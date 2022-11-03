at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex
Friday, Nov. 4
Class AAA
Cline Field
Boys
No. 1 Greenbrier East 2, No. 4 Wheeling Park 1
No. 3 Spring Mills 3, No. 2 Hurricane 0
Girls
No. 1 Morgantown 1, No. 4 Hedgesville 0, 2OT
No. 2 Parkersburg South 2, No. 3 George Washington 1, 2OT
Class AA-A
Carter Field
Boys
No. 1 Charleston Catholic 1, No. 4 Grafton 0
No. 3 Point Pleasant 3, No. 2 Fairmont Senior 0
Girls
No. 1 Charleston Catholic 1, No. 4 Oak Glen 0
No. 2 Philip Barbour 4, No. 2 Point Pleasant 3, OT
Saturday, Nov. 5
Class AAA
Cline Field
Greenbrier East vs. Spring Mills, Boys championship, 10:30 a.m.
Morgantown vs. Parkersburg South, Girls championship, 45 minutes after
Class AA-A
Carter Field
Charleston Catholic vs. Philip Barbour, Girls championship, 9:30 a.m.
Charleston Catholic vs. Point Pleasant, Boys championship, 45 minutes after
