West Virginia Boys Basketball Poll

Brad Davis/The Register-HeraldGreater Beckley Christian's Isaiah Hairston drives and scores as Greenbrier West's Cody Lewis defends Class A sectional game March 1 in Prosperity. The Crusaders checked in at No. 2 in the Associated Press preseason rankings released Monday.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamPts

Class AAA

1. University (10)100

2. Martinsburg70

3. George Washington65

4. Cabell Midland55

5. Morgantown50

6. Hedgesville42

7. Capital41

8. Hurricane32

9. Wheeling Park23

10. Woodrow Wilson21

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 16, Huntington 15, Parkersburg South 9, Musselman 7, St. Albans 3, Greenbrier East 1.

 

Class AA

1. Chapmanville (10)100

2. Bluefield66

3. Logan65

(tie) Poca65

(tie) Shady Spring65

6. Fairmont Senior64

7. Robert C. Byrd49

8. Wyoming East24

9. Bridgeport19

10. Oak Hill7

Others receiving votes: North Marion 6, Nitro 4, Oak Glen 3, Frankfort 3, Weir 2, Grafton 2, Lewis County 2, Lincoln County 2, Mingo Central 1, Westside 1.

 

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (8)97

2. Greater Beckley Christian (1)74

3. Parkersburg Catholic (1)70

4. Notre Dame66

5. Charleston Catholic55

6. Williamstown44

7. Trinity43

8. St. Marys41

9. Tolsia22

10. Cameron19

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 8, Webster County 8, Tug Valley 2, Summers County 1.

