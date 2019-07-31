lafayette, ind. — After rain cancelled game one of the two game series between West Virginia and Lafayette Monday, the two teams squared off in two seven-inning games Tuesday night at Loeb Stadium.
In the opener, the Miners were on the wrong end of a home run derby as the Aviators went deep three times in a 6-3 win over the visitors.
West Virginia took the early, 1-0 lead when Jonathan Pasillas doubled with two gone and scored on a single from Ross Mulhall.
After two singles opened the bottom of the first inning for Lafayette, Matt Phipps did his own two-out damage when he homered to give the Aviators a 3-1 lead.
Braedon Blackford then hit back-to-back solo blasts in the fourth and fifth innings to help the Aviators build a 6-1 cushion.
The Miners made a run at the home team in the sixth inning when Mulhall drove in his second run of the night with a double to score Caleb Walls who doubled to open the inning. Kyle Schaefer smacked the third double of the inning to score Mulhall before he was caught stealing third base.
In the nightcap, Lafayette scored nine runs in the sixth inning to survive a 16-12 slugfest. The Miners outhit the Aviators 15-11, but three West Virginia pitchers combined to walk 11 batters.
Parker Hale (0-1) took the loss in his Miners debut. He allowed seven runs on six hits, struck out six and walked five over 2 1/3 innings.
Clayton Mehlbauer, Jonathan Pasillas and Brock Randels all homered for the Miners. They each had two hits, as did Caleb Walls.
West Virginia travels to Terre Haute tonight for a 7:05 p.m. game with the Rex before heading to Chillicothe on Thursday. The Miners will then host the Paints at Linda K. Epling Stadium Friday and Saturday nights.