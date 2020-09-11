Week 2 scores from across West Virginia
Beallsville, Ohio 42, Hundred 8
Bridgeport 63, Liberty Harrison 0
Buckhannon-Upshur 19, Philip Barbour 10
Cabell Midland 42, Huntington 7
Clay County 16, Roane County 14
East Hardy 6, Moorefield 0
Elkins 25, Lewis County 14
Fairmont Senior 41, North Marion 21
Frankfort 37, Weir 26
Greenbrier West 49, Westside 26
Independence 55, River View 8
Jefferson 42, Greenbrier East 23
John Marshall 46, Preston 13
Liberty Raleigh 26, Braxton County 20
Martinsburg 51, Musselman 33
Nicholas County 16, Wyoming East 14
Oak Glen 35, Keyser 12
Parkersburg 38, Wheeling Central 21
Parkersburg South 42, Woodrow Wilson 6
Petersburg 20, Pendleton County 14
Pocahontas County 36, Tucker County 6
Point Pleasant 51, Brooke 13
Ripley 21, Lincoln County 7
Ritchie County 35, Wahama 6
Robert C. Byrd 51, East Fairmont 20
Shadyside, Ohio 50, Magnolia 20
Sherman 40, Richwood 27
Spring Mills 55, Hampshire 7
St. Marys 33, Grafton 6
Steubenville, Ohio 35, Linsly 21
Summers County 26, Shady Spring 7
Tygarts Valley 59, Webster County 0
Tyler Consolidated 34, South Harrison 6
Van 64, Paden City 28
Washington 40, Berkeley Springs 6
Wheeling Park 49, Hedgesville 0
Williamstown 61, Ravenswood 7
Wirt County 32, Gilmer County 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/