PREP FOOTBALL

SSAC Ratings

Team     Rec.     Pts.

Class AAA

1. Huntington     4-0     14

2. Martinsburg     4-0     13.5

3. University     4-0     13

tie. Jefferson     4-0     13

5. South Charleston     3-0     12.67

6. Bridgeport     3-0     11.67

tie. Princeton     3-0     11.67

8. Cabell Midland     3-1     9.75

9. Spring Valley     3-1     9.5

tie. George Washington     3-1     9.5

11. Greenbrier East     3-1     9.25

12. Lincoln County     3-1     8.75

13. John Marshall     3-1     7.75

14. Brooke     2-1     7.33

15. Parkersburg     2-2     6.75

tie. Spring Mills     2-2     6.75

17. Parkersburg South     2-2     6.5

18. Hampshire     2-2     6

19. Hedgesville     2-2     5

20. Woodrow Wilson     1-2     4

tie. Morgantown     1-2     4

tie. Wheeling Park     1-2     4

Class AA

1. Frankfort     4-0     11.25

2. Keyser     2-0     10.5

3. Herbert Hoover     4-0     10.25

4. Lincoln     3-0     10

5. Independence     2-0     9.5

tie. Poca     2-0     9.5

7. Clay County     2-0     9

8. Point Pleasant     3-1     7.75

9. Robert C. Byrd     2-1     7.67

10. Nicholas County     2-1     7

tie. Scott     3-1     7

12. Logan     3-1     6.75

13. North Marion     1-1     5.5

tie. Liberty Raleigh     1-1     5.5

15. Oak Glen     1-1     5

tie. Fairmont Sr.     2-2     5

17. Winfield     2-2     4.75

tie. East Fairmont     2-2     4.75

19. Liberty Harrison     2-2     4.5

20. Grafton     2-2     3.5

tie. Roane County     1-1

Class A

1. East Hardy     4-0     8.25

2. Cameron     3-0     8

3. Doddridge County     2-0     7.5

tie. Madonna     4-0     7.5

5. Ritchie County     3-0     7

6. Man     2-1     6.33

7. Trinity Christian     1-0     6

8. Williamstown     3-1     5.5

9. Moorefield     2-1     5.33

10. Gilmer County     3-1     5.25

tie. Greenbrier West     3-1     5.25

12. Sherman     3-1     5

tie. Wirt County     3-1     5

14. Clay-Battelle     3-1     4.75

tie. Wheeling Central     2-2     4.75

16. Pocahontas County     2-1     4.67

tie. Mount View     2-1     4.67

18. Buffalo     1-1     4.5

tie. Van     1-1     4.5

20. Montcalm     2-1     4.33

tie. Midland Trail     2-1     4.33

