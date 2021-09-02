Week 2 preview: Quarterback matchup big for Woodrow-East

Not that he doesn’t have faith in his defense, but Greenbrier East coach Ray Lee said he might turn to a higher power when his team takes on Woodrow Wilson and playmakers like quarterback Maddex McMillen and receivers Keynan Cook and Elijah Redfern.
How does he go about defending them?
“A whole lot of prayer,” Lee said.
Ray laughed and then laid out a plan when the old rivals meet Friday at Van Meter Stadium.
“You just have to make sure you try to contain that quarterback and get some pressure on him,” Lee said. “And then you have to be ready to deal with the speed they have on the outside in (Cook and Redfern). Those guys can make plays.”
Ironically, Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett said his game plan is just about the same.
“That’s always a tough game,” Sarrett said. “Monquelle Davis is an outstanding quarterback. You can’t let him get out in the open, he can make you look stupid. He did it to us last year. And (running back) Cline is a good running back from what we saw (on film from the Spartans' opener at Pont Pleasant). Those guys are good, and they can hurt you quick.”
Davis and McMillen are expected to have big seasons.
“You look here in southern West Virginia, and you have Maddex, you have Monquelle, and you have Grant Cochran down at Princeton,” Sarrett said. “That’s three of the top quarterbacks in the state right there and we all play each other. It’s a marquee matchup at quarterback here on Friday night.”
Last week at Point Pleasant Davis completed 7 of 10 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns, two that covered 88 yards to Cline (47 and 41 yards). He also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Ormsbee and ran for 40 yards and a touchdown. Cline also rushed for 101 yards.
“His confidence is growing every day,” Lee said of Davis. “I’m proud to see he is taking on more of a leadership role this season. Monquelle is a good listener, and he is in tune with what we are trying to do. He has played a lot of football for us, and he is only getting better.”
McMillen started the season completing 12 of 17 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, a 45-yarder to Redfern and a 40-yarder to Darmonté Mitchell in a season-opening 39-12 victory against Riverside.
Woodrow had two interceptions that went for touchdowns, one by Redfern and another by Keynan Cook.
Mitchell also had a rushing touchdown, but the Flying Eagles had just 20 yards rushing on 19 attempts. That’s a number Sarrett knows must improve.
“No doubt about it, we have to be able to run the football,” Sarrett said. “You have to be able to run the football to win in high school. And we will run the ball. The line, the run game, it’s getting better. It’s improved since our Spring Valley scrimmage.”
Greenbrier East pulled off a rare double last year, beating Woodrow 39-12 in what was the season-opener for both and a 49-46 in a shootout Oct. 16. The two old rivals played twice due to Covid-19 scheduling woes.
It will be Hall of Fame Night in Beckley with seven former Flying Eagles greats to be inducted into the football Hall: Johnny Ray Williams (Class of 2009), Brent Osborne (2015), Noah Hancock (2015), Troy Lilly (2016), Kyle Ayers (2016), Justin Ward (2016) and Tyler Sheets (2016).
Greenbrier West (0-1) at Summers County (1-0)
Summers County’s backfield ran wild to start the Josh Evans Era in Hinton with a bang. In a 36-7 victory against PikeView, the Bobcats ran for 427 yards and four touchdowns. Three different players topped 100 yards – Andre Merriam-Harshaw (181), Kaleb Black (113) and Duke Dodson (105).
To a man the three main cogs in the run game think the run game can get even better.
“If we keep buying into this double wing, we are going to rush for 600 yards in a game,” Merriam-Harshaw said.
To a man they expect Greenbrier West to be a tough opponent Friday.
Greenbrier West lost a 21-20 overtime heartbreaker to Buffalo, a tough one for a squad that lost so many key seniors from a team that won 19 games the last two seasons and advanced to the second round of the playoffs twice.
Ty Nickell moved to the backfield from the line and rushed for 92 yards. Kaiden Pack, in a quarterback battle with Cole Vandall in fall camp, played several spots and rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Vandall threw for 90 yards.
Mingo Central (0-0) at Wyoming East (1-0)
Speaking of experiments that worked, at least for one week, Chandler Johnson seemed to be a nice fit at tailback for Wyoming East, finishing with 149 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over rival Westside.
The Warrior entered the season looking for a replacement to Caleb Bower, who led the team in rushing three straight seasons.
What seemed like at very least a gamble going to the 6-foot-4 Johnson and taking him away as a weapon on the outside, where he was last year, ended up paying dividends. Spitting time as a running back and a wildcat quarterback, Johnson averaged 8.3 yards per carry.
He had played some in the position a year ago, but now that it’s on tape this season the element of surprise is lost.
Tristan Hall also had a nice game rushing for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Wyoming East, behind a large line, plowed for 248 yards on the ground.
Nicholas County (1-0) at Shady Spring (1-0)
Nicholas County has been a statistical anomaly of sorts for Tigers. Times two.
In 2019, the Grizzlies handed Shady a two-point loss, one of just two losses during the Tigers’ 8-2 playoff season.
Then last year, in what was a season-long Covid-induced anomaly, Shady Spring won a two-point game in what was a two-win campaign.
It is hardly a gauge to the season, but it likely will show better than last week’s 42-0 season-opening, turf-christening victory over Tug Valley exactly where the Tigers are right now.
A plus for the Tigers is last week Oak Hill ran for 343 yards and four touchdowns against Nicholas.
The run game was an area in which coach Vince Culicerto was looking for improvement.
He got it against Tug Valley, on the Tigers’ new turf on H.B. Thomas Field. Shady Spring, which averaged just below 69 yards a game on the ground last fall, rushed for 168 against Tug Valley and three scores. James Sellards ran for 85 yards and a score and Bryson Pinardo and quarterback Cam Manns also had rushing TDs. Manns threw two touchdown passes, one each to Caleb Whittaker and Tyler Mackey, and Ian Whited scored on an interception return.
And a plus for Nicholas? Despite giving up as many yards as they did, the Grizzlies still won the game against Oak Hill.
Kaleb Clark had an outstanding evening at Oak Hill, rushing for 143 yards and a touchdown, but the Grizzlies held on due largely in part to Clark’s blocked PAT midway through the fourth quarter that twice forced Oak Hill to go for two 2-point conversions. And in all those yards, they could not find three when they needed it. Football is truly a game of inches.
Tolsia (0-1) at Midland Trail (0-1)
The Patriots lost the battle in week 1, falling to Clay County 22-21, but they might have well won the war with the discovery of quarterback Josh Dickerson, who impressed, throwing for 124 yards in his first high school start.
Robert Ruffner had 72 yards rushing and a touchdown and Aden Isaacs added 64 yards and two touchdowns.
The Pats would probably like to see more from the running game Friday. They have averaged over 300 yards per game on the ground in the last four years.
If you want to know how much the program has grown, Midland Trail still has enough respect around the state to stay in the MetroNews Power Poll (checking in at No. 7 after starting No. 4). In the past a loss to Clay County would have knocked the Patriots out of the Top 10.
Westside (0-1) at Oak Hill (0-1)
Westside took a lump early in opening week when several potential starters were ruled ineligible and that lump grew into a loss against rival Wyoming East. It wasn’t just a loss, but the way the Renegades lost, 28-6.
Clearly Jaxon Cogar is going to need some help to get the season back on the right track. The junior was 10-of-32 for 146 yards and a touchdown to Andy Elkins. He also led the Renegades in rushing with 64 yards on 16 carries. He either passed or threw the ball on 40 of 56 plays (71.4 percent).
Not exactly the start Tyler Dunigon was looking for in his first game as Renegades coach.
The Renegades face an even better running team in Oak Hill, which had two players over 100 yards in Dave Moneypenny’s run-heavy wing-T, Leonard Farrow with 172 and three touchdowns and Omar Lewis with 108.
Two games with area ties were postponed and rescheduled due to Covid. James Monroe will now host Pendleton County on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. and Meadow Bridge will make the trip to Richwood on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.
Independence and Liberty are both open this week, after the Patriots handled the Raiders 47-0 in the opener last week. Neither was affected by Raleigh County Schools' announcement late Thursday afternoon that both schools are among five that will be closed through Tuesday due to high numbers of Covid-19 cases.
Both will be able to return to practice Wednesday. Independence will prep for a huge showdown with Poca in a Class AA Top 10 matchup and Liberty will go to PikeView.