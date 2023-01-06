Here are results from the first day of the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center.
Pool A
Johnson Central, Ky. 4-0
Greenbrier West 3-1
Clay County 2-2
Princeton 1-3
Liberty Harrison 0-4
Pool B
Braxton County 4-0
Liberty Raleigh 3-1
Sissonville 2-2
Gilmer County 1-3
Midland Trail 0-4
Pool C
Woodrow Wilson 4-0
Hurricane 3-1
Herbert Hoover 2-2
Roane County 1-3
Richlands, Va. 0-4
Pool D
Independence 4-0
Keyser 3-1
Wirt County 2-2
Nicholas County 1-3
Lincoln 0-4
Pool E
Berkeley Springs 4-0
Winfield 3-1
Lewis County 2-2
Oak Hill 1-3
Webster County 0-4
Saturday Pools
Starting at 10 a.m.
Pool A
Johnson Central, Ky., Braxton County, Woodrow Wilson, Independence, Berkeley Springs
Pool B
Greenbrier West, Liberty Raleigh, Hurricane, Keyser, Winfield
Pool C
Clay County, Sissonville, Herbert Hoover, Wirt County, Lewis County
Pool D
Princeton, Gilmer County, Roane County, Nicholas County, Oak Hill
Pool E
Liberty Harrison, Midland Trail, Richlands, Va., Lincoln, Webster County
Friday scores
Round 1
Johnston Central 50, Greenbrier West 24
Clay County 54, Princeton 24
Sissonville 66, Gilmer County 18
Braxton County 69, Liberty Raleigh 12
Herbert Hoover 57, Roane County 24
Woodrow Wilson 71, Richlands 6
Wirt County 72, Lincoln 6
Keyser 45, Nicholas County 30
Berkeley Springs 48, Lewis County 24
Oak Hill 42, Webster County 30
Round 2
Greenbrier West 84, Liberty Harrison 0
Johnson Central 84, Princeton 0
Sissonville 48, Midland Trail 33
Braxton County 78, Gilmer County 0
Hurricane 48, Roane County 21
Herbert Hoover 66, Richlands 12
Independence 66, Lincoln 9
Keyser 47, Wirt County 30
Winfield 48, Lewis County 30
Berkeley Springs 59, Oak Hill 21
Round 3
Greenbrier West 51, Clay County 27
Johnson Central 78, Liberty Harrison 6
Liberty Raleigh 43*, Sissonville 42
Gilmer County 31*, Midland Trail 30
Woodrow Wilson 75, Roane County 6
Hurricane 46, Herbert Hoover 33
Nicholas County 48, Lincoln 6
Independence 60, Wirt County 24
Lewis County 77, Webster County 0
Berkeley Springs 48, Winfield 30
Round 4
Greenbrier West 75, Princeton 6
Clay County 48, Liberty Harrison 12
Braxton County 60, Sissonville 18
Liberty Raleigh 54, Midland Trail 22
Roane County 47, Richlands 30
Woodrow Wilson 54, Hurricane 12
Keyser 60, Lincoln 6
Independence 54, Nicholas County 30
Lewis County 45, Oak Hill 34
Winfield 54, Webster County 22
Round 5
Johnson Central 72, Clay County 3
Princeton 48, Liberty Harrison 18
Liberty Raleigh 60, Gilmer County 12
Braxton County 78, Midland Trail 0
Woodrow Wilson 59, Herbert Hoover 15
Hurricane 66, Richlands 15
Wirt County 40, Nicholas County 34
Independence 64, Keyser 18
Berkeley Springs 78, Webster County 6
Winfield 48, Oak Hill 30
*criteria
