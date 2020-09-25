Bluefield 54, Princeton 40

Braxton County 42, Roane County 0

Bridgeport 58, Robert C. Byrd 21

Doddridge County 9, Ritchie County 8

Frankfort 21, Spring Mills 20, OT

Greenbrier West 73, Webster County 6

Hampshire 21, Brooke 7

James Monroe 53, Montcalm 0

John Marshall 39, Parkersburg South 0

Keyser 70, Nicholas County 19

Lewis County def. Preston, forfeit

Liberty Raleigh 33, Clay County 0

Magnolia 40, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 8

Marietta, Ohio 36, Weir 34

Musselman 42, Fairmont Senior 21

Petersburg 50, Independence 24

Shady Spring 13, PikeView 12

Westside 57, Wyoming East 32

Wheeling Central 19, Man 0

Wirt County 40, Tyler Consolidated 18

North Marion 41, Lincoln 20

