West Virginia Miners need host families

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 28F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 28F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.