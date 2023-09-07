Last fall Oak Hill went into its game with Princeton as a decided underdog.
But the Red Devils withstood just about everything in the Tigers' arsenal. Everything but Brodee Rice, a fullback-type running back who scored two touchdowns, including one in the third overtime to give Princeton a 20-17 victory.
The Red Devils held quarterback Grant Cochran in check. He completed 14 of 28 passes for 110 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Oak Hill did a good job on all-state receiver Dom Collins, limiting him to seven catches for 55 yards and one touchdown.
The Red Devils held the high-powered Princeton offense, which had averaged 40.5 points per game going into the game, to just 14 in four quarters and two overtimes.
The scenario is much the same this year as the 2-0 Red Devils take to the road for the first time this season at 2-0 Princeton.
Some of the major players from last year — Rice and Cochran at Princeton and Ethan Vargo-Thomas and Jerimiah Jackson (all teammates at last summer’s North-South game) — are gone. But many return.
Oak Hill has a significant newcomer though. Former Princeton defensive coordinator Davon Marion, who took the Red Devils head coaching job last spring. Marion was an all-stater at nearby Mount Hope before becoming an All-American at Concord.
Marion is fully aware of what Princeton brings to the table.
“I told that team last year that if (returning players) buckle down and focus that this year’s team could be better than last year’s team, and I thought last year’s team was pretty special,” Marion said. “I’ve watched Dominique (Collins) play since he was 6, 7 years old, so I know what kind of freak athlete he is. Bradley (Mossor) is coming into his own his sophomore year. They’ve got a front five on offense that can move people. They’ve got a great offensive line coach in coach (Dave) Campbell and (first-year head, a fellow Tigers assistant last fall) coach (Keith) Taylor is an energy guy just like myself.”
Marion said he doesn’t think that gives his team any added advantage.
“I’d say no,” he said. “For this week particularly, they could have definitely switched signals and things like that. I know about the kids, but coach (Chris) Belcher is great, coach Taylor is great, coach Campbell is great, coach (Eric) McClanahan calling defense is great. I know it’s going to be a whole new challenge. But I’m up for it and I believe my guys are up for it.”
Collins has been electric for the Tigers, with nine receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns, three carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns and he has two punt returns for touchdowns. His seven touchdowns easily lead the area.
Sophomore signal caller Chance Barker, tasked with replacing the record-setting Cochran, is off to a great start, completing 21 of 36 passes for 498 yards and five touchdowns. Mosser is a dual-threat player, was three rushing yards from having 100 rushing and 100 receiving yards in the opener. Marquel Lowe had a game of over 100 yards receiving and another of over 100 rushing yards.
Princeton has given up one score in two starts and the Tigers have five touchdowns on the ground, five through the air.
The Red Devils' J.D. Mauritz has quietly put together a solid start, with 197 yards rushing, which is fourth in the Coalfield Conference. Quarterback Malachi Lewis, fresh off earning Register-Herald Athlete of the Week honors after throwing four touchdown passes against Independence, can run and throw the ball and he has a cadre of receivers to whom he can throw.
“I expect a dog fight, but I’ll take my guys any day of the week,” Marion said. “I just want to show up and compete with those guys and again give ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter.”
Meadow Bridge (2-0) at Midland Trail (2-0)
This long-time Fayette County rivalry features a pair of sophomore up-and-coming running backs in Midland Trail’s Jayden Roop and Meadow Bridge’s Kaiden Sims.
The pair are 2-3 in the area in rushing.
Roop has 235 yards rushing and five touchdowns and Sims 220 and two touchdowns.
Both coaches, Trail’s Jeremy Moore and Meadow Bridge’s Dwayne Reichard, who have featured passing offenses out of necessity in their careers, with 1,000-yard passing quarterbacks, are back being ground-oriented teams.
Trail, with Jaden Gladwell (253 passing yards, two touchdowns) could get there again. But Meadow Bridge has gone back fully to the Power-I and had attempted just three passes, though Braydon Thomas’ one completion was a touchdown.
Summers County (1-1) at Shady Spring (1-1)
These two .500 teams feature a pair of quarterbacks with a penchant for passing, but who have added a different dimension to their games this season.
Shady Spring’s Brady Green, who threw the game-winning touchdown to Jalon Bailey to beat Nicholas County last week, had 61 rushes for minus-1 yard a year ago. He has 128 yards on the ground in two games this season and has also passed for 370 yards and four touchdowns.
Summers County’s Brandan Isaac, who missed half of the season last fall, has returned and has over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns but has also thrown for 349 yards and three touchdowns.
Summers fell to Greenbrier West 42-14 last week.
Woodrow Wilson (2-0) at Parkersburg South (2-0)
Woodrow Wilson has no shortage of weapons, notably Elijah Waller, who has already returned two kicks for touchdowns in the Flying Eagles’ 2-0 start.
The return of Elijah Redfern to the football field – he took off last fall to concentrate on basketball – gives the Eagles another.
Redfern has six catches for 155 yards and a touchdown (that is all the Flying Eagles passing yardage) and he has seven carries for 30 yards and two touchdowns.
Parkersburg South, coached by former Summers County coach Nate Tanner, has won four straight in this short series (and leads the series 6-4) and Woodrow Wilson hasn’t beaten Parkersburg South since 1981, playing just those four times since, including the last three years and in 2004.
James Monroe (1-0) at PikeView (0-2)
After a week off after beating Wheeling Central 45-32 in the opener, the Mavericks return to the road with a much shorter trek to Gardner.
Cooper Ridgeway had 148 yards rushing for the Mavericks in the opening win as James Monroe piled up 341 yards rushing against Central.
PikeView has its own rushing weapon in Peyton Mounts, who leads the area in rushing with 262 yards and three touchdowns.
The Mavericks are 24-1 all-time against PikeView, with 24 straight wins, losing the first time the two teams met in 1994, the first year for both schools.
Mingo Central (2-0) at Liberty (1-1)
Liberty got untracked offensively in a 30-6 win against PikeView, with quarterback Brayden Houck rushing for a couple touchdowns in the victory.
Mingo Central is 2-0 for the first time since 2017.
Bluefield (0-2) at Greenbrier East (0-2)
Against Woodrow Wilson, Greenbrier East fell behind 21-0 but came back and lost by three, 42-39.
Quarterback Brody Hamric has thrown for 380 yards and four touchdowns in the first two games of the season.
On the flip side, Bluefield has just thrown for 37 yards on its 0-2 start.
Pocahontas County (0-2) at Greenbrier West (2-0)
Kelly Vaughan’s team has run for 638 yards and eight touchdowns in its 2-0 start but Vaughan, who has said all along the rush-minded Cavs could pass, has seen Cole Vandall, a state wrestling champ, throw for four touchdowns to start the season.
The Cavaliers already have 12 players with at least one carry, nine with three or more.
Greenbrier West might not have started the season with shutouts like last year, but the defense has still been stout, allowing just 72 yards rushing per game and 1.8 yards per carry.
Man (2-0) at Westside (1-1)
Since beating Man 25-0 in 2017, Westside has scored just 20 points in four straight losses (they did not play in the shortened Covid year of 2021).
Wyoming East (0-2) at Nicholas County (0-2)
The Grizzlies are likely to be salty coming into this one, after getting off to a 0-2 start for the first time since 2004.
Wyoming East is 1-9 vs. the Grizzlies all-time, and has been outscored 140-29 in the last three losses.
Bath County Va. (2-0) at Richwood (0-2)
Tyler Barnhouse has done a little bit of everything for the Lumberjacks, and has 189 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards and has scored all eight points for Richwood.
