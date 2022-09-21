West defense has marked its "perfect" start

CHARMCO – Greenbrier West’s Ty Nickell just shook his head when he heard the statistic.
On a defense that is heading toward historical prominence, at a school that has had its fair share of defensive stalwarts, even this number is a little mind blowing.
Nickell, the area’s leading rusher, is averaging more yards rushing per game (213.3) than the Cavaliers' stingy stoppers have allowed all season, 198 yards through four games.
“If you would have asked me that at the beginning of the year, it definitely does,” Nickell said when asked if that statistical nugget surprised him. “I never thought that would happen. But we just go out there and we ball out.”
Defense and the Cavaliers have always been synonymous, but this has been a statistically significant season even by Greenbrier West standards.
Consider the numbers.
In addition to the 198 rushing yards allowed, the Greenbrier West is giving up under 27 yards a game passing and have allowed only 303 total yards. The Cavaliers are giving up just 1.7 yards per carry and the team has 14 takeaways — nine fumble recoveries and five interceptions.
But the statistic that really has caught attention around the state is the fact that Greenbrier West, No. 7 in the latest Class A WVSSAC playoff ratings, has not allowed a point all season — the only team in the state to do so. In any class.
Starting the season with four straight shutouts is rare perfection, happening only twice in school history (55 years), in 1981 and 1983. Those teams were outstanding defensive units. Between the opener of the 1982 season and the second round of the playoffs in 1983 – a string of 21 straight games — the Cavaliers never gave up double-figures scoring in a game and between 1981-82 West posted 17 shutouts. Cavaliers assistant Kelly Vaughan was a player on those defensive-minded squads.
On Friday, hosting nearby Meadow Bridge, the Cavaliers can set the new standard by starting the season with five shutouts.
And the guys on the defense are going for it, acknowledging the streak as a source of pride.
“We love it, it means everything to us,” lineman Remy Cordial said. “We want to keep that zero through the whole entire season this year. That is our number one goal on defense this year. We’re just playing ball, doing our best to keep the zero on the scoreboard.”
“It is a big honor we have but we’ve really pushed for it,” said strong safety Ethan Holliday. “We talked about it this summer, not letting anybody score on us. We wanted to be the best in the state, and we are still pushing for it.”
The guys on the defense point to several instances when the defense started coming together, but most mark the first two games as the real indicator that something special was developing,
“In the summer we worked at it, we were in the weight room, and we were out here doing plays working on coverages,” Nickell said. “But it was definitely the first quarter of that Buffalo game when we knew we had talent and we knew we were special.”
“After the Buffalo game we talked about it and found out we held them to negative-13 rushing yards, and we were all pumped and excited,” Holliday said. “Now we want to keep pushing for our goals.”
In that game the Cavaliers held Buffalo to just 31 total yards, including 12 carries for that minus-13 yardage total and 9-of-17 passing for 44 yards.
“I would say after Summers County is when we really kicked in and realized we had a real shot that we had a chance to do something real special,” said Dalton Heath, a combo defensive end/linebacker.
“And we got really excited about it after we shut out Summers County and it just carried over to Pocahontas County and Webster County,” Cordial said.
Against the Bobcats, who have averaged over 300 yards rushing in every other game and have four 100-yard rushing games in the other three games between Duke Dodson and Drake Cole, Greenbrier West gave up just 156 yards rushing.
Against Pocahontas County and Webster County, the Cavaliers have given up a combined 65 yards rushing (55 carries) and 54 yards passing (6-of-20 passing).
Holliday and Heath have been welcomed “new” additions to the defense, Holliday a transfer from Greenbrier East and Heath came back out for football after a year’s hiatus from the sport last season.
Holliday has a team-best 40 tackles along with a fumble recovery, an interception, two forced fumbles and four tackles for a loss. Heath has 20 tackles and a fumble recovery. Nickell has 21 tackles, a sack and six tackles for a loss.
“Guys like Ethan Holliday, he’s a good energizer, he likes to hype everybody up. And he makes some good plays here and there,” Cordial said, knowing his teammate was within earshot.
“The biggest thing is we all get along, we play as a family, and we play hard,” Heath said.
