West Virginia Boys Basketball Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
TeamPts
Class AAA
1. University (10)100
2. Martinsburg70
3. George Washington65
4. Cabell Midland55
5. Morgantown50
6. Hedgesville42
7. Capital41
8. Hurricane32
9. Wheeling Park23
10. Woodrow Wilson21
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 16, Huntington 15, Parkersburg South 9, Musselman 7, St. Albans 3, Greenbrier East 1.
Class AA
1. Chapmanville (10)100
2. Bluefield66
3. Logan65
(tie) Poca65
(tie) Shady Spring65
6. Fairmont Senior64
7. Robert C. Byrd49
8. Wyoming East24
9. Bridgeport19
10. Oak Hill7
Others receiving votes: North Marion 6, Nitro 4, Oak Glen 3, Frankfort 3, Weir 2, Grafton 2, Lewis County 2, Lincoln County 2, Mingo Central 1, Westside 1.
Class A
1. Wheeling Central (8)97
2. Greater Beckley Christian (1)74
3. Parkersburg Catholic (1)70
4. Notre Dame66
5. Charleston Catholic55
6. Williamstown44
7. Trinity43
8. St. Marys41
9. Tolsia22
10. Cameron19
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 8, Webster County 8, Tug Valley 2, Summers County 1.