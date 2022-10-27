Week 10 preview: Stakes high as ancient adversaries collide in Oak Hill

One of the area’s longest running rivalries is adding bigger stakes this year when Oak Hill hosts Woodrow Wilson for the 79th time Friday at John P. Duda Stadium.
Woodrow Wilson (5-3) enters the week No. 15 in the Class AAA playoff ratings and Oak Hill (5-4) is right behind at No. 16.
The stakes could not be higher for the ancient adversaries, especially Oak Hill, which is playing its season finale.
After 10 straight weeks of games, it comes down to this: Win or the season is over.
Woodrow Wilson comes into the game having lost to Princeton but was off last week and has a game remaining with George Washington.
Both teams are predicated on run-heavy offenses.
For the season Woodrow Wilson is averaging 313.4 yards rushing per game and 37.9 passing. The Flying Eagles are averaging 31 points per game and giving up 29.7. Oak Hill, on the other hand, is averaging 197.7 yards per game rushing and 40.1 passing. The Red Devils are averaging 22.4 points per game and giving up 22.
Do not bother comparing scores for this game. Oak Hill lost to Bluefield 34-14 and Woodrow Wilson beat Bluefield 30-27 on a last-second field goal, while two weeks ago Woodrow fell to Princeton 56-7 and Oak Hill earlier took Princeton to three overtimes before falling 20-17.
Personnel will decide the game.
And both teams have no short supply of weapons in the backfield, and they use them.
Woodrow Wilson has six backs with over 200 yards rushing and five of those have five or more touchdowns.
Matt Moore leads the way with 823 yards and four touchdowns and Darmonté Mitchell, who had a 300-yard rush game against Greenbrier East, has 550 yards and eight scores. Tylai Kimble, who had back-to-back three-touchdown games, has 303 yards on just 37 carries and seven touchdowns, Nate Grayton has 296 yards and five touchdowns, quarterback Jay Jones has 219 yards and six touchdowns and Leon Smith has 217 yards and a touchdown.
Oak Hill, on the other hand, counters with a similar group and had a game this season where five different players logged at least 10 carries.
Do-it-all utilityman Ethan Vargo-Thomas leads the Red Devils with 386 yards rushing and four scores and he has also thrown for a touchdown, leads the team in receiving yardage and touchdown receptions (147 yards, three TD) and has 84 points on nine total touchdowns, 16 PATs, a two-point conversion and four field goals.
J.D. Mauritz has 378 yards rushing and six touchdowns, Omar Lewis has 307 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Malachi Lewis has 249 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Woodrow Wilson leads the all-time series 59-16-3 and Oak Hill has won just seven times since the end of World War II. However, in the last 10 years – the series has taken breaks when Oak Hill dropped to Class AA – Oak Hill has posted two wins in five games.
Class AA No. 12 Nicholas County (6-2) at Class A No. 2 James Monroe (8-0)
This shapes up to be an outstanding game and, coming off a big loss to Independence last week (58-7), is key to the Grizzlies earning home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
As coach Gene Morris said after the loss, it was imperative that the Grizzlies not allow the Indy game to beat the team twice. Meaning it must forget last week.
In James Monroe, the Grizzlies encounter a strong team that, ironically, trails only Indy in the fewest points allowed in the state (34). The Mavericks have five shutouts and the only time it surrendered double figures was 22 against Covington, Va.
Finding a running game and stopping the Mavericks' is key, although the Mavericks have an outstanding passing attack.
Nicholas County must get Kaleb Clark (1,070 yards, 15 touchdowns) clicking again. The senior, who has 15 100-yard rush games the last two seasons, was limited to 36 yards last week.
And stopping the Mavericks offense (35.6 ppg, 253 rushing per game, 127.8 passing) means containing the two-headed rushing monster of Cooper Ridgeway (906 yards, seven touchdowns) and Braydie Carr (483 yards, nine touchdowns).
But there is a passing game in the Mavericks' back pocket. Layton Dowdy has thrown for 1,004 yards and has 15 touchdowns, though the last two games the Mavs have had more success rushing at 281.5 yards per game and nine touchdowns while throwing for 85 per game with one touchdown
Eli Allen has 378 yards receiving and seven touchdowns but has not had a touchdown reception in two games and he also has six interceptions on defense. Ridgeway has 264 yards and five touchdowns receiving.
Class A No. 10 Greenbrier West (7-1) at Midland Trail (5-3)
Greenbrier West returned to its stingy ways last week, posting its sixth shutout of the season with a 50-0 win against Sherman.
Nickell continues to roll for the Cavaliers, who are trying to win out and earn a home field playoff game in the postseason, which begins in two weeks. Nickell is second in the area in rushing with 1,479 yards and has 23 rushing touchdowns. West is trying to make the postseason for the fourth straight season.
The Cavaliers employ two quarterbacks. Cole Vandall has rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns and thrown for 330 yards and two touchdowns, and Tucker Lilly has thrown for 229 and three touchdowns.
Midland Trail had a bye last week. Job one for the Patriots is trying to get the ball in the hands of playmaker Cody Harrell for a chance to win out and make the postseason for the sixth straight season.
Harrell has 42 receptions (tied for most in the area) for 742 yards and seven touchdowns and he has rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Jaden Gladwell started the season with over 200 yards passing in four straight games but has been under 100 in the last three, though those opponents included Nicholas County, James Monroe and Class AA Liberty.
Greenbrier West leads the all-time series 24-13, and except for a four-year hiatus from 1984-87 and 2012-16 the two teams have met regularly since 1976.
Class AA No. 3 Independence (8-0) at Wyoming East (2-6)
In a tide-turning tale of how fickle football fortunes can be, just three years ago the Patriots came into this game in Coal City hoping to play spoiler against a Wyoming East team that was 6-2 and looking for a postseason berth and hoping for a little luck itself at 6-3.
It did not happen. Wyoming East took a 42-28 win and Independence saw its season end.
This time around Wyoming East, a decided underdog, hopes to ruin what could be a second consecutive undefeated regular season for the Patriots.
Indy running back Judah Price is approaching a state regular-season scoring record (needing 19 points to break Ethan Payne’s record 276) and the Patriots defense is looking for a sixth shutout, having allowed a state-low 3.9 points per game while the team’s 454 points trail just Wahama at 522 points.
Quarterback Trey Bowers is just 50 yards behind the 1,250 quarterback Logan Phalin threw for last season, with Bowers catching 528 yards, and Cyrus Goodson is third in the area in receiving with 584 yards and five touchdowns.
Jackson Danielson has been a bright spot for the Warriors, especially in the last four weeks. In that span the junior quarterback is averaging 146 yards rushing and three touchdowns and is throwing for 125 and 1.5 touchdowns. For the season Danielson has 959 yards passing and 10 touchdowns and he has rushed for 673 yards and 13 touchdowns.
It is worth noting that Independence has not allowed a team to rush for over 100 yards this season and has allowed just one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown all season. The other two touchdowns Indy allowed were on kick returns.
It’s the regular season finale for Independence, while Wyoming East finishes the season at Liberty.
Liberty (1-7) at Shady Spring (2-7)
It is a game for pride in this long-standing Raleigh County rivalry.
With two games remaining, Connor Bradford has a chance at a 1,000-yard season with 743 yards (and nine touchdowns).
Junior quarterback Brady Green, who returned from a knee injury for the Tigers suffered in the season opener last year and had not played football since his eighth-grade year, topped 1,000 yards passing last week and has 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns.
Other games include:
Summers County (5-3) at Class AA No. 7 Clay County: Summers County has to win out to make the postseason and a win over Clay would be a big boost going into the finale against James Monroe.
Summers County’s Drake Cole is 25 yards from 1,000 yards rushing.
Mount View at Westside: Westside is looking to get its offense untracked and end the season on a high note in Justin Cogar’s first season as coach at his alma mater against suddenly resurgent Mount View, which has won two straight after a 1-5 start.
Meadow Bridge at Sherman: After rushing for 569 yards in the first five games, Meadow Bridge has 441 in the last three, winning one of those games and nearly toppling undefeated Montcalm in a 12-6 loss in overtime last week.
