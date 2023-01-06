Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament

Independence’s Judah Price, left, takes down Greenbrier East’s Thomas Marcinkowsk during their 150-lbs match on Dec. 23. Price won by a pin.

 Rick Barbero

Here are results from the first day of the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center.

Pool A

Johnson Central, Ky. 4-0

Greenbrier West 3-1

Clay County 2-2

Princeton 1-3

Liberty Harrison 0-4

Pool B

Braxton County 4-0

Liberty Raleigh 3-1

Sissonville 2-2

Gilmer County 1-3

Midland Trail 0-4

Pool C

Woodrow Wilson 4-0

Hurricane 3-1

Herbert Hoover 2-2

Roane County 1-3

Richlands, Va. 0-4

Pool D

Independence 4-0

Keyser 3-1

Wirt County 2-2

Nicholas County 1-3

Lincoln 0-4

Pool E

Berkeley Springs 4-0

Winfield 3-1

Lewis County 2-2

Oak Hill 1-3

Webster County 0-4

Saturday Pools

Starting at 10 a.m.

Pool A

Johnson Central, Ky., Braxton County, Woodrow Wilson, Independence, Berkeley Springs

Pool B

Greenbrier West, Liberty Raleigh, Hurricane, Keyser, Winfield

Pool C

Clay County, Sissonville, Herbert Hoover, Wirt County, Lewis County

Pool D

Princeton, Gilmer County, Roane County, Nicholas County, Oak Hill

Pool E

Liberty Harrison, Midland Trail, Richlands, Va., Lincoln, Webster County

Friday scores

Round 1

Johnston Central 50, Greenbrier West 24

Clay County 54, Princeton 24

Sissonville 66, Gilmer County 18

Braxton County 69, Liberty Raleigh 12

Herbert Hoover 57, Roane County 24

Woodrow Wilson 71, Richlands 6

Wirt County 72, Lincoln 6

Keyser 45, Nicholas County 30

Berkeley Springs 48, Lewis County 24

Oak Hill 42, Webster County 30

Round 2

Greenbrier West 84, Liberty Harrison 0

Johnson Central 84, Princeton 0

Sissonville 48, Midland Trail 33

Braxton County 78, Gilmer County 0

Hurricane 48, Roane County 21

Herbert Hoover 66, Richlands 12

Independence 66, Lincoln 9

Keyser 47, Wirt County 30

Winfield 48, Lewis County 30

Berkeley Springs 59, Oak Hill 21

Round 3

Greenbrier West 51, Clay County 27

Johnson Central 78, Liberty Harrison 6

Liberty Raleigh 43*, Sissonville 42

Gilmer County 31*, Midland Trail 30

Woodrow Wilson 75, Roane County 6

Hurricane 46, Herbert Hoover 33

Nicholas County 48, Lincoln 6

Independence 60, Wirt County 24

Lewis County 77, Webster County 0

Berkeley Springs 48, Winfield 30

Round 4

Greenbrier West 75, Princeton 6

Clay County 48, Liberty Harrison 12

Braxton County 60, Sissonville 18

Liberty Raleigh 54, Midland Trail 22

Roane County 47, Richlands 30

Woodrow Wilson 54, Hurricane 12

Keyser 60, Lincoln 6

Independence 54, Nicholas County 30

Lewis County 45, Oak Hill 34

Winfield 54, Webster County 22

Round 5

Johnson Central 72, Clay County 3

Princeton 48, Liberty Harrison 18

Liberty Raleigh 60, Gilmer County 12

Braxton County 78, Midland Trail 0

Woodrow Wilson 59, Herbert Hoover 15

Hurricane 66, Richlands 15

Wirt County 40, Nicholas County 34

Independence 64, Keyser 18

Berkeley Springs 78, Webster County 6

Winfield 48, Oak Hill 30

*criteria

