USA, main street, rural America, front porch sitting, lemonade stands, church bells ringing on Sunday, vegetable gardens in the back yard and plenty of old folks fishing. I was the knobby-kneed kid with a cane pole over my shoulder, a frog in my pocket and a slingshot hanging out of my back pocket. I was released into the outdoors every morning during summer and encouraged to check in occasionally with Mom during the day (check-ins mostly occurred when I was hungry, needed some doctoring for a scraped knee or was simply too wet and tired to continue my exploring adventures in the wilds).
The community I was blessed to grow up in was a hard-working community with a sense of pride for what you have, surrounded by people who were for each other, dotted with folks who can fix anything and didn’t mind at all lending a hand helping others who couldn’t. But the most intriguing ones to me were those who chose to hunt and fish and cherish the outdoor lifestyle directly connected to the natural world. Hunting and fishing were not the exceptions; it was part of everyday life in the community.
In a time before technology (think rabbit ears and three local TV channels if you were lucky enough to live in a house with a clear view of the sky), the spoken word and written word was the most important aspect of learning. No one had computers, phones in their pockets or the internet to search for any topic in seconds, and most were considered fortunate to have access to a set of encyclopedias – but we had each other and the art of storytelling.
My connection to the outside world, meaning outside my river community, was delivered to our doorstep via the newspaper. I couldn't care less about national news, local business news or even sports back then. My brain was too simple to process that information at a young age. But the topic I couldn’t consume enough of was hunting and fishing. The how-to, where-to, when-to, and the articles highlighting the characters who had some aspect of hunting and fishing dialed in enough to be considered an expert in their field blew my mind and left me often in a state of wonderment.
Not only was I fortunate to be raised in an outdoor-focused and loving community, but I was also equally blessed to have access to writers who dedicated their time, energy, efforts and careers as storytellers in pursuit of the outdoor arts. Writers like Skip Johnson, Andy Hansroth and John McCoy were directly responsible for my education, entertainment and, to be frank, my career choice as someone who lives and works to hunt and fish. I suspect strongly that I was not the only one.
As a lifelong learner, I have chosen to raise my family here in West Virginia in hopes that they, too, may understand the connection to the natural world and receive an education outside of their formal schooling. Not everyone growing up in West Virginia will be inspired to become an outdoor writer, an outdoor-industry professional or even someone who hunts and fishes. That’s OK. But maybe, just maybe, they will enrich their lives no matter where they choose to live with an understanding and deep appreciation for the heritage, culture and history of rural communities in a rural state so blessed to be surrounded by Mother Nature’s precious bounties and natural resources. We are blessed.