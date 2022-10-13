Contrasting styles will meet Friday when Woodrow Wilson travels to Hunnicutt Stadium to take on Princeton in a game with huge playoff implications as teams approach the stretch run.
Woodrow Wilson (5-2) and Princeton (3-2) are both in need of a win to stay in the playoff picture and both are coming off losses to former MSAC foes and Top 5 teams – Woodrow Wilson falling to No. 4 Huntington 42-15 and Princeton losing to No. 5 Hurricane 49-13.
So that puts huge importance on this game, and the way these teams will try to get there are night and day.
Princeton has relied on the arm of fourth-year senior Grant Cochran, who has totally rewritten the Tigers’ passing record book and last week went over 1,000 yards passing for the fourth straight season. He is just four yards shy of 7,000 for his career and he has 71 touchdown passes and just 30 interceptions in 31 career games.
Cochran is 71-of-118 with 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns this season in five games. He has thrown for over 200 yards three times, over 300 once.
The totals this year show Cochran’s passing numbers account for 66.8 percent of the Tigers’ offense and when you add his 54 yards rushing it’s 70.3.
He has a dangerous weapon in Dom Collins, who is one of the area’s top receivers with 32 catches for 574 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has two kickoff returns for a touchdown.
Collins has over 130 yards receiving in three games this year and has five touchdown receptions in the last two games.
Freshman Brad Mossor (17-192-1) and senior Carter Meachum (10-116-1) are also frequent targets.
Princeton started the season 3-0 but has lost its last two games, though the Tigers have played just twice since Sept. 9. Because of scheduling conflicts Princeton has already had two bye weeks between a game with powerful Lord Botetourt, Va., a 28-27 loss. This will be the first back-to-back games for Princeton since Weeks 2-3.
With four weeks left, Princeton sits at No. 17 in the current Class AAA playoff ratings, one spot from making the top 16, which makes up the postseason field. And the Tigers still have a tough road ahead with games at No. 7 Bridgeport and home games with Greenbrier East and No. 2 Parkersburg South.
Class AAA No. 14 Woodrow Wilson, once a team predicated by balance on offense, has gotten back to the style coach Street Sarrett favors, that is a ground-oriented attack. Woodrow has rushed for an area-best 2,259 yards and 88.7 percent of the Flying Eagles offense has come on the ground.
Five Flying Eagles have rushed for over 200 yards and those five have accounted for four or more rushing touchdowns each.
Woodrow Wilson is averaging 322.7 yards per game, 6.9 yards per carry and 30 rushing touchdowns.
This depth at running back includes Matt Moore (99-688-4), Darmonté Mitchell (51-526-8), Tylai Kimble (28-296-7), Nate Grayton (50-288-5) and Jay Jones (27-206-5). Leon Smith has also added 174 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries.
Woodrow has a bye week followed by a trip to Oak Hill and a season-ending home tilt with George Washington.
James Monroe (6-0) at Midland Trail (5-2)
If Woodrow and Princeton are opposites, then No. 3 James Monroe at No. 17 Midland Trail are mirror images, with outstanding passing attacks.
Midland Trail’s Jaden Gladwell has led the area in passing virtually the entire season and has an area-leading 1,149 yards passing, 57.1 percent of the offense. He has completed 65 of 126 attempts and has 13 touchdowns.
Gladwell, a junior, started the season with four straight 200-plus-yard games, a career-high 242 in the season-opener against Clay County.
He struggled against AA No. 7 Nicholas County but threw for 94 yards and two touchdowns last week against Liberty.
First-year coach Jeremy Moore has made it a priority to improve the run game and it was gaining traction with 555 yards in Weeks 2-4. But with leading rusher Will McGraw sidelined in two of the last three games the run game has generated just 203 yards.
Moore said he is scheduled to return Friday night.
“It is a very important game,” Moore said. “They are a very good team, and it would go a long way for us, confidence-wise, to beat them.”
Cody Harrell is one of the area’s top receivers with an area-best 37 catches and 698 yards through the air and seven touchdowns, tied for second in the area.
Harrell had four touchdowns last week, three of those through the air and one rushing.
James Monroe’s Layton Dowdy has been stellar since taking over as QB1 at James Monroe, after sharing the role last year with two other players.
He has thrown for 852 yards and an area-best 14 touchdowns, 11 in the last four weeks, including seven to Eli Allen, who returned to the team late after deciding late in preseason to join the squad. Dowdy has completed 59 percent of his passes (38 of 64) and has thrown for at least 170 yards in the last three games.
Allen’s return has been a key — he has those seven touchdowns, tied for second in the area, and he has 14 catches overall for 279 yards. Chaz Boggs, who also returned in the team’s third game due to injury, has five catches for 254 yards (50.8 per reception).
Cooper Ridgeway leads the team’s ground game (1,416 yards as a team) with 609 yards and four touchdowns, and he has 12 receptions for 219 yards and four touchdowns.
James Monroe can secure its ticket to the postseason with a win against Midland Trail and has games left with Liberty, Nicholas County and Summers County.
Independence (6-0) at Man (6-1)
Running back Judah Price has thrust himself directly into the Kennedy Award discussion with a huge season, which includes being on pace to break the regular-season state scoring record held by Poca’s Ethan Payne, who had 276 points in 2019.
Price has 186 points (averaging 31 a game) and if he continues that pace will break the mark. He has 22 rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and 24 two-point conversions.
Price — known as the Donut Man for rewarding his linemen with donuts after games this season — also averages an area-best 204.5 yards per game, 10.5 yards per carry and a touchdown every 4.9 carries.
No. 3 Independence’s quarterback Trey Bowers has thrown for 864 yards and six touchdowns (and completed 72.7 percent of his passes) and has rushed for 456 yards and nine touchdowns.
Cyrus Goodson (19 receptions for 335 yards, three touchdowns) and Colten Caron (12-305-2) are the top targets and Price has 108 yards on six catches.
Man has a talented and fast rush game as well, with three players rushing for at least 97 yards in a 41-22 win at Shady Spring last week. Jordan Adams had 142 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Jacob Brumfield had 102 and three touchdowns and James Green had 97.
Man coach Harvey Arms knows his Class A No. 8 Hillbillies have a tough task at hand.
“They may be the toughest team in double-A,” he said. “They are a bigger school, they have some tough kids, some good coaches and they play really well. We know it’s going to be a big task for us, but we are going to practice all week and try to get ready for them and see if we can’t give them a battle.”
Independence is coming off a bye and only has two games remaining after his one, at home against No. 7 Nicholas County and at Wyoming East.
Summers County (3-3) at Meadow Bridge (2-4)
Two run-heavy single-A teams will get together in a game that could be complete in under two hours with each squad’s propensity to keep the ball on the ground.
Summers County is coming off a 54-7 win against Sherman where Duke Dodson set the Summers County standard with seven touchdowns, six on the ground, and 159 yards.
Summers still has playoff hopes but with three losses must win out to make the field.
Dodson and teammate Drake Cole both have a shot at 1,000 yards on the season. Cole leads the way 794 yards (five touchdowns) and Dodson has 569 (12 touchdowns).
Quarterback Brandan Isaac returned from a preseason knee injury last week and made an immediate impact, competing 6 of 13 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown pass to Dodson.
Meadow Bridge also had a major return last week, going back to its classic Power I run attack and the result was a 28-0 win against Webster County.
Kaiden Sims ran for a team season-high 148 yards and two scores and Conner Mullins added two touchdowns.
Oak Hill (4-3) at Buckhannon Upshur (2-4)
The Red Devils remain in the playoff hunt in Class AAA at No. 18.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas is the only player in the state with a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown who also has scored via touchdown, PAT, two-point conversion and field goal.
JD Mauritz has 274 yards and five touchdowns.
Five players logged at least 10 carries last week in a 26-13 win against Greenbrier East – Vargo-Thomas (14-91), Alex Baxter (12-48), Omar Lewis (11-52), Mauritz (10-52-2) and Malachi Lewis (10-50).
The Red Devils’ three losses came to Class AA No. 3 Independence, Class AAA No. 3 Cabell Midland and a three-overtime loss to Princeton.
If it wins tonight, Oak Hill’s playoff fate will be learned in the last two weeks against Bluefield and Woodrow Wilson.
Wyoming East (2-4) at Point Pleasant (3-3)
The Warriors have won two in a row and quarterback Jackson Danielson has been the catalyst, with 413 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in the wins. He has also thrown for 226 yards and three scores.
Danielson has 124 yards more in the last two games than the team had in the first four games combined.
Shady Spring (2-5) at Mingo Central (2-4)
It’s been a tough year for two standout seniors at Shady Spring, but Adam Richmond and James Sellards have hung in there, leading the running attack that after a tough start has started to come around.
Richmond has 468 yards and eight touchdowns and Sellards 408 and three touchdowns.
Nobody strikes more balance offensively than Shady Spring, with 689 yards rushing (50.2 percent) and 683 passing (49.8 percent).
Jalon Bailey had a career game with 10 catches and 83 yards against Man after entering the game with three for 54.
Westside at Nicholas County (5-1)
Class AA No. 7 Nicholas County’s Kaleb Clark is just 27 yards from his second 1,000-yard rushing season.
After topping 100 just once in the first three games (after going over 100 in each game a year ago), Clark has rushed for at least 159 in the last three. He has 973 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Westside is coming off a much-needed bye, being shut out three straight times in the first half but is coming off a 38-22 win against Liberty. Hansel Bledsoe was moved from receiver to running back and responded with 274 yards and four touchdowns. His 274 yards was more than any other Westside back had for the season.
Madonna (3-3) at Richwood (2-6)
The Lumberjacks are playing their second team from the Northern Panhandle after adding Hundred to replace a game with Hannan right before the season started.
A player who has flown under the radar is Keaton Crowder, who has played several positions and has rushed for 625 yards and eight touchdowns and has thrown for 146 yards.
The Lumberjacks are the only team to have played eight games, that Hundred game being played on a Monday, and after Friday’s game Richwood won’t play again until Nov. 4.
Ripley (2-5) at Greenbrier East (2-4)
The Spartans have struggled but have been balanced offensively, with 983 yards rushing and 742 passing.
Monquelle Davis has rushed for 298 yards and two scores, thrown for 425 yards and a touchdown and has 108 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Ian Cline has 591 rushing and eight scores, 194 yards receiving and two touchdowns and has completed his only pass for 58 yards and a score.
Logan (5-2) at Liberty (1-5)
Josh Bradford had a season-high 138 yards in a loss to Trail but now has just under 400 yards rushing for the season for the Raiders.
