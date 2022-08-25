Week 1 of football season has arrived

Eleven years ago Justin Cogar made his first start – on defense – for Westside in the season opener versus Liberty. The youngster flashed some of his skill, coming up with an interception on what would be a 38-14 Renegades win.
Flash forward just over a decade later and Cogar is making yet another debut, when he debuts as head coach at his alma mater as Westside hosts county rival Wyoming East Friday at the Burial Ground.
Cogar said he is feeling those typical pregame butterflies as his team gets ready to take the field for the first time.
“It feels very similar,” Cogar said on the eve of his first game as head coach. “I’m nervous. Excited. It’s not quite the same as when you’re playing but the feeling of the first game is something you can’t get anywhere else. My first start ever was here at Westside against Liberty in 2011. We won that game 38-14. We’re hoping to have a similar result Friday. It’s going to be a great atmosphere for football, and we are ready to play.”
The winner controls the traditional Golden Shovel. Wyoming East won last year’s meeting 28-6.
Cogar only started half the snaps at quarterback his freshman year.
His quarterback, sophomore Kadien Vance, will be making his first start behind center, after Jaxon Cogar, the coach’s brother, transferred to Logan after last season, before Justin took the job this spring.
In keeping with the quarterback theme in this game, Wyoming East junior Jackson Danielson will be returning to the site of his best game statistically. As a freshman Danielson threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns in a 57-32 loss.
In 11 career games Danielson has thrown for 934 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Warriors start the season with a three-headed monster in the backfield with Nate Parsons, Damion Brown and Devan Walls.
“I feel like we have to keep our heads on straight,” Warriors coach Jimmy Adkins said. “The atmosphere and the emotions of the kids will be high. We can’t do anything stupid. We have to play our game. The kids need to understand they have to do their jobs. We need to eliminate mistakes and cause turnovers.”
Westside will debut new uniforms which include red and blue on the sleeve of its traditional black and silver jersey to pay homage to its preconsolidation roots in Oceana and Baileysville.
This will be the 20th meeting between the two teams. Westside leads the all-time series 13-6.
Woodrow Wilson at Riverside
The Flying Eagles made their first postseason appearance since 2014 last fall but must replace the record-setting duo of Maddex McMillen and Keynan Cook. McMillen threw for over 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns and he rushed for five touchdowns. Cook caught 45 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns.
Senior Jay Jones, who has waited his turn behind McMillen for three years, has been rewarded for that patience with the starting nod.
“Maddex is some big shoes to fill,” Jones said. “Going into that job and trying to fill his shoes is a big thing for me. I was a backup to him since my freshman year so I tried to take as much knowledge as I could from him.”
He feels like he has plenty of weapons around him.
“There are several guys stepping up that I can rely on like Elijah Waller, Tylai (Kimble) and Nate (Grayton),” Jones said.
Matt Moore (309 yards, five TDs) gives the Flying Eagles a big back in the backfield.
“I’m just looking for our team to continue to improve from the scrimmages and play physical football Friday night,” coach Street Sarratt said.
Woodrow Wilson leads the all-time series 9-8. The first meeting was in the 2001 playoffs, a 25-21 Riverside win. Except for the Covid season of 2020, the teams have met every year since 2005.
Oak Hill at Nicholas County
Nicholas County’s Kaleb Clark enters the game with an impressive 11-game streak of 100-yard rushing games, the only player in the area to rush for over 100 in every game a year ago.
The Grizzlies return four starters on the offensive front, giving the senior Clark an opportunity to expand on the mark.
The Red Devils will look for ways to use the multi-talented Ethan Vargo-Thomas, who along with being one of the state’s top kickers is also a two-way starter for Oak Hill.
Jeremiah Jackson is a top defensive end who did not play football before high school but is nonetheless receiving college looks.
Summers County at PikeView
The second Battle for the Bluestone moves to PikeView this season.
PikeView’s Peyton Greer, who tossed for over 1,200 yards last year, has a new playmaker in Nate Riffe this season, but the duo played together coming up, though the positions were reversed.
At Summers County, coach Josh Evans has announced that sophomore Ryan Oliveros will start at quarterback with Duke Dodson returning to the backfield.
Buffalo at Greenbrier West
The two-headed quarterback duo of Cole Vandall and Tucker Lilly will both receive reps in the season-opener at Charmco.
They will also have the luxury of a healthy running back in Ty Nickell this season. He was injured for a bulk of last season but still was second in the area in rushing.
Point Pleasant at Greenbrier East
The Spartans have no shortage of outstanding skill position players, including Ian Cline, whose 1,677 yards is the third-most returning in the state this season, dual-threat quarterback Monquelle Davis, who had games of two rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns along the Spartans' 8-3 season that included a playoff appearance, and receiver Lucas McCallister.
The key to the season will be how quickly the young line develops.
Clay County at Midland Trail
The Jeremy Moore-era kicks off at Midland Trail as Moore takes over for the ultra-successful Frank Isaacs.
Meadow Bridge transfer Jaden Gladwell will get the start at quarterback and has Cody Harrell as one of his prime weapons.
Other games on opening night include Meadow Bridge at Van, Sherman at James Monroe and Webster County at Richwood.
