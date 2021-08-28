Brooke 28, Ripley 7
Buffalo 21, Greenbrier West 20, OT
Cabell Midland 28, Spring Valley 19
Cameron 26, West Greene, Pa. 20
Clay County 22, Midland Trail 21
Clay-Battelle 48, Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 0
Doddridge County 20, South Harrison 0
East Hardy 41, Gilmer County 20
Frankfort 19, Moorefield 0
Grafton 40, Pendleton County 14
Greenbrier East 32, Point Pleasant 22
Hampshire 21, Preston 0
Herbert Hoover 24, Scott 9
Huntington 47, Parkersburg 7
Hurricane 48, Winfield 10
Independence 47, Liberty Raleigh 0
Jefferson 55, Millbrook, Va. 23
Lincoln 49, Braxton County 6
Linsly 27, Martins Ferry, Ohio 14
Logan 21, Man 14
Madonna 58, Beallsville, Ohio 14
Magnolia 43, Ravenswood 27
Martinsburg 35, Salem, Va. 21
Meadow Bridge 26, Van 14
Montcalm 74, Hundred 0
Mount View 40, River View 0
Musselman 56, Spring Mills 23
Nicholas County 27, Oak Hill 25
Petersburg 58, Berkeley Springs 56
Poca 28, Nitro 7
Pocahontas County 34, Tucker County 14
Princeton 35, Lincoln County 0
Ritchie County 38, Tyler Consolidated 12
Roane County 6, St. Marys 0
Shady Spring 42, Tug Valley 0
Sherman 19, James Monroe 8
Sissonville 24, Chapmanville 20
South Charleston 37, Morgantown 28
Tygarts Valley 49, Valley Wetzel 0
University 55, John Marshall 0
Waterford, Ohio 18, Williamstown 12, 2OT
Wayne 38, Tolsia 14
Wheeling Central 36, Ambridge, Pa. 14
Wheeling Park 18, St. Clairsville, Ohio 14
Woodrow Wilson 39, Riverside 12
Wyoming East 28, Westside 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bluefield vs. Graham, Va., ppd.
Lewis County vs. Fairmont Senior, ppd. to Aug 30th.
Webster County vs. Richwood, ppd. to Sep 21st.