CHARMCO – Greenbrier West’s Ethan Holliday showed up for the Cavaliers’ Media Day Wednesday in his uniform and a cowboy hat.
He is more of a cowboy than just the hat.
Holliday does, in fact, have a horse, and he is also a rodeo competitor. It doesn’t get much more cowboy than that.
The rising senior will show his inner cowboy again next week when he enters a bull riding competition at the State Fair in Fairlea.
“I have always grown up around horses and my fellow teammate Jake Pate introduced me to the sport of rodeo and bull riding and I’ve been in love with it ever since,” Holliday said. “I’ve been riding bulls for about two years now.”
Coach Kelly Vaughan, who in no uncertain terms said he would not ride a bull, admitted it took some grit to do it. “But I told him if he gets hurt, I’m going to whip him,” the coach joked.
Holliday, a leader of the 2022 defense that had eight shutouts in 12 games, said the riding helps him as a player.
“It gives me the grit and toughness I need to play the game,” Holliday said.
The linebacker/bandit had grit and determination last fall when he led the team with 103 tackles and had three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, 11 tackles for a loss and even a blocked kick.
Five of the shutouts were to start the season
“When it started out, we didn’t think anything of it until the third game, then we knew there was something we could do with it,” Holliday said. “Then the thought was if they can’t score, they can’t win. And everybody did their job and we got it done.”
The unit’s strong point was the very thing that made Holliday morph into one of the defense’s leaders along with the graduated Ty Nickell, who was a linebacker.
“We were a family and we worked together, and we all had each other’s backs,” Holliday said. “I didn’t think I was (going to have that big a season) but my teammates pushed me to be that good and they always had my back. If I messed up a play, they always picked me up. If I missed my assignment, somebody else filled in for me.”
It helped Holliday make the Class A all-state first-team team as a utility player, showcasing his ability to stand out as a multi-position player.
Holliday played predominantly as a bandit, a sort of hybrid linebacker that can go out in coverage.
Holliday has served notice that he is ready to deal this season.
Vaughan relayed a play that happened earlier in practice.
“We were running a little iso drill and (a young) fullback came in there and Ethan was at linebacker, and he plugged that A gap,” Vaughan said. “That old fullback went backward, landed on a a place he shouldn’t have landed, and Ethan looked at him and said, ‘Welcome to Charmco.’”
Vaughan was told he had to love the play.
“I do,” he smiled. “I’m sorry, but I do.”
Vaughan was on the staff when Holliday’s dad Marty was a player at West in the early 1990s, and Holliday relishes the opportunity after coming over from Greenbrier East two years ago.
“It’s an honor, my dad played under him when he went to school here, a long time ago,” Holliday said. “Nothing has changed. He’s a great coach. We all love him. He’s like a father figure for all of us.”
Holliday also thinks the defense is going to be good this season.
He had 15 receptions for a team-leading 304 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 along with 19 carries for 144 yards and four touchdowns. He will likely be lining up in multiple positions again, splitting time between receiver and running back.
The team must replace leading rusher Ty Nickell, but Holliday thinks the team is up to the task.
“I think our offense is going to be solid,” Holliday said. “We’ve had some key players who have come in and they are going to step up in those roles and our offensive line is going to do its job and we’re just trying to win ball games.”
He also likes the new turf being installed on Cavalier Field.
“I think it’s going to help us,” Holliday said. “The ball won’t be as wet and muddy. I think we can move faster on it and it’s going to be awesome for us. We’ve been blessed to be able to go to The Greenbrier to practice, so we’ve been on turf a little. But I can’t wait to get on our own turf. It looks awesome, I love it and I can’t wait for it.”
The first opportunity will be at the home opener Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
Holliday, the cowboy, is hoping to make some hay at the bull riding event next week at the State Fair.
“I’m hoping I can win it all on Thursday, because I have a scrimmage game Friday,” Holliday said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.