charmco — Lessons in the postseason are often learned the hard way. Tuesday night, in its Class A Region 3, Section 2 semifinal battle, a young Greater Beckley Christian squad found that out first hand.
Battling No. 1-seed, Greenbrier West for a berth in the sectional championship game and a guaranteed spot in Saturday’s regional tournament, the No. 2-seeded Lady Crusaders started slow and the veteran Lady Cavaliers made the visitors pay.
Dominating the action from the opening serve, Greenbrier West opened with a 25-12 win in the first set and never looked back, sweeping Greater Beckley, 3-0.
“We weren’t ready,” Greater Beckley head coach Tracie Fisher said. “I don’t know if we thought (Greenbrier West) was just going to come in here and gives games away or roll over, but we weren’t ready to play. That was clear from the very first point.”
Leading 5-3 in the opening set, West rode the strong play of Kenley Posten to seize the momentum and put the Lady Crusaders on their heels. Posten recorded three aces in a 5-0 run, before exploding for five more kills in a 9-2 run that closed the first set.
The senior power hitter came motivated to play Tuesday.
“It is just Greater Beckley. They light a fire in me because I love playing harder teams and good competition,” Posten said. “I know I need to push myself harder and harder.”
“We went back-and-forth with them all year. We lost one and won one,” Posten continued. “We knew we had to go out there, play the best we knew how and not worry about the little mistakes. Just play like we know how to play.”
Posten opened the second set with six kills and an ace and when she wasn’t baffling Greater Beckley, fellow-senior Reegan Lively was finding the openings across the net.
Leading 16-13, The Lady Cavs used two more kills from Posten and an ace from Natalie Agee to pull away. Lively sealed the set with two straight aces for a 25-16 win.
“I saw a lot of energy tonight and they were playing as a team,” Greenbrier West head coach Cyndi Nutter said. “There wasn’t a girl on the court or sitting on the bench that wasn’t in every play tonight, doing what they needed to do. They have really put the hard work in, now it is showing on the court.”
Set three looked to be more of the same when Greenbrier West moved out to a 19-14 lead, but three straight misses by West gave Greater Beckley life.
Trailing by two points, Greater Beckley senior, Zaniya Colin recorded three straight kills to give her team the lead which stood at 22-19 before a service error ended the run.
The momentum was short lived however, as Greenbrier West regrouped and closed the set on a 5-1 run, capped by a kill from Lively to win the match.
“We tried to battle back in the third set, but by then it was too late,” Fisher said. “(Volleyball) is a mental game and once you start out that slow and give the momentum away, it’s hard to get it back.”
Greater Beckley will now have to battle its way back to the sectional championship through the elimination bracket.
“We just have to go out and compete (today),” Fisher said. “We will have to beat (Greenbrier West) twice in one night for the sectional title. I hope my girls are up for the challenge. It is all about if we can bounce back from this and how bad they want it. We are battle tested and we have done a good job of bouncing back.”
Nutter was very pleased with her team’s performance.
“We are playing really well right now and I am excited to just keep going,” Nutter said. “We want that sectional championship. I want to go to regionals and get that championship and I want to go to states. One game at time, but we are looking ahead.”
The Class AA Region 3, Section 2 elimination bracket was played at Montcalm High School Tuesday. Montcalm eliminated Meadow Bridge, 3-0 and Summers County eliminated Mount View, 3-0.
Tonight, the elimination bracket continues at Montcalm when the Lady Generals host Summers County. The winner of that match will play Greater Beckley Christian.
The sectional championship will be contested Thursday.
