High school football scores from across the state of West Virginia

Bluefield 15, Princeton 13

Brooke 40, Hedgesville 7

Buffalo 21, Ravenswood 6

Cabell Midland 69, Parkersburg South 34

Cameron 60, Hundred 6

Clay County 54, Philip Barbour 0

Doddridge County 40, Tyler Consolidated 0

East Hardy 33, Petersburg 0

Frankfort 46, Hampshire 0

Gilmer County 53, Webster County 6

Grafton 20, East Fairmont 0

Greenbrier East 39, Woodrow Wilson 12

Greenbrier West 34, Summers County 6

Hurricane 21, Huntington 9

Independence 71, PikeView 0

John Marshall 48, Weir 6

Keyser 61, Berkeley Springs 33

Lewis County def. Braxton County, forfeit

Liberty Harrison 38, South Harrison 0

Linsly 31, Martins Ferry, Ohio 16

Madonna 50, Wahama 20

Moorefield 38, Pocahontas County 6

Musselman 49, Jefferson 6

North Marion 32, Preston 0

Oak Glen 36, Point Pleasant 13

Pendleton County 28, Wyoming East 0

Ripley 42, Buckhannon-Upshur 0

Ritchie County 26, Magnolia 0

Robert C. Byrd 35, Elkins 12

Shady Spring 29, Nicholas County 27

Spring Mills 55, Washington 42

Spring Valley 42, Parkersburg 7

St. Clairsville, Ohio 26, Wheeling Park 21

St. Marys 42, Albany Alexander, Ohio 6

Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 50, Paden City 22

Tolsia 32, Richwood 0

Trinity def. Wirt County, forfeit

Tug Valley 22, Sherman 20

Tygarts Valley 34, Tucker County 6

Wayne 12, Scott 6

Westside 38, Mount View 6

Williamstown 34, Marietta, Ohio 28

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags