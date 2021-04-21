West Virginia Miners need host families

First things first: Yes, the West Virginia Miners will be playing this summer.
Although the 2021 summer schedule for Beckley's Prospect League team was released in February, manager Tim Epling is still being asked if the team will have a season. Indeed, the Miners will open May 27 at Johnstown, nearly one year to the day since the 2020 season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first home game will be the next day, starting a four-game series against the Mill Rats. And the season will be complete with all the usual highlights: plenty of promotions and fireworks nights.
One other thing that remains the same: the Miners are in need of host families.
"It's the most important thing we have as an organization," Epling said. "This is one way they can support what we do here locally. Everybody's been real excited about playing this year. So we just need our community to support us in this one particular area."
And the need is real.
"We need about 20 host families right now," Epling said. "A lot of people have been wondering if we are playing, if we are having a season, that sort of thing. Yes we are. We are back. It's just a matter of getting the information out there to people."
As usual, the Miners will have 30 home games and 30 games on the road. Six of those home dates will be Sunday games.
"I'm excited about the kids we have coming, but we have to find beds and a meal," Epling said. "It's for about 35 nights out of the summer, give or take a couple based on our travel. The good thing about our travel this year is we're not doing eight-hour trips anymore. We're staying pretty much local and that cuts down on the travel and getting back early in the morning. All these kids need is a bed and a meal and we take care of everything else. It's about building relationships with them.
With expansion sending the league up to 16 teams, there will be a new format this summer. Teams will be divided into two eight-team conferences — Eastern and Western — and each conference will be split into two four-team divisions.
In addition to the Mill Rats, the Alton (Ill.) River Dragons, the Burlington (Iowa) Bees and the Clinton (Iowa) LumberKings will all be making their debuts. The Bees and LumberKings had been longtime members of the Midwest League but did not survive Major League Baseball's restructuring of the Minor League system.
The Miners will play in the Ohio River Valley Division of the Eastern Conference with Champion City, Chillicothe and Johnstown. The other Eastern teams will be Danville, Lafayette and Illinois Valley (formerly DuPage) making up the Wabash River Division.
In the Western Conference will be Alton, Cape, O'Fallon (formerly the Hannibal Hoots) and Springfield in the Prairie Land Division and Burlington, Clinton, Normal and Quincy in the Great River Division.
This is one way that they can really support what we do here locally. As long as they live 20, 25 minutes away from the stadium, that's pretty much ideal."
As always, there will be perks that come with serving as a host family.
"We changed some things this year," Epling said. "They get their family season tickets. But also, if they have kids that play baseball, we are going to let them come to all of our West Virginia Miner baseball camps and anything we do at the training center. They're going to be able to get a lot of free camps and clinics. And there's some that are going to have discounts, too."
Social distancing will be observed throughout the summer, and Epling stressed that the players coming in are already going through multiple Covid-19 testing with their college teams.
"It's been such a different atmosphere this year, because I think people are excited to get outside and going back to a normal lifestyle," Epling said. "We're going to have our players reporting right around the 17th (of May). The good thing about it is these players have gone through Covid test after Covid test two and three times a week, so the fear of Covid is pretty much not existent anymore as far as players coming here. That's a real positive.
"Plus the college coaches have been very open about their kids playing this year because they have been dormant for so long. I'm very excited about the team."
Anyone interested in serving as a host family should call the Miners front office at 304-252-7233.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com