Week 9 preview: Indy-Nicholas again in showdown of top teams

If you trust the series records, the area game of the year clash of Class AA titans, No. 3 Independence (7-0) and No. 7 Nicholas County (6-1) won’t be close.
In the last four meetings, each team winning twice, the games have been decided by no fewer than 28 points, the closest a 46-18 Nicholas County win in 2018. Independence has won the last two meetings by an average of 39, including last year’s 57-21 victory.
Patriot routs have been standard operating procedure over the last two seasons.
In that span Independence has gone 19-1, hasn’t given up over 21 points in a game and the Patriots outscored the opposition by an average of 41.9 points per game (50.2 to 8.3).
This season's seven-game win streak has been even more impressive. Independence has outscored the opposition by an average of 53.2 points per game, limiting the opposition to 24 points while posting a school-record five shutouts.
Nicholas County is on a streak of its own, winning six in a row after a 17-7 loss to Oak Hill to start the season. The Grizzlies have inched up the playoff ratings each week and a win over Independence would solidify at least one home playoff game and possibly get the Grizzlies in position to host two.
A year has passed but this game is again a meeting of the area’s top two teams. Only difference is the location and date.
The game boasts two of the area’s top running backs in Independence’s Judah Price, who has a shot at the state’s regular season scoring mark, and Kaleb Clark who just reached 1,000 for the second straight season.
Price, a backup to Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson last season, is making his own case for the award this season. The senior has 1,358 yards and 28 touchdowns and he had 29 overall. He has scored 228 points (the record for the regular season is held by 2019 Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne of Poca), with 27 two-point conversions, the total of nine extra touchdowns. Price is averaging over four touchdowns a game and just under four two-point conversions and reaching an average of 32.6 points per game in the final two games would give him the record.
Price is averaging 194 yards rushing a game with averages of 10.6 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown every 4.6 carries.
Clark has been outstanding for the second straight year. He hasn’t rushed for over 100 in each game like he did in 2021, but he hasn’t had to. Last week he carried the ball three times, had three touchdowns and 61 yards and didn’t play after that.
Last season Price stood out against Nicholas County. He had three receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns and, with Goodson injured just before the half, 10 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Clark has 1,034 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns. He is averaging 148.3 yards per game, 7.4 yards per carry and scores a touchdown every 9.3 carries.
The Patriots have fared much better than Nicholas County in the passing game.
First-year quarterback Trey Bowers, a receiver last year, has completed 46 of 65 passes (70.7 percent) for 1,026 yards and six touchdowns. Bowers has also rushed for 557 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is averaging 22.3 yards per completion and 9.6 yards per carry.
Brycen Morriston has been the Grizzlies' primary signal caller, and he has been solid and 326 yards rushing and five touchdowns, completing 21 of 41 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns.
Independence’s Cyrus Goodson is one of the area’s top receivers (23 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns) and Colten Caron has 14 for 309 ad two scores. Price has 115 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Wes Hill leads the Grizzlies with eight catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Pritt has four catches for 57 yards and three touchdowns.
Independence has an area-best 2,463 yards rushing. The Patriots average 497.6 yards of offense per game (351.9 rush, 145.7 pass). Nicholas County has rushed for 1,928 yards. The Grizzlies are averaging 324.1 yards per game on offense (275.4 rush, 48.7 pass).
Interestingly, the Patriots' current 11-game winning streak at home started against Nicholas on Oct. 23, 2020.
The only losses since the Oct. 2, 2020, loss to Liberty came to Fairmont Senior in the postseason, including 21-12 in the state championship game last December. Independence is 22-2 in that span.
Nicholas County has made the postseason in 12 of the last 15 seasons and is probably a lock to make it again but does have a game with Class A No. 3 James Monroe next week and ends the season against 2-5 PikeView.
The all-time Independence-Nicholas County series is tied 5-5.
Class AAA No. 14 Oak Hill (5-3) at Bluefield (3-5)
It’s simple at this point of the season.
Win and the playoffs will take care of themselves.
Both these teams, Class AAA Oak Hill and Class AA Bluefield, need wins. Depending on a lot of variables, Oak Hill could get in at 6-4 with a game against Woodrow Wilson next week. Bluefield must win out.
No. 14 Oak Hill has played itself into playoff contention with back-to-back wins against Greenbrier East and Buckhannon-Upshur.
The Red Devils have done it with defense, considering the fact the team is averaging just 236.3 yards per game on offense and has been shut out twice (although it was against AA No 3 Independence and AAA No. 8 Cabell Midland).
The bread and butter is Dave Moneypenny’s Wing-T offense and a plethora of backs he employs in any given game. In the win against Greenbrier East, the Red Devils had five backs with 10 or more carries and last week in the win over Buckhannon-Upshur the team didn’t complete a pass, attempting just two. And it has worked.
The Red Devils' leaders are J.D. Maurtiz (74-368-6), Ethan Vargo-Thomas (52-317-3), Alex Baxter (53-244-3), Omar Lewis (50-242-3) and Malachi Lewis (35-232-1). Vargo-Thomas also has a touchdown passing is the leading receiver (6-122-2) and has scored on touchdowns, PATs, a two-point conversion and has four field goals.
Bluefield – led by the passing of Caleb Fuller following the loss of outstanding running back Amir Hairston to a broken leg suffered against Woodrow in September – has also won two straight after starting the season 1-5 (including an 0-4 to start) and has moved itself to a position where it can get into the field with two wins, and a win over Class AAA Oak Hill brings big points to the table.
A long-standing southern showdown that dates to 1926, Bluefield has won 20 straight meetings going back to 2003 when the Jim Martin-coached Red Devils won the last of three straight games over the Beavers. Bluefield leads the series 42-8-1.
No. 3 James Monroe (7-0) at Liberty (1-6)
The run game has long been a staple at James Monroe. Through the first half of the season – buoyed by the return of Eli Allen to the football field – the passing game has been strong, as quarterback Layton Dowdy has stood out with 14 TD passes and Allen, in four games, has seven TD receptions.
The run game returned in force last week as Braydie Carr had a career-high 187 yards and three touchdowns and Cooper Ridgeway continued his assault on back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with 154 yards and a score. Ridgeway has 761 yards and five touchdowns.
Turns out the James Monroe defense had more receptions than the offense – 4-3 – with four interceptions. Allen ended up using the art of the catch for a score with an interception return for a touchdown and Ethan Ganoe added another pick and score.
Liberty’s Connor Bradford has been a bright spot for the Raiders with 677 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
Liberty shellacked the Mavericks 46-12 last season.
Class A No. 12 Montcalm (7-0) at Meadow Bridge (2-4)
It’s been a history-making season at Montcalm, but despite the undefeated season to date the Generals are still in need of some help to make a first trip to the postseason.
Meadow Bridge has returned to its power I and the results have been positive with 54 points in the last two games after scoring 56 in the first five.
Montcalm is 0-14 all-time versus Meadow Bridge.
Sherman at Class A No. 9 Greenbrier West (6-1)
Greenbrier West got a much-needed break with a bye before the stretch run beginning tonight with Sherman at home, a trip to Trail and finally a home game with 2-5 Moorefield.
Ty Nickell is second in the area with 1,357 yards and 21 touchdowns, a yard behind leader Judah Price. He paces an offense that has rushed for 1,982 yards and 34 touchdowns, an average of 283.1 yards per game and 7.8 yards per carry.
The Cavaliers quarterback tandem of Cole Vandall and Tucker Lilly have combined to throw for 504 and four touchdowns.
This series has been played every year since 2016 and is tied 3-3, but West has won the last three.
Pocahontas County (1-6) at Summers County (4-3)
Brandan Isaac’s return at quarterback has resulted in a couple wins and the passing attack at Summers County responding with 259 yards and a touchdown each in the past two games from Isaac, after the team had two in the first half.
Running will key the success Summers has, though, and Drake Cole (108-903-7) and Duke Dodson (79-605-13) each have a shot at 1,000 yards for the season.
Summers is hoping for a late playoff run but the competition gets keen the last two weeks with Clay County and James Monroe on the schedule ahead and the Bobcats will need to win out to make the trip.
Class AAA No. 1 Parkersburg South (6-1) at Greenbrier East (2-4)
Former Summers County coach Nate Tanner will make his second trip to southern West Virginia when his No. 1 Patriots make the trip to Fairlea. This time they come south as the top team in the state.
It’s an opportunity for Greenbrier East, coming off a 47-8 victory against Ripley.
In that game quarterback Monquelle Davis threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns (he had one touchdown toss coming into the game) and rushed for a score and Ian Cline continued his pursuit of a second 1,000-yard rushing season with 151 yards and three scores, bringing his total to 742 with three games remaining.
It’s the first meeting between the schools in three seasons, the Spartans' last win coming in 2015. The Patriots lead the series 5-3.
Wyoming East (2-5) at PikeView (2-5)
Wyoming East quarterback Jackson Danielson has played well during the Warriors' recent 2-1 up click, using his legs and the line to get things done on the ground, carrying 49 times for 461 yards and nine touchdowns after having just 106 yards and two touchdowns in the first four games. He has also thrown for 246 yards and three scores in that time.
The Warriors face a PikeView team coming off a bye with the same 2-5 record. Quarterback Peyton Greer has thrown for 508 yards – despite missing one game and most of another – and seven touchdowns and Nate Riffe has 16 catches for 327 yards and four scores.
PikeView coach Jason Spears is 1-1 against his alma mater, losing in his first year and winning last season. The 2020 game was a Covid cancellation.
Shady Spring (2-6) at Ripley (2-6)
With the season winding down, coach Vince Culicerto has started to look at some younger players. There were several firsts last week in a loss to Mingo Central.
Adam Richmond, a senior, had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season with 105 yards and a touchdown and now has 573 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Brady Green is closing in on a 1,000-yard passing season with 853 yards through the air and with Tyler Mackey out with an ACL, Jalon Bailey stepped up as a receiver with 13 receptions for 108 yards in the last two games. He has 16 for 162 on the season.
Westside (2-5) at Tug Valley (5-2)
The Renegades have struggled offensively, with just 841 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns this season, and 274 and four of that came from Dale Bledsoe in a Week 6 win against Liberty. That’s roughly 33 percent in one game from one player.
Tug Valley is coming off a somewhat puzzling loss to Mount View, which had won one game before last week’s 32-8 loss.
