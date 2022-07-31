Wensel fires 7-under for first-round lead at W.Va. Amateur

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Kyle Wensel shot a scorching 7-under par 63 to take the first day lead at the 103rd West Virginia Amateur Sunday on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier.
Wensel had eight birdies, including on his final three holes. That helped add distance between him and Ryan Bilby, who made par on Nos. 16-18, and to hold off Davey Jude, who closed with back-to-back birdies.
Bilby and Jude finished tied for second at 4-under.
Cameron Jarvis, Christian McKisic, Jonathan Clark, Joseph Kalaskey, Jess Ferrell and Noah Mullens all were at 2-under for a six-way tie for fourth.
Wyoming East graduate and Concord golfer Brett Laxton tied for 10th at 1-under.
Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest was in the top 15 at even par.
The State Am will continue Monday on the Old White TPC.
Monday’s Tee Times
The Old White TPC
all golfers start on No. 1
7:40 a.m. — Josh Gee, Corey Jackson, Matt Pellillo
7:49 a.m. — Jackson Woodburn, Matthew Carney, Mace Busch
7:58 a.m. — Josh Howell, Case Tolliver, Carl Umpleby
8:07 a.m. — Tanner Walls, Buck Gower, Brett Laxton
8:16 a.m. — Jeff McGraw, David Dent, Josh Arbaugh
8:25 a.m. — Sam O’Dell, Nick Fleming, Philip Reale
8:34 a.m. — Todd Duncan, Tad Tomblin, Chris Daniels
8:43 a.m. — Seth Kinker, Nick Alex, Tanner Vest
8:52 a.m. — Duncan Waugaman, Mark Cross, Van Stemple
9:01 a.m. — Ben Palmer, Nathan Kinker, Nathaniel Begley
9:19 a.m. — Cam Roam, Jonathan Clark, Ryan Bilby
9:28 a.m. — Cory Hoshor, Howie Peterson, Joseph Kalaskey
9:37 a.m. — Caleb Moore, Drew Call, Isaac Prine
9:46 a.m. — Ryan Bashour, Bryson Beaver, Trenton Roush
9:55 a.m. — Jess Ferrell, Noah Mullens, Davey Jude
10:04 a.m. — Marco Oliverio, John Kingora, Cason Edwards
10:13 a.m. — Michael Koreski, Yadhu Urs, Ian Hogue
10:22 a.m. — Ethan Hefner, Jimmy Jones, P.J. Ball
10:31 a.m. — Tyler Hetzer, Blake Kiger, Kameron Lucky
10:40 a.m. — Ryan Cool, Jonah Fryman, Jeremy Wilmoth
10:58 a.m. — Joel Suder, Matt Stollings, Tanner Elliott
11:07 a.m. — Tyler Hardy, Bryson Karp, Carson Proffitt
11:16 a.m. — Ethan Hardy, Steve Eckert, Jared Taylor
11:25 a.m. — Brian Khoury, Blake Zambos, Berkley Adwell
11:34 a.m. — Jacob Workman, Lindy Sullivan, Max Knapp
11:43 a.m. — Matt Gissy, David Woodrum, Christopher Neighbors
11:52 a.m. — Jeremy Vallet, Andrew Miller, Steve Ross
12:01 p.m. — Chris Bohach, Clark Craig, Jason McClanahan
12:10 p.m. — Christian Boyd, Brian Anania, Jacob Nickell
12:19 p.m. — Pat Carter, Alex Easthom, Woody Woodward
12:37 p.m. — Kyle Wensel, Mitch Hoffman, Mason Kidwell
12:46 p.m. — Mike Keiffer, Rico Simonetti, Chandler Beavers
12:55 p.m. — Brooks Farmer, Matthew Stump, Alex Kagan
1:04 p.m. — Patrick Smith, Kyle Bird, Anderson Goldman
1:13 p.m. — Gavin Goodrich, Justin Estep, Adam Ware
1:22 p.m. — John Logan Taylor, Stephen McDavid, Jeremy Thompson
1:31 p.m. — Tyler Shamblin, Cameron Jarvis, John Francisco
1:40 p.m. — Jackson Hill, Ryan Mason, Christian McKisic
1:49 p.m. — Cory Bruzda, Walker Dent, Ian Patrick
1:58 p.m. — Mitchell Lehigh, Jordan Duncan, Jamie Bailes
