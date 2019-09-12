Approaching week three of the high school football season, head coaches will rarely entertain talk about the postseason playoffs.
However, that does not change the fact that tonight on the turf at Memorial Stadium in Summersville, the clash between Nicholas County (2-0) and Wyoming East (1-0), could have long-reaching playoff implications come November.
"I don't mention the word playoffs. I talk about effort. I talk about heart and intensity a lot," Wyoming East head coach Larry Thompson said. "If we can match the other team's intensity and play with effort from start to finish, we are going to be a tough team to beat."
"With that being said, Nicholas County knows how to win," Thompson continued. "Coach Morris has them motivated and no matter which kids they have at any position, they are going to play hard."
The Grizzlies have been playoff stalwarts, missing the postseason only twice since 2007. The Warriors on the other hand last made the postseason in 2014. That year East dropped its first three games before winning seven in a row to make the playoffs.
Since that playoff run, East has fallen on some tough times, struggling through four losing seasons. That all became a distant memory when Thompson was named head coach this year after a successful stint at Mount View.
Veteran Nicholas County head coach, Gene Morris, knows his team will have its hands full tonight.
"Coach Thompson does a great job. He had some great success at Mount View and his team had some success last week against Westside," Morris said. "He has some solid athletes and they are a good high school football team."
Both teams entered the 2019 campaign more than capable of a playoff run, and so far, that still looks to be the case.
Nicholas County (2-0) has opened the season with two big roads wins, one at Oak Hill and last week survived a scare at Shady Spring.
Quarterback Timmy Baker leads the Grizzlies with 233 yards through the air and 174 yards on the ground. The athletic senior has accounted for four touchdowns.
Complimenting Baker are running backs, Justin Hill and Zach O'Dell along with all-state wide-out, Luke LeRose.
"I knew what (Timmy's) skill set could accomplish and we worked the offense towards that skill set," Morris said. "He has done well for us and I am happy with his learning curve so far in two games."
While the offense has played well, the defense has been the saving grace with six players having double digit tackles through two games, led by Devin McKown with 16 total tackles.
The stout Grizzly defense stopped Shady Spring twice in the red-zone in the fourth quarter to preserve that win.
The one achilles heel for the Grizzlies has been fumbles. Eight times Nicholas has put the ball on the ground, losing five.
"Sometimes the more your think about it the worse it gets. Ball security is something we teach and go over every day," Morris said. "You want to emphasize it, but, you don't want to dwell on it and make it a mental thing."
After a bye-week to open the season, Wyoming East came out firing last Friday and pounded county rival Westside, 44-14.
No doubt East has the offensive weapons to create concern for opposing defensive coordinators.
Quarterback Seth Ross has a strong arm and plenty of targets to choose from, while running back, Caleb Bower is tough to bring down. Bower rushed for 103 yards and one score in limited action Friday and also recorded 10 total tackles on defense along with Tanner Jenkins.
"They are going to spread it out at times with two good running backs and a quarterback that is mobile," Morris said. "At times they look like a good power running football team that can out-number you on one side of the ball. If we allow them to out-flank us, then they will have some good openings to run through."
One thing is certain, tonight the upstart Warriors will see exactly where they stand in the grand scheme of things.
"We are excited for the game. I love when you play playoff opponents," Thompson said. "You find out just what type of team you really have. I know it is early in the season, but it will be a great atmosphere against a great team with a great coach."
*****
Greenbrier West (2-0) also opened the season with high hopes after struggling the past few seasons. The Cavaliers faced a tough task right out of the gate with three straight road games.
So far, the boys from Charmco have been up to the challenge with back-to-back wins at Buffalo and Summers County. Tonight the task to go 3-0 will be a tall one when West plays at Class AA, James Monroe (0-1).
The Mavericks were off this past Friday night after dropping a 26-14 contest in week one at Greenbrier East. In the loss, James Monroe accumulated over 430 yards of total offense, mostly behind the arm and legs of Monroe Mohler.
"It is very hard to win at Lindside and they really have a good football team," Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris said. "They had opportunities to beat Greenbrier East and could very easily have won that game. They have good backs and big lineman. We will have to play our best (tonight)."
****
The remainder of the area schedule has Greenbrier East (1-1) heading to St. Albans (0-2). Independence (1-1) makes the long trip to Bradshaw to play River View (1-2) and Man (2-0) visits Westside (0-2).
Meadow Bridge (1-1) goes to Midland Trail (2-0) in a Fayette County showdown, while Oak Hill (0-2) travels to Princeton (0-1) and Liberty (2-0) hosts PikeView (0-2).
Richwood (1-1) is on the road at Sherman (0-2) and Woodrow Wilson (1-1) looks for a road win at Parkersburg (1-1). Summers County (1-1) and Shady Spring (1-1) will meet Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at H.B. Thomas Field in Shady.
