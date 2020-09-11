Week 2 scores from across West Virginia

Beallsville, Ohio 42, Hundred 8

Bridgeport 63, Liberty Harrison 0

Buckhannon-Upshur 19, Philip Barbour 10

Cabell Midland 42, Huntington 7

Clay County 16, Roane County 14

East Hardy 6, Moorefield 0

Elkins 25, Lewis County 14

Fairmont Senior 41, North Marion 21

Frankfort 37, Weir 26

Greenbrier West 49, Westside 26

Independence 55, River View 8

Jefferson 42, Greenbrier East 23

John Marshall 46, Preston 13

Liberty Raleigh 26, Braxton County 20

Martinsburg 51, Musselman 33

Nicholas County 16, Wyoming East 14

Oak Glen 35, Keyser 12

Parkersburg 38, Wheeling Central 21

Parkersburg South 42, Woodrow Wilson 6

Petersburg 20, Pendleton County 14

Pocahontas County 36, Tucker County 6

Point Pleasant 51, Brooke 13

Ripley 21, Lincoln County 7

Ritchie County 35, Wahama 6

Robert C. Byrd 51, East Fairmont 20

Shadyside, Ohio 50, Magnolia 20

Sherman 40, Richwood 27

Spring Mills 55, Hampshire 7

St. Marys 33, Grafton 6

Steubenville, Ohio 35, Linsly 21

Summers County 26, Shady Spring 7

Tygarts Valley 59, Webster County 0

Tyler Consolidated 34, South Harrison 6

Van 64, Paden City 28

Washington 40, Berkeley Springs 6

Wheeling Park 49, Hedgesville 0

Williamstown 61, Ravenswood 7

Wirt County 32, Gilmer County 0

