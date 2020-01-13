West rolls on at Winners Choice

Having competed in many of the same offseason tournaments, Ashby West and Garret Donahue have been familiar with one another for some time.
When both were freshmen in 2017, they faced each other in the quarterfinals of the Winner’s Choice in Fairmont in 2017. Donahue, now a senior at tradition-rich Parkersburg, won that match 3-2 in overtime.
West, closing out a stellar career at Oak Hill, finally got his rematch on Saturday. He took full advantage, beating Donahue 6-5 to claim his first Winners Choice championship at 120 pounds.
“It was a tough weekend, but I’ve practice a lot and I’m working hard, and I think I handled it well up to the finals, which is where I wanted to be,” West said. “We’ve challenged each other the last couple of years and this is the last time I will wrestle him, so it was pretty neat.”
“He started (the tournament) a little reserved, which is not typical Ashby,” Oak Hill coach David Vincent said. “But in the finals he was.”
West went 5-0 on the weekend and now owns a 36-0 record on the year. He got to test himself against the likes of Lewis County’s Joseph Blake and Nitro’s Braxton Smith, matchups Vincent wanted to see.
“We tell every one of our kids to look at the wall in our mat room,” Vincent said. “We don’t have who won at Winners Choice, or who went undefeated at the National Guard Duals, or who did well at the WSAZ (Invitational). We have who places and wins at the state tournament. These matchups will get you ready for what you will see in February (at the state tournament). The ultimate goal is to be wrestling Saturday night and standing on top of that podium.”
West appears locked in on that very scene.
His 36-0 record has raised his overall mark to 143-22, leaving him 10 off the school career record held by Ryan Fell. He wrapped up his Red Devil career with the 215-pound state championship in 2007.
Among West’s 36 wins is a victory over Spring Mills junior Michael Dolan, who won the Class AAA state championship at 106 last season. Meanwhile, Donahue has beaten last year’s 113-pound champ, Wheeling Park sophomore Nate Shelek. So West (Class AA) and Donahue (Class AAA) could be ranked No. 1 in the state when the individual rankings come out later this week.
West is already the first wrestler in Oak Hill history to wrestle for a state championship as an underclassman, falling to Point Pleasant’s Derek Raike in last year’s 120-pound title match. If West places at the state tournament next month, he will become the first Red Devil to do so all four years.
“It’s my senior year, so this is the last time I will wrestle,” West said of his motivation. “And knowing that I have not won a state championship yet, that is what is driving me.”
“Ashby busted his butt in the offseason. I’ve seen a different Ashby than I have in the past and it has been fun to watch,” Vincent said. “Sometimes you’ve got to push kids and steer them in the right direction. There is little steering needed wih Ashby.”
Oak Hill will host Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge on Senior Night Thursday at 6 p.m.
Notes: Other local wrestlers placing at Winners Choice were Ethan Osborne (fifth, 132) and Ian Pomeroy (eighth, 285) for Woodrow Wilson; Colby Piner (seventh, 152), Alex Zimmerman (sixth, 160) and Nick Thomas (seventh, 182) for Greenbrier East; and Lucas Goff (seventh, 195) for Oak Hill. ... Reigning Class A state champion Greenbrier West finished third at the Braxton County Invitational behind the host Eagles and runner-up Herbert Hoover. John Parks (170) and Noah Brown (220) won individual champions. Placers were Marshall Clere (second, 113), Clayton Robinson (third, 120), Ferrin Moul (third, 182), Brad Blevins (fourth, 132), Joey Terry (fourth, 195) and Eli White (fifth, 138). ... Shady Spring’s Josh Goode (fourth, 126) and Kolby Ellis (sixth, 220) placed at the Ed Cressel Classic in Bristol, Va.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber