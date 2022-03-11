Wednesdays should be for wrestling

The 75th West Virginia High School Wrestling Championships are now a part of history. Our local teams did well, with Greenbrier West finishing runner-up in the single-A class, Independence was fourth in the double-A division and Woodrow Wilson sixth in the triple-A classification.
Dillon Perdue and Colten Caron captured titles for the Indy Patriots, while J.J. Bailes won the first individual title for Woodrow Wilson in 23 years. Bailes is the first freshman to win a state wrestling title at Woodrow Wilson.
An amazing fact is that West, Indy and Beckley are very young teams and all should be a force next season. Indy had one senior, Beckley had two seniors and West had three seniors. That's the good news.
The bad news for Beckley is that four of the top five AAA schools have young teams also. The teams that work the hardest during the offseason will emerge.
Anyway, congratulations to all the wrestlers and best of luck to next year's class.
My buddy, Brian Miluk, and I have been discussing how to make wrestling a little more fan friendly. We have several ideas that will be shared later, but one needs to be discussed now because it involves scheduling.
Brian is a Hall of Fame coach, state duals tournament director, columnist and a huge supporter of wrestling.
After numerous discussions, one of the many ideas we agree on is that more emphasis should be placed on dual or triangular matches. Of course, the parents and die hard wrestling fans will still be going to the tournaments that last multiple days and long hours and we don't want to deter that.
What we suggest (actually, Brian's idea) is that all state wrestling schools schedule dual matches on Wednesday evenings. Let boys and girls basketball have the other days, but Wednesdays are for wrestling. (commonality: Wednesday starts with a W, as does wrestling). That way the casual wrestling fan, student, teacher or administrator knows that their favorite wrestling team is usually wrestling either at home or away on Wednesday. Coaches might get creative and have a junior varsity, middle school or youth matches before the varsity competition, but you don't want to make the varsity match end so late it becomes a negative experience for the traveling squads. Please use common sense.
Teams can't wrestle every Wednesday because they have a limited amount of weigh-ins, but what we're asking is, focus on that night when scheduling. Wednesdays = Wrestling. Easy enough!
We have many other suggestions to make wrestling a little more fan friendly. Check out Wayne Bennett's Podcast Episode 57, on Facebook or Google. If you have a suggestion, please respond.
l l l
It's time to put the old water bottle back on the shelf for another offseason. This week a final squeeze goes to Gary Vaughan, local artist and humanitarian and an avid reader of this column.