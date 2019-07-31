100th West Virginia Amateur

Old White TPC at The Greenbrier

Round 1

Chris Williams 67

Jacob Nickell 68

Philip Reale 68

Noah Mullens 70

Tad Tomblin 70

Woody Woodward 70

Walker Dent 71

Cam Roam 71

David Dent 72

Owen Elliott 72

Patrick Smith 72

Alex Easthom 73

Landon Perry 73

Jeremy Vallet 73

Mason Williams 73

Chandler Beavers 74

Christian Boyd 74

Justin Estep 74

Mitch Hoffman 74

Joseph Kalaskey 74

Jeff McGraw 74

Ed Morrison 74

Bryan Myers 74

Robert Vanni 74

Josh Arbaugh 75

Steve Fox 75

Thomas Frazier 75

Jim Grimmett 75

Brett Laxton 75

Christian Mckisic 75

Ryan Bilby 76

Joseph Blalock 76

Pat Carter 76

Jess Ferrell 76

Nick Fleming 76

Mason Kidwell 76

Cole Moore 76

Marco Oliverio 76

Jared Porter 76

Chris Bohach 77

Clark Craig 77

Todd Duncan 77

Jackson Hill 77

Peyton Moore 77

Isaac Prine 77

Mitch Roush 77

Verne Willits 77

Adam Yeager 77

Christopher Neighbors 78

Ian Patrick 78

Harold Payne 78

Trenton Roush 78

Davis Scraggs 78

Adam Straight 78

Chase Wolfe 78

Ryan Bashfour 79

Nick Biesecker 79

Joseg Dransfield 79

Carson Proffitt 79

Joseph Ranieri 79

Jeffrey Whitman 79

Marik Cross 80

Will Johnson 80

Mike Koreski 80

Brad Maynard 80

Chase Preston 80

Rico Simonetti 80

Jay Woodward 80

Aaron Boggs 81

Ryan Butcher 81

Drew Green 81

Pete Kurelac 81

Steven Nutter 81

Hop White 81

Sean Covich 82

Chris Daniels 82

Steve Eckert 82

Barrett Evans 82

Buck Gower 82

Todd Harris 82

Brian Hass 82

Bobby Jones 82

Pat Parker 82

Noah Seivertson 82

Steve Thacker 82

Timothy Tedrick 83

Terry Warner 83

Tyler Adkins 84

 P.J. Ball 84

Charles Blankenship 84

Jason Brogan 84

Wesley Byrd 84

Joel Suder 84

Timothy Toler 84

Zach Goad 85

J.R. Scott 85

Chase Viothofer 85

Carson Fox 86

John Kingora 86

Jesse Lowe 86 

Ayden Wyckoff 86

Drew Call 87

Jonathan Handy 87

Bailey Beckwith 88

Gavin Bonievich 88

Chris Christian 88

Ricky Dingess 88

Ethan Hefner 88

Michael Mitchell 88

Adam Sholes 89

Wyatt Burgess 90

Spencer Didion 90

Tanner Dorsey 90

James Metz 90

David Eller 92

Dylan Mumaw 92

Jared Taylor 92

Samuel Mullins 93

Jimmy Hawkins 98

John Cleavenger DQ 

TRANSACTIONS LIST

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chandler Shepherd from Norfolk (IL). Claimed INF José Rondón off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Ryan Cordell and RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated SS Tim Anderson from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Christin Stewart on the seven-day concussion IL. Recalled OF Victor Reyes from Toledo (IL). Selected C Jake Rogers from Toledo. Announced C Bobby Wilson has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP JC Ramirez from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Adam McCreery for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired LHP Kolby Allard from the Atlanta Braves for RHP Chris Martin.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP David Phelps and conditional cash to the Chicago Cubs for RHP Thomas Hatch. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Fole from Buffalo (IL). Announced OF Dalton Pompey has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Buffalo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jacob Webb to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Transferred LHP Xavier Cedeño to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 27. Recalled RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to the AZL Brewers Blue for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Alex McRae and Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Yefry Ramirez from Indianapolis. Suspended bullpen coach Euclides Rojas for two games because of what it termed a contract violation.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis (PCL). Claimed LHP Adalberto Mejia off waivers from the L.A. Angels. Transferred INF Jedd Gyorko to the 60-day IL. Sent OF Marcell Ozuna to Memphis for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Dugan Darnell.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Colby Morris.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Steve Pascual.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed 2B Marquis Riley.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Released RHP Ryan Kussmaul.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed 1B D.J. Peterson.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Brandyn Sittinger. Released RHP Malcolm Grady.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP George Faue. Released RHP Patrick Baker and RHP Reece Calvert.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed UT Dondrei Hubbard and RHP David Lemasters.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Keenan Bartlett.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Trevin Eubanks.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Nick Durazo and INF Yeltsin Guidino.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Zach Rheams. Released OF Justin Smith.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Leah McNabb managing director of NBA Canada.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Promoted Tori Miller to assistant general manager of College Park (NBAGL).

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Dragan Bender.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Andre Branch to a one-year contract. Removed LB Dante Booker from the PUP list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Removed DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and OL T.J. Clemmings from the PUP list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Brandon Reilly. Signed DT Fredrick Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Drew Lewis and G William Poehls. Signed WR Roger Lewis and G Ian Silberman.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Martez Ivey. Released OL Cole Croston.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived/injured DB Chris Campbell. Placed RB Javorius Allen on IR.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DT Ronald Ollie and TE Erik Swoope. Signed DT Ethan Westbrooks.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added DB Bryce Bartlett and LB DJ Calhoun to the practice roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the retirement of F Chris Kunitz, who will remain with the club as player development adviser.

MINNESOTA WILD — Fired general manager Paul Fenton. Named assistant general manager Tom Kurvers acting general manager.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Lewis Zerter-Gossage.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed G Matt Vinc to a three-year contract.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of women’s national team coach Jill Ellis.

Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke for two additional MLS games, three MLS games total, and issued a $25,000 fine for the use of unacceptable and offensive language as well as repeated confrontational misconduct towards match officials after a Leagues Cup match on Wednesday, July 24.

ORLANDO CITY — Agreed to terms with F Mauricio Pereyra.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Andres Rios.

TORONTO FC — Signed F Nicolas Benezet.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms with G Maxime Crépeau on a contract extension through 2022.

USL Championship

OTTAWA FURY — Added F Hadji Barry.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Named Jill Weston assistant commissioner.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Lauren Johnson assistant women’s basketball coach.

GRAND CANYON —Announced the resignation of Mike Vaught athletic director.

HOBART — Named Stephen Brundage assistant lacrosse coach.

LAMAR — Named Janell Howland women’s golf coach.

RUTGERS — Named Mike Larkin special assistant to the head coach and Ben Asher director of basketball operations and recruiting.

UCONN — LB Eli Thomas will not return to the football team.

