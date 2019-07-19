chillicothe, ohio — After falling victim to the big inning the past two nights against Chillicothe, West Virginia turned the tables on its rivals to the north Thursday at VA Memorial Stadium.
Scoring three runs in the first inning, five more in the fourth and then three again in the eighth, the Miners rocked the Paints in an 11-4 rout. It was just the second win in 13 tries for the Miners against the Paints.
Caleb Walls opened the game with a walk and moved to third on a double from Bellamire University slugger, Clayton Mehlbauer. Matt Rubayo was then hit by a pitch to load the bases and West Virginia jumped at the opportunity to take the lead.
Sacrifice flies from Jonathan Pasillas and Ross Mulhall, along with a fielder’s choice RBI from Michael Pineiro staked the Miners to a 3-0 lead before the Paints even took a swing.
After Chillicothe plated its first run in the bottom of the third inning, West Virginia (15-29) exploded in the fourth, doing all its damage with two outs. Two walks and an error loaded the bases for West Virginia with one out, but an infield fly put the Paints one out away from escaping a huge jam.
Missouri Baptist University standout, Jonathan Pasillas, refused to let Chillicothe off the hook by driving in a pair of runs with a sharp single. Pasillas’ single forced a pitching change for the Paints, but reliever Jay Ward was greeted rudely by Pineiro who had the big blow of the inning, a three-run homer to give the Miners an 8-1 lead.
Chillicothe (28-16) added its second run in the home half of the sixth, but, West Virginia piled on more runs two innings later.
Mehlbauer opened the inning with a solid single and then Rubayo jumped on the home run wagon with a two-run blast. Pasillas followed with a double, scoring on an RBI-single from Clay Wisner for an 11-2 bulge.
The home team added a couple of meaningless runs in the bottom of the ninth.
The Miners ended the night with 14 total hits led by Pasillas, Pineiro and Wisner with three hits apiece. Mehlbauer collected a pair of hits, while Pineiro had four RBI.
C.J. Growney locked up the Paints with another strong outing on the hill, allowing just two runs over 5 2/3 innings of work to get the win.
West Virginia and Chillicothe will meet again tonight in game four of the five-game series at 7:05 p.m.