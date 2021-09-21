PREP FOOTBALL
SSAC Ratings
Team Rec. Pts.
Class AAA
1. Huntington 4-0 14
2. Martinsburg 4-0 13.5
3. University 4-0 13
tie. Jefferson 4-0 13
5. South Charleston 3-0 12.67
6. Bridgeport 3-0 11.67
tie. Princeton 3-0 11.67
8. Cabell Midland 3-1 9.75
9. Spring Valley 3-1 9.5
tie. George Washington 3-1 9.5
11. Greenbrier East 3-1 9.25
12. Lincoln County 3-1 8.75
13. John Marshall 3-1 7.75
14. Brooke 2-1 7.33
15. Parkersburg 2-2 6.75
tie. Spring Mills 2-2 6.75
17. Parkersburg South 2-2 6.5
18. Hampshire 2-2 6
19. Hedgesville 2-2 5
20. Woodrow Wilson 1-2 4
tie. Morgantown 1-2 4
tie. Wheeling Park 1-2 4
Class AA
1. Frankfort 4-0 11.25
2. Keyser 2-0 10.5
3. Herbert Hoover 4-0 10.25
4. Lincoln 3-0 10
5. Independence 2-0 9.5
tie. Poca 2-0 9.5
7. Clay County 2-0 9
8. Point Pleasant 3-1 7.75
9. Robert C. Byrd 2-1 7.67
10. Nicholas County 2-1 7
tie. Scott 3-1 7
12. Logan 3-1 6.75
13. North Marion 1-1 5.5
tie. Liberty Raleigh 1-1 5.5
15. Oak Glen 1-1 5
tie. Fairmont Sr. 2-2 5
17. Winfield 2-2 4.75
tie. East Fairmont 2-2 4.75
19. Liberty Harrison 2-2 4.5
20. Grafton 2-2 3.5
tie. Roane County 1-1
Class A
1. East Hardy 4-0 8.25
2. Cameron 3-0 8
3. Doddridge County 2-0 7.5
tie. Madonna 4-0 7.5
5. Ritchie County 3-0 7
6. Man 2-1 6.33
7. Trinity Christian 1-0 6
8. Williamstown 3-1 5.5
9. Moorefield 2-1 5.33
10. Gilmer County 3-1 5.25
tie. Greenbrier West 3-1 5.25
12. Sherman 3-1 5
tie. Wirt County 3-1 5
14. Clay-Battelle 3-1 4.75
tie. Wheeling Central 2-2 4.75
16. Pocahontas County 2-1 4.67
tie. Mount View 2-1 4.67
18. Buffalo 1-1 4.5
tie. Van 1-1 4.5
20. Montcalm 2-1 4.33
tie. Midland Trail 2-1 4.33