charmco — You can be sure that Greenbrier West football coach Toby Harris is an old school mentor. After all, the guy came with the school.
Not literally, but he was the school’s first football coach in 1968 when Greenbrier West was formed from the consolidation of Smoot, Crichton, Rainelle and Rupert high schools. and he is the coach now. He knows old school and he also knows the one thing that trumps that is winning.
Greenbrier West has done that this year by proving the long-held old-school football axiom “if you have two quarterbacks you don’t have one” false. The belief is you can’t win consistently with two quarterbacks rotating in and out.
But Greenbrier West has found success with its two-headed quarterback monster of juniors Cole Vandall and Tucker Lilly and Harris wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Both bring a lot to the table, so we figured why not play both?” Harris said. “I don’t know what it does for anyone else, but it has worked for us.”
No. 8 Greenbrier West is 10-1 and plays No. 1 James Monroe (11-0) Friday in the Class A quarterfinals in Lindside, giving the Cavaliers the rare opportunity to avenge a loss on the football field in the same season. James Monroe dealt Greenbrier West its lone loss, 27-0, on Oct. 7, also in Lindside.
Vandall and Lilly have thrived this season in the two-QB set.
It didn’t work out the way Harris might have envisioned at first.
“When we first started doing this back in August, we thought Cole might be more valuable to us throwing the ball and Tucker might be more valuable running the option and running up under center,” Harris said Wednesday after practice at Western Greenbrier Middle School. “It hasn’t really worked out that way. Tucker has been very successful throwing the football and Cole has been very successful running the football.”
The stats bare out one fact. It has worked.
Vandall, who started a majority of the games last year during a playoff season, has completed 29 of 51 attempts for 402 yards a touchdown and he has rushed for 406 yards (just over 5 yards a clip) and six touchdowns.
Lilly has completed 28 of 57 passes for 506 yards and seven touchdowns and just two interceptions.
The two are night and day, Vandall at 6-foot-2, Lilly at 5-8.
“Tucker is a small kid, but he’s a wrestler, he’s very strong, very quick and very durable,” Harris said. “I think he surprised a lot of people with his size. Cole is just a big body, and he is hard to bring down when he’s got the football.”
But both have been big for the Cavaliers.
“I feel like I run the ball well and I can throw the ball when it’s needed,” Vandall said.
“I think right now that throwing the ball is my best attribute,” Lilly said.
The duo is closing in on the 1,000-yard mark passing, the yardstick for a successful season in this area.
And it pays other dividends, including causing defensive coordinators headaches.
“It can confuse the defense,” Vandall said. “When I go in (opponents) don’t know what I’m going to do. Am I going to throw, run? Tucker goes in, same thing. Is Ty (Nickell, the Cavaliers’ 1,887-yard, 31-touchdown weapon) going to get the ball? It works out good for us in other ways, because I’m able to do other things for us, and so is Tucker when we aren’t at quarterback.”
Indeed, Vandall was the team’s leading rusher with 74 yards and a touchdown playing mostly at fullback in last week’s 35-0 demolition of No. 9 South Harrison.
Lilly often thought he would be a running back coming up, his football career in midget league starting with a couple of 1,000-yard seasons. But by middle school, he was moved to quarterback.
“Toward my fifth and sixth grade year I started playing quarterback and pretty much it’s been me and Cole playing quarterback together,” Lilly said.
Both are looking forward to another game with James Monroe in what has become one of the better Class A rivalries in the area.
“I think we are going to play really well if we keep working together really good,” Vandall said of the matchup. “I think we can come out with a victory.”
“I don’t think you can beat us twice, that’s really my opinion,” Lilly said. “I don’t think they can beat us twice. I think we have matured a lot since that first game, and I think we will be ready. We learned a lesson in that game, I guess you can say. It’s going to be a good one.”
“We’re just happy to be playing in the second week (of the postseason), no matter who we get,” Harris said. “The kids realize we played James Monroe once and they put it on us pretty good. We hope we are going to correct some of our mistakes and see what we can do when we get down there.”
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
