If the most dangerous animal is a wounded animal backed into a corner, then Bluefield will be a serious threat when it comes to Coal City to meet Independence on Friday.
The dilemma for the Beavers is simple: win out now or miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Beavers have been to the playoffs 18 times in the 2000s, missing just four times.
Bluefield comes in with a surprising 1-4 record but has played a brutal schedule so far that has included Graham, Va. (5-0), Pulaski, Va. (3-2) and Class AAA Top 10 teams Woodrow Wilson (4-1) and Princeton (3-1). The losses to all but Princeton came by a combined eight points.
The Beavers did lose outstanding junior running back Amir Hairston to an injury (leg fracture) their last trip into Raleigh County (a 30-27 loss to Woodrow Wilson two weeks ago) but they are still lethal, with Caleb Fuller, who, like the Patriots' Trey Bowers, has successfully replaced a former starter in Ryker Brown at quarterback and responded with over 900 yards passing. R.J. Hairston is a top target of both Fuller and college recruiters at wide receiver.
Independence coach John H. Lilly well knows how good Bluefield is — it is his alma mater.
But it has been his Patriots squad that is putting up big numbers and sits near the top of the Class AA playoff ratings at No. 3 this week.
Those numbers?
Through five games Independence (5-0) is outscoring the opposition 60.0-1.6 (300-8). The Patriots have shut out four of five opponents and the varsity defense has not surrendered a point, Poca scoring eight points in the second half against the JV defense.
Individually, Independence senior running back Judah Price has put up Kennedy Award numbers with 1,015 yards rushing and an area-best 152 points in five games (18 total TDs and 22 two-point conversions).
Price is the Pats' top weapon, but he is not the only one.
Bowers has thrown for 813 yards and has rushed for 321 yards and eight touchdowns. He and Price have combined for 206 points, more than any team in the Coalfield Conference except Greenbrier West (228).
Tyler Linkswiler has added 288 yards rushing and Cyrus Goodson leads the team in receptions with 17 for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Colten Caron has 11 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
The meeting between Bluefield and Independence is the first regular season meeting between the two schools.
Greenbrier West (5-0) at Shady Spring (2-3)
The Cavaliers have started the season with five straight shutouts, a school record.
And the offense has been just about as productive this season, averaging 45.6 points and 385.4 yards offense per game. And, the Cavaliers have only turned the ball over three times.
Ty Nickell had led the offense with 1,013 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.
The two-headed quarterback monster of Cole Vandall and Tucker Lilly has completed 61.3 percent passing (27 of 44) for 442 yards and four TDs.
Shady Spring rebounded from a loss to Raleigh rival Independence in Week 4 to beat PikeView 26-6 last week. Adam Richmond and James Sellards combined for three touchdowns rushing, and receiver Tyler Mackey threw for another on a trick play.
Greenbrier West leads the all-time series 16-6. It is the first meeting since 2011, the end of a decade that saw the two schools open the season against one another.
Midland Trail (4-1) at Nicholas County (3-1)
Two teams on a roll after season-opening losses meet at Memorial Stadium looking to sustain momentum.
The homestanding Grizzlies haven’t played since a come-from-behind 24-21 win at Lincoln Sept. 15 but have won three straight since losing to Oak Hill 17-7 in the opener.
Kaleb Cooper has rushed for 572 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Brycen Morriston has shown the ability to pass the ball, throwing for 192 yards in the last two games, his 109 yards against Wyoming East breaking a streak of 13 straight games without a 100-yard game passing, dating back to October 2020.
Trail has had no problem moving the ball through the air, quarterback Jaden Gladwell passing for an area-best 1,021 yards (55.6 completion percentage) with 11 touchdowns. Cody Harrell is the area’s most productive receiver (30-576-4).
It is the 24th all-time meeting between the Route 19 rivals spanning 46 years.
Preston (0-4) at Woodrow Wilson (4-1)
Woodrow Wilson keeps piling up the rushing yards and every week it is seemingly a different player. Last week in a 48-8 win against Lincoln, the Flying Eagles were led by Tylai Kimble and Nate Grayton, both of whom had over 90 yards and combined for five rushing touchdowns.
On the season, the Flying Eagles have rushed for 1,719 yards (343 ypg) in the team’s first 4-1 start since 2012. Six players have over 100 yards rushing for the season, led by the tandem of Darmonté Mitchell (43-491-8) and Matt Moore (63-451-3) and 15 players have logged carries.
It’s the second meeting between the schools, Woodrow winning the first 21-12 in 2020. The Knights' last three losses this season were to Class AA top 12 teams East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and No. 1 North Marion. This is Preston’s first road game of the season.
Hampshire (2-3) at Greenbrier East (1-3)
Ian Cline will hardly forget Hampshire County.
Last season Cline set the Spartans’ school record with 357 yards rushing in a 56-6 victory against Hampshire.
The lanes have been a little harder to find this season. Cline has 351 yards rushing through four games. It’s been that type of season for Greenbrier East, the Spartans gaining most of their yardage (535 of 1,190) and points (42 of 73) in a 42-14 victory over RCB in Week 3.
The Spartans are coming off a bye (after a 14-3 loss at Stuarts Draft, Va.) with a chance to turn the tide on the season.
The Trojans make their farthest trip out of the Eastern Panhandle for the first time, making the three-hour trek to Fairlea coming off a 48-22 loss to Keyser.
Oak Hill (3-2) at Cabell Midland (3-1)
Oak Hill has had a productive season on defense — and they will need every bit of that against the Knights — but they started turning the corner a bit on offense.
Oak Hill has won two straight and scored 101 points in the last two weeks.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas had a pair of rushing touchdowns in one of those wins and a pair of receiving touchdowns in the other and he is the only player in the area to score points via touchdowns, PATs, two-point conversions and field goals.
J.D. Mauritz has 229 yards (214 in the last three games) and Vargo-Thomas 211.
The Knights have run off three straight wins, after a 28-21 loss to George Washington in the opener.
PikeView (2-3) at James Monroe (4-0)
Last season, sophomore Layton Dowdy was part of a three-headed monster at quarterback, along with Cooper Ridgeway and Eli Allen.
With Ridgeway firmly planted in the backfield and Eli Allen back and doing damage at receiver, Dowdy is the man behind center, and he is making the most of the opportunity.
The return of Allen two games back has played a prominent role (he has seven receptions for 167 yards and four touchdowns). He had decided to go out late after initially indicating his desire to work on his future on the basketball court. But Dowdy has thrown his nine touchdowns to five different receivers. He is 22-of-38 for 452 yards and has thrown just two interceptions.
Ridgeway is averaging 103 yards rushing per game through four games.
PikeView QB Peyton Greer, a 1,000-yard passer last year, has been banged up through the first half but has thrown for 308 yards and five touchdowns.
James Monroe leads the all-time series 23-1, losing only in their first meeting in 1994 in both schools' first year of existence and running off 23 straight since.
Westside (1-4) at Liberty (1-3)
Westside has been shut out in three straight games and has just six points since a 28-20 season-opening victory against rival Wyoming East.
Likewise, around beating Sherman 30-20, Liberty has scored six points and been shut out twice.
River View (0-4) at Wyoming East (0-4)
Jackson Danielson has been most of the Warriors' offense, leading the team in passing (460 yards) and rushing (160 yards).
Tygarts Valley (0-5) at Richwood (1-5)
Richwood, by virtue of playing a special Monday game against Hundred (the lone win of the season), has played more games than anyone in the state.
