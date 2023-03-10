Well, the curtain has closed on the 2022-23 West Virginia high school wrestling season. What an extraordinary season it was for our local schools! Greenbrier West won the Class A state championship in dramatic fashion, Independence was runner-up in the AA division with five state champions and Woodrow Wilson was fourth in the AAA class, just three points out of second place, and they garnered three state champs.
If I was handing out accolades I would have to refer to the month of December when Independence High School (with help from Woodrow Wilson and Indy Middle) hosted the Fallen Heroes Tournament at the Armory Civic Center. Even with some bad weather, the tournament ran without a hitch and the wrestling was superb. My "Pat on the Back" goes to Cliff Warden, Jeff Varney, David Hart and all the others involved.
Six weeks later, Brian Miluk hosted and directed the West Virginia Dual Team Championships at the State Fairgrounds in stupendous fashion. Brian thought of everything, literally. He fed all the wrestlers and coaches, broadcast the matches on Flo Wrestling, provided Mat Time interviews, had sponsors for special awards and trophies — I could go on and on. Nobody does it better than Brian Miluk.
In the old days, wrestling got very little publicity. That lack of publicity is what got me started writing this column over 40 years ago. Nowadays, wrestlers and coaches are blessed with various platforms publicizing the sport.
Jenny Hannan does an excellent job with the website WVMat. She took over when its founder Dr. Tim Miller retired. We have no idea the amount of hours it takes to keep up such a first class website. She's great.
The podcast Mat Time with Zach Sayre and Dan Tench has hosted numerous interviews of wrestlers and coaches and has a very informative page on Facebook. Brian Miluk also has a nice Facebook page called WV Dual Team State Championships. One other Facebook page, R WVonmat Shipley, is handled by Robert "Bearhugger" Shipley and he shares loads of pictures and data that has been provided to him by wrestlers, coaches, parents, etc.
Of course, we have writers like Gary Fauber who go above and beyond their job when covering wrestling.
My point is, the publicity platforms are there. Let's be thankful.
I was glad to see Judah Price win a state wrestling title and voted the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the AA division of the state tournament. Judah's only two losses this season were to Florida wrestlers Cooper Haase and Claudio Torres. Haase recently won his fourth state title in Florida and Torres is nationally ranked in the Greco-Roman style of wrestling.
One piece of trivia: Beckley's Matt and Ethan Osborne are the only father and son combo to win Most Outstanding Awards in the same year of the state tournament. Now that's cool!
l l l
Well, it's time to put the old water bottle back on the shelf for another dreaded offseason. A final squeeze goes to WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Wayne Ryan, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.