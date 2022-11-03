Girls Class AA/A soccer

Charleston Catholic’s Mia Lough runs past Oak Glen’s Macy Hartung during the Class AA/A match at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex

Friday, Nov. 4

Class AAA

Cline Field

Boys

No. 1 Greenbrier East 2, No. 4 Wheeling Park 1

No. 3 Spring Mills 3, No. 2 Hurricane 0

Girls

No. 1 Morgantown 1, No. 4 Hedgesville 0, 2OT

No. 2 Parkersburg South 2, No. 3 George Washington 1, 2OT

Class AA-A

Carter Field

Boys

No. 1 Charleston Catholic 1, No. 4 Grafton 0

No. 3 Point Pleasant 3, No. 2 Fairmont Senior 0

Girls

No. 1 Charleston Catholic 1, No. 4 Oak Glen 0

No. 2 Philip Barbour 4, No. 2 Point Pleasant 3, OT

Saturday, Nov. 5

Class AAA

Cline Field

Greenbrier East vs. Spring Mills, Boys championship, 10:30 a.m.

Morgantown vs. Parkersburg South, Girls championship, 45 minutes after

Class AA-A

Carter Field

Charleston Catholic vs. Philip Barbour, Girls championship, 9:30 a.m.

Charleston Catholic vs. Point Pleasant, Boys championship, 45 minutes after

