charmco — Furbies were the rage. Titanic swept the Oscars and Google was founded. The year was 1998 and it was the last time that Greenbrier West made an appearance in regional play in girls basketball.
That drought came to an end Thursday when the Lady Cavaliers defeated Greater Beckley Christian, 59-38, advancing to the Class A Region 3, Section 2 championship game tonight at Summers County.
By moving to the sectional championship game, West is guaranteed a spot in next Wednesday’s regional co-final, no matter the outcome against the top-seeded Lady Bobcats.
“We came out slow. The first half was not Greenbrier West basketball. We were getting beat everywhere,” Lady Cavs head coach Mark Agee said. “They came out in the second half after I got after them a little bit and started picking it up. We got in our press and had some success with it. We got some turnovers and we made our layups. It was a totally different team in the second half.”
Meeting for the first time this season, neither team in the first half could get their offense going. When the halftime horn sounded, West had a 20-16 lead.
“We wanted to get more aggressive on defense, push the ball up the floor, look for the good passes and take good shots,” Agee said about his team’s halftime conversation.
After holding the lead at 13-10 and watching it slip away, Lady Crusaders head coach, Phil Samples, felt with a couple of adjustments, his team could still pull out the win.
“We talked about playing hard and getting back on defense. When we had the lead at 13-10, we just didn’t back a couple of times and they got some easy shots inside,” Samples explained. “A couple (scores) were on in-bound plays and we couldn’t allow scoring on in-bound plays. We also wanted to go back to our 1-3-1 defense and pressure them a little bit.”
Unfortunately for the visitors, it was the Greenbrier West defense that derailed their chances in the third quarter and built a commanding lead.
Kenley Posten, who scored a game-high 27 points, started to find success all over the floor and scored five points in a 7-0 spurt to start the second half.
“(Greenbrier West) came out with their press and we got a little dribble-happy and didn’t break it,” Samples said. “They got a few turnovers on that end of the floor and got some easy buckets.”
Senior standout Grace Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:29 left in the quarter to break the Greater Beckley drought before the Lady Cavs ran off nine more points in succession.
A pair of free-throws from Julie Agee and a nice lob to Posten restarted the scoring barrage. Agee rattled in a deep bomb and Posten scored on a pull-up jumper for a 36-19 lead.
“Julie made some really good passes to Kenley and Brooklynn (Morgan). KP, as far as rebounding, pushing the ball and making her layups, picked it up tremendously in the second half.”
Trailing by 18 heading into the final quarter, Greater Beckley did not go down without a fight.
“I challenged them to start the fourth quarter,” Samples said. “Give me three minutes and cut it by six points. Give me three more minutes, we can cut it six more and get right back in this. We actually cut it eight points in the first two minutes.”
Mitchell opened the final eight minutes with a triple and was fouled on her next 3-point attempt. After making all three free-throws, Mitchell, who ended with 20 points, added another bucket at the 6:12 marks to cut the lead to 38-28.
“We called a timeout there and got them reorganized. Sometimes you have to do that,” Agee said, smiling.
A corner jumper from Raelynn Palmer and back-to-back scores from Posten ended the Greater Beckley run. Another 3 from Mitchell cut the lead back to 13 momentarily, but GBC would get no closer.
After the game, Agee acknowledged the significance of the win, getting the Lady Cavs back to the regional tournament.
“It is very special. It should be to them and I hope that it is,” Agee said. “I don’t want them to settle at just that though. I am hoping we go down and play very well (tonight). Summers County is a top ball club, hopefully we can give them a run for their money.”
The sectional championship game tips at 7 p.m. tonight in Hinton.
Greater Beckley Christian (14-9)
Grace Mitchell 20, McKenzie O’Neal 7, Allie Smith 1, Emma Moss 5, Jessica Arrington 4, Alyssa Woodruff 1. Totals: 38
Greenbrier West (12-11)
Julie Agee 11, Kenley Posten 27, Canryn Dorsey 12, Brooklyn Morgan 1, Natalie Agee 3, Raelynn Palmer 5. Totals: 59
GBC: 9 7 4 18 — 38
GW: 10 10 18 21 — 59
3-point goals: GBC: 5 (Mitchell 4, Moss), GW: 4 (J. Agee, N. Agee, Dorsey 2). Fouled out: N. Agee (GW)