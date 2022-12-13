The West Virginia Miners will not operate in the 2023 summer season, owner Doug Epling confirmed Tuesday night.
The Prospect League released its 2023 schedule earlier in the evening and the Miners were not included. The release stated, "The West Virginia Miners will be dormant for the 2023 season."
The Miners are coming off a difficult season, the second straight that saw the team's roster drop well below 20. The team also had several games rained out, even with a normally quick draining artificial surface at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
"We had so many rainouts and it just wasn't fair to our fans," Epling said. "Then we were hit with Covid. We had 11 players and three pitchers for nine straight road games. It went in one ear and out the other when we complained to the league."
Epling and his son, manager/GM Tim Epling, have expressed dissatisfaction with the league the last few seasons over issues such as travel and the length of the season. The Prospect League plays a 60-game schedule; the Eplings wanted to play a schedule similar to the 42 games in the Valley League.
The Miners began operations in 2010, the league's second year of existence, and found immediate success. They made the playoffs each of their first four seasons and won the league championship in 2012 and 2013.
They were chosen to host the league All-Star game in 2011.
After missing the postseason in 2014, they returned the next three seasons, including a third league title in 2016.
There was no immediate word on plans beyond next summer or on plans for use of the stadium.
