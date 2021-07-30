West Virginia Miners go down to Mill Rats 14-7

The Johnstown Mill Rats racked up 18 hits on the way to a 14-7 win over the West Virginia Miners on Thursday evening at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. It was the fifth straight win for Johnstown, who now has a 15-8 record in the second half of the season.
The Mill Rats now have a two-game lead over Chillicothe for first place in the Ohio River Valley second half standings.
Second basemen Pete Capobianco led the offensive display for the Mill Rats. The Gardner-Webb product went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, including a fourth inning grand slam over the left field wall to break the game open for Johnstown.
West Virginia grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks in part to a two-run home run from Evan Antonellis. The Johnstown offense needed a few at-bats to get the offense rolling, and it came to life in a big way in the fourth inning.
The Mill Rats sent 12 men to the plate and scored seven runs on right hits in the frame.
Capobianco’s grand slam was the highlight of the inning, but Tanner Froehlich also drove in a two on a base hit, while Nick Hess collected a pair of hits as Johnstown batted around the order.
“I don’t think our confidence level can get any higher, especially just from the start of the second half,” Johnstown manager Parker Lynn said. “We were down 2-0 and we’re not even pressed like we were in the first half. Our confidence is through the roof, but in a positive way. Not to the point that we’re too cocky, but to the point that we’re confident enough to know we can compete with any team regardless if they’re full staffed or not full staffed.”
West Virginia struggled on Thursday with its pitching. Due to Prospect League pitch-count rules, the Miners only had one pitcher available and had to use position players to finish out the game.
The Miners batted back, however. Richard Ortiz (3-4) belted a two-run double and West Virginia scored three runs in the top half of the sixth to make it 8-6.
The Mill Rats responded in the next half inning with two runs. Right fielder Dylan Vega launched a ball to deep right field for a triple, and managed to come around to touch home on a throwing error.
Johnstown plated four more runs in the bottom of the 8th to set the final. Hess, Vega, Joe Capobiano, and Pete Capobiano all hit consecutive singles to start the inning with latter being a two-run base hit for the Johnstown second basemen.
“(Pete) went through a very difficult first half at the plate and in the field, and even to start the second half he’s gone through some slumps,” Lynn said of Capobianco. “He always has everyone’s back and he’s a great team guy and everyone has his back and the baseball gods are finally starting to reward him.”
Johnstown will be looking to make it six in a row against the Miners on Friday, which will be the team’s regular season finale at home. Lynn is hoping his team can keep this run going for at least another night.
“I think if we can get our sixth straight win against West Virginia and sweep the last home stand and leave the fans with something positive to look forward to next year would be the ultimate goal,” Lynn said ahead of the team’s final home game. “It’s been an absolute blast playing here at the Point with our fanbase and we just want to leave them with a good show and a happy ending for next year.”