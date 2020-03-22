I think there is no better time to get outside, away from people, and into the outdoors than right now. The outdoors provides a safe and relaxing atmosphere that everyone can enjoy and benefit from. There is plenty to do around here as we live in an outdoor paradise.
Spring has officially arrived and the temperatures are warming. It’s the perfect time to go visit your favorite ramp patch for some spring tonic. This can help with distancing yourself from others as they tend to stay away from the pungent smell that lingers afterwards.
The fish will become more active and wake up from their winter nap as the water temperatures continue to warm. It’s just you and the fish you’re hoping to catch out there on the pond, lake, creek, or river. With the current situation we’re in and the kids out of school, it’s the perfect time to introduce a youngster to something they can enjoy the rest of their life, going fishing.
West Virginia is blessed with an abundance of water which creates some beautiful places to visit. Blackwater Falls and Hills Creek Falls are a couple of my favorite waterfalls in the state. There a numerous hiking trails in the National Forest and in our state parks and forests to explore. Many of them will take you to some breathtaking views of our mountains.
For those wanting to get well away from people, the wilderness and backcountry areas give you plenty of acreage to do so. It’s always an adventure hiking into these remote areas of our state. One of the most exciting encounters with our state animal I’ve ever had occurred in the Seneca Backcountry several years ago. Tara and I had fished our way a couple miles into the backcountry and on our way out we walked right up on a sow with two young cubs. As we rounded the bend I looked to my left and the cubs were only 40 yards away. They were following the sow so she was around 50 yards away in front of them.
We stopped and started slowly walking backwards as the sow caught wind of us. She stood up on her back legs and looked in our direction. “Don’t move” I whispered to Tara. The sow glared us down and then thankfully took the cubs the way they were originally heading. The only problem was, this was the same direction we had to go to get to the truck.
The bears kind of swung to the left so we quickly started walking down the road. We managed to get ahead of them but just barely. I remember looking back over my shoulder and seeing the sow standing beside the road with her two cubs right beside her. She realized that we weren’t a threat and let us continue on our way. Needless to say, it was a quick walk back to the truck.
I’ve had other encounters with bears but that one stands out in the memory banks. So be alert for bears out there as they are also waking up from their winters nap. You never know what you’re going to see which is something else I love about the outdoors.
Spring gobbler season is a month away and begins on April 20 and ends on May 16. The two-day youth season will take place on April 18 & 19. Nothing will test your patience more than going head to head with a smart ole gobbler. There’s just something about being in the spring woods and listening to everything come back to life.
So, with everything going on in the world today I say don’t panic, stay calm and get outside! There’s plenty to do around here and it can even be as simple as just taking a walk in the woods. Spring has sprung and it’s a beautiful time to get out into the great West Virginia outdoors. It’s times like these that I know I’m right where I belong.