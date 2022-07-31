Wensel fires 7-under for first-round lead at W.Va. Amateur

Tanner Vest chips on the par 4, 9th hole on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springe during the W.Va. Open Qualifier June 6.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Kyle Wensel shot a scorching 7-under par 63 to take the first day lead at the 103rd West Virginia Amateur Sunday on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier.

Wensel had eight birdies, including on his final three holes. That helped add distance between him and Ryan Bilby, who made par on Nos. 16-18, and to hold off Davey Jude, who closed with back-to-back birdies.

Bilby and Jude finished tied for second at 4-under.

Cameron Jarvis, Christian McKisic, Jonathan Clark, Joseph Kalaskey, Jess Ferrell and Noah Mullens all were at 2-under for a six-way tie for fourth.

Wyoming East graduate and Concord golfer Brett Laxton tied for 10th at 1-under.

Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest was in the top 15 at even par.

The State Am will continue Monday on the Old White TPC.

Monday’s Tee Times

The Old White TPC

all golfers start on No. 1

7:40 a.m. — Josh Gee, Corey Jackson, Matt Pellillo

7:49 a.m. — Jackson Woodburn, Matthew Carney, Mace Busch

7:58 a.m. — Josh Howell, Case Tolliver, Carl Umpleby

8:07 a.m. — Tanner Walls, Buck Gower, Brett Laxton

8:16 a.m. — Jeff McGraw, David Dent, Josh Arbaugh

8:25 a.m. — Sam O’Dell, Nick Fleming, Philip Reale

8:34 a.m. — Todd Duncan, Tad Tomblin, Chris Daniels

8:43 a.m. — Seth Kinker, Nick Alex, Tanner Vest

8:52 a.m. — Duncan Waugaman, Mark Cross, Van Stemple

9:01 a.m. — Ben Palmer, Nathan Kinker, Nathaniel Begley

9:19 a.m. — Cam Roam, Jonathan Clark, Ryan Bilby

9:28 a.m. — Cory Hoshor, Howie Peterson, Joseph Kalaskey

9:37 a.m. — Caleb Moore, Drew Call, Isaac Prine

9:46 a.m. — Ryan Bashour, Bryson Beaver, Trenton Roush

9:55 a.m. — Jess Ferrell, Noah Mullens, Davey Jude

10:04 a.m. — Marco Oliverio, John Kingora, Cason Edwards

10:13 a.m. — Michael Koreski, Yadhu Urs, Ian Hogue

10:22 a.m. — Ethan Hefner, Jimmy Jones, P.J. Ball

10:31 a.m. — Tyler Hetzer, Blake Kiger, Kameron Lucky

10:40 a.m. — Ryan Cool, Jonah Fryman, Jeremy Wilmoth

10:58 a.m. — Joel Suder, Matt Stollings, Tanner Elliott

11:07 a.m. — Tyler Hardy, Bryson Karp, Carson Proffitt

11:16 a.m. — Ethan Hardy, Steve Eckert, Jared Taylor

11:25 a.m. — Brian Khoury, Blake Zambos, Berkley Adwell

11:34 a.m. — Jacob Workman, Lindy Sullivan, Max Knapp

11:43 a.m. — Matt Gissy, David Woodrum, Christopher Neighbors

11:52 a.m. — Jeremy Vallet, Andrew Miller, Steve Ross

12:01 p.m. — Chris Bohach, Clark Craig, Jason McClanahan

12:10 p.m. — Christian Boyd, Brian Anania, Jacob Nickell

12:19 p.m. — Pat Carter, Alex Easthom, Woody Woodward

12:37 p.m. — Kyle Wensel, Mitch Hoffman, Mason Kidwell

12:46 p.m. — Mike Keiffer, Rico Simonetti, Chandler Beavers

12:55 p.m. — Brooks Farmer, Matthew Stump, Alex Kagan

1:04 p.m. — Patrick Smith, Kyle Bird, Anderson Goldman

1:13 p.m. — Gavin Goodrich, Justin Estep, Adam Ware

1:22 p.m. — John Logan Taylor, Stephen McDavid, Jeremy Thompson

1:31 p.m. — Tyler Shamblin, Cameron Jarvis, John Francisco

1:40 p.m. — Jackson Hill, Ryan Mason, Christian McKisic

1:49 p.m. — Cory Bruzda, Walker Dent, Ian Patrick

1:58 p.m. — Mitchell Lehigh, Jordan Duncan, Jamie Bailes

