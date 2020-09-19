Albert Gallatin, Pa. 28, Brooke 19

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 49, Williamstown 7

Bluefield 48, Woodrow Wilson 2

Bowerston Conotton Valley, Ohio 48, Madonna 0

Braxton County 20, East Fairmont 0

Clay County 38, Hedgesville 3

Frankfort 41, Berkeley Springs 0

Gilmer County 40, Wahama 24

Grafton 21, South Harrison 6

Greenbrier East 56, Wyoming East 0

Greenbrier West 40, Pendleton County 20

Hampshire 58, Buckhannon-Upshur 6

Hannibal River, Ohio 47, Magnolia 14

Independence 56, Shady Spring 8

Keyser 55, Washington 35

Lewis County 29, Ripley 13

Liberty Harrison 53, Philip Barbour 0

Liberty Raleigh 59, Montcalm 27

Lincoln 26, Nicholas County 22

Linsly 42, Weir 7

Moorefield 44, Tucker County 28

Morgantown 35, Hedgesville 3

Musselman 43, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 7

New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 44, Cameron 18

North Marion 33, Elkins 15

Oak Glen 55, John Marshall 46

Parkersburg 34, Marietta, Ohio 20

Petersburg 41, Pocahontas County 20

Princeton 34, Parkersburg South 14

Richwood 48, Hundred 0

River View 32, PikeView 8

Roane County 32, Ravenswood 0

Robert C. Byrd 41, Preston 0

Spring Mills 52, Jefferson 28

Spring Valley 22, Martinsburg 20

St. Marys 34, Ritchie County 26

Summers County 21, Mount View 0

Tolsia 59, Wayne 6

Tygarts Valley 59, Valley Wetzel 16

Tyler Consolidated 42, Calhoun County 6

Wheeling Central 35, Shadyside, Ohio 17

Wheeling Park 42, University 21

Wirt County 76, Webster County 6

