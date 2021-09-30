Week 6 Preview: Woodrow looks to continue momentum

Perhaps bigger than it being just the team’s first win over Morgantown in seven tries, Woodrow Wilson’s 28-27 overtime victory against Morgantown was more a profile in being teammates.
Not that the win wasn’t big from a confidence standpoint.
“I’m proud of the way the kids fought back, from making a two-point conversion to tie the game and send it to overtime, to scoring on the first play of overtime to stopping them on a conversion,” coach Street Sarrett said. “They learned they can win games like this.”
Next up is the renewal of an old southern West Virginia rivalry with Princeton, a game that has not been played since 2014, when Woodrow won 34-7.
Perhaps the bigger takeaway from that win is the fact that Woodrow Wilson was able to switch flawlessly from its spread offense to a run-based wing-T. It meant a big personnel switch, taking Maddex McMillen from quarterback to wingback, took away one of its biggest offensive threats in receiver Keynan Cook and moved its other, Elijah Redfern, to quarterback.
And it worked like a charm.
McMillen had his biggest rushing game of the season with 60 yards. Matt Moore had his biggest game as a Flying Eagle with 75 yards and two touchdowns.
“If we never threw the football, Maddex McMillen would be a running back,” Sarrett said. "He’s that good an athlete and you want your most athletic guy on the field.”
Princeton coach Chris Pedigo said that the Woodrow offense was scary. Both of them.
“You look at the film from (Morgantown) and it looks like Beckley went back to its roots,” Pedigo said. “They went to that wing-T and they ran it well. But they also can switch back to their spread look. And that’s the problem. We’re having to prepare for two offenses, and they run both well.”
“With our personnel I feel like we can (switch offenses quickly),” Sarrett said. “I would think that would give defensive coordinators nightmares.”
Princeton’s main problem might be that it hasn’t played in two weeks when Mercer County went to remote learning.
No. 5 Princeton (3-0) last played Sept. 10 when it beat Oak Hill 55-30.
In that game quarterback Grant Cochran had his best game of the season, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns and found eight different receivers.
After losing his top receivers from last season, including Moss Award winner Eli Parsons, he was getting in tune with his new pass catchers.
“We knew it would take some time and with the time off you wonder what you’re getting back,” Pedigo said. “I thought the kids did a good job on their own while we were out. We went out and worked on routes Monday when our JV was playing at Greenbrier East and I thought we looked pretty good.”
Sarrett had said earlier in the year when talking about his schedule that the battle loomed as one between two of the top quarterbacks in Class AAA.
They are two of the top quarterbacks in the area.
Cochran is 32-for-45 (71.1 percent) for 539 yards and six touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception. His top targets have been Dominick Collins (9-124-2), Johnathon Wellman (6-87-1) and Peyton Clemons (5-87-1).
Brodee Rice is the Tigers' top rusher with 268 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman Jacob Young has 233 yards and four touchdowns.
McMillen is 49-of-86 (57 percent) for an area-best 651 yards and five touchdowns. His top pass catchers are Cook (18-281-3) and Redfern (13-193-2).
It will be Homecoming at Woodrow Wilson.
Independence (3-0) at Summers County (1-3)
The first of two games matching teams that both played Tuesday, Class AA Independence beating Westside 63-14, Summers falling to Shady Spring 19-12, after the latter made a late goal-line stand.
Everybody knows how good the Patriots’ run game is, but quarterback Logan Phalin has played well in his first three starts, the first one cut short by an injury. But he has returned to the lineup and thrown five touchdown passes in the last two games.
Coach John H. Lilly said Phalin could have been the starter last season.
“We said at the beginning of the year if we want to take the next step in our program, we’ve got to be able to throw the ball,” Lilly said after Phalin’s three-touchdown performance Tuesday against Westside. “He’s worked really hard. There were times over the weekend, I think Saturday morning, and got some work on his own with a couple of the receivers. He’s always working, he’s a very businesslike approach young man. That’s why he runs the offense so smooth.”
For the season Phalin is 13-of-21 for 268 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception.
Atticus Goodson leads the ground attack with 661 yards and 12 touchdowns in three games. The senior went over 4,000 yards for his career Tuesday, the first player in school history to accomplish that feat.
Summers is trying to break a three-game losing streak after beating PikeView in the season opener.
The Bobcats have run out of the run-based wing-T offense, and they have had varying degrees of success in coach Josh Evans' first season at the helm.
Shady Spring (2-2) at Westside (0-4)
Shady came up with a huge goal-line stand to beat Summers and even its record. And, the Tigers had their first 100-yard rusher of the season when Caleb Whittaker ran for 141 yards on 15 carries. It was the first since Drew Clark ran for 104 in the 2019 season finale (and the fourth highest total in the last five years behind Isaiah Valentine’s 205 in 2018, 165 by Haven Chaman in 2019 and Tyler Bragg’s 144 in 2018).
That was much needed for the Tigers.
Quarterback Cam Manns ran for a touchdown and passed for two more and this season now has five touchdown passes. Manns has thrown for 420 yards and six touchdowns, and he has rushed for three touchdowns.
According to MaxPreps stats, the trio of Bryson Pinardo (20.3), James Sellards (18.5) and Whittaker (12.3) account for just over 50 tackles and are among the Top 10 in the state.
Westside is scheduled to get several players back off the ineligible list, the most notable being Blake Goode, a versatile player who can, and has during his career, make contributions in the run, pass and receiving games at Westside.
That will give quarterback Jaxon Cogar more help on the offensive side. Cogar has rushed for 163 of the Renegades' 362 yards and has two of its three rushing TDs and he has thrown for 294 yards and three TDs. He has accounted for 69 percent of the team’s offense.
All that is fine, said Westside coach Tyler Dunigon
“But we have to get tougher on the lines,” he said. “That’s the bottom line.”
Wayne (2-3) at Liberty (2-1)
The Class AA No. 10 Raiders have rebounded nicely from an opening loss to Independence to beat Class AA Top 10 teams Logan and Clay County.
They will get a break from Top 10 action, taking on Wayne, a former power, which is 2-3.
Logan Dodrill has gotten the running game going at Liberty, going over 100 yards in each of the last two wins, 117 against Logan and 120 against Clay County. He had a rush and receiving touchdown against Clay.
Ryan Simms has rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
The two have played a similar opponent, Wayne falling to Logan 27-20 and Liberty beating Logan 20-14.
Cabell Midland (4-1) at Oak Hill (2-3)
The Red Devils will celebrate 100 years of football when they host the Class AAA titan Cabell Midland Knights.
There isn’t much history between the two, but they did meet in the playoffs back in 2012. Oak Hill was in it for a long time before the bigger Knights pulled away late for a 52-20 victory in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.
The question is can the Red Devils' wing-T find success against a bigger, athletic Cabell Midland? Led by Leonard Farrow and his area-best 833 yards, Oak Hill averages 356 yards and five touchdowns a game.
Of late the team has started getting more production through the air, throwing for over 100 in each of the last two games.
As for Farrow, he is averaging 166.6 yards per game and 12.3 yards per carry. But the Red Devils spread the wealth. Omar Lewis has 410 yards and four scores, and Elijah Gray has 231 yards and two touchdowns.
Nicholas County (3-1) at Midland Trail (2-1)
Midland Trail was just getting it together when it was hit by a long layoff. The last game the Patriots played was Sept. 10 when they shut out Meadow Bridge 33-0.
Trail, No. 21 in the latest playoff ratings, can take a big boost with a win over Class AA No. 8 Nicholas County.
Nicholas is 3-1 and coming off a huge win over Wyoming East.
Kaleb Clark has put together a solid season so far, rushing for 625 yards and seven touchdowns.
He has over 100 yards in the first four games and is averaging 156.3 yards per game rushing.
Trail has had one of the area’s most interesting stories in quarterback Josh Dickerson. The senior had never played high school football, never played quarterback yet competed 21 of 41 passes for 421 yards and six touchdowns.
When last we checked in on Ayden Simms, he still had scored on six straight possessions, and he has seven receptions for 208 yards.
Greenbrier East (3-1) at Mingo Central (1-3)
Class AAA No. 10 Greenbrier East was off last week after beating Buckhannon-Upshur 56-7. In that game sophomore running back Ian Cline had a career-best 197 yards and two touchdowns as he continues to assault 1,000 yards.
Currently he has 517 yards rushing and four touchdowns and he also has 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Monquelle Davis has an area-best eight touchdown passes.
Greenbrier West (3-1) at Meadow Bridge (1-2)
Greenbrier West had a week off after winning three straight to rise up to No. 11 in Class A.
Ty Nickell has been strong for the Cavs in the backfield. The converted lineman has three 100-yard-plus rush games and is averaging 120.8. He had 143 on just eight carries in the Cavs' last win over Webster.
Quarterback Cole Vandall has been a pleasant surprise on offense with 293 yards and five touchdowns passing and 188 rushing and four touchdowns.
Meadow Bridge has struggled with injuries that have hampered its offensive production this season.
In other action, Richwood (1-2) is at Tygarts Valley, the Lumberjacks’ fourth straight road game since beginning the season Sept 21, and James Monroe is at PikeView. Wyoming East at River View was postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m.