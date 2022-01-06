PREP BASKETBALL
Late Wednesday
Boys
Greenbrier East 69, PikeView 55
FAIRLEA — Greenbrier East took a 40-26 lead at halftime and defeated PikeView 69-55.
Gabe Patton hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Spartans. Goose Gabbert had 15 and Bryson Brammer 10.
Dylan Blake scored a game-high 20 for PikeView and Jared Vestal 12.
PikeView
Peyton Greer 1, Nathan Riffe 10, Drew Damewood 5, Kaleb Dunn 2, Dylan Blake 20, Zach Rose 3, Jared Vestal 12.
Greenbrier East
Zach Patton 5, Adam Seams 6, Monquelle Davis 2, Goose Gabbert 15, Aaron Griffith 5, Gabe Patton 19, Kaidan Huffman 5, Jude Libby 2, Bryson Brammer 10.
PV8181316—55
GE1723209—69
Three-point goals — PV: 5 (Riffe 3, Vestal 2); GE: 11 (Z. Patton, Gabbert 2, G. Patton 5, Brammer 2). Fouled out — none.
Herbert Hoover 91, Nicholas County 48
ELKVIEW — Eli Robertson scored 22 points and Dylan Paxton added 21 in Herbert Hoover’s 91-48 win over Nicholas County.
Dane Hatfield added 12 and Devin Hatfield 10 for the Huskies.
The Grizzlies were led by Colby Pishner’s 16 points.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 16, Briar Bailes 3, Isaiah Miner 2, Ethan Collins 4, Gage Groggs 8, Wesley Hill 6, Cole Brown 2, Austin Altizer 7.
Herbert Hoover
Sam Phillips 3, Donovan Brown 3, Elijah Saunders 1, Wes Miller 3, Brayden Jones 2, Devin Hatfield 10, Dylan Paxton 21, Dane Hatfield 12, Trevor Rager 3, Levi Paxton 8, Eli Robertson 22, Grant Smith 3.
NC8111811—48
HH29222020—91
Three-point goals — NC: 2 (Groggs); HH: 9 (Brown, Paxton 3, Rager, Robertson 3, Smith). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Midland Trail 56, Greenbrier West 48
HICO — Megan Gill scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Midland Trail to a 56-48 home win over Greenbrier West.
Addison Isaacs added 19 points and eight boards, and Catherine Maxwell blocked seven shots.
Greenbrier West got 18 points from Preslee Treadawy and 10 from Meagan Poticher.
Greenbrier West
Meagan Poticher 10, Ava Barclay 4, Brooke Nutter 1, Raelyn Palmer 6, Maddi Fields 9, Preslee Treadway 18.
Midland Trail
Rumor Barnhouse 6, Mia Nuckols 4, Megan Gill 23, Addison Isaacs 19, Megan Hedrick 4.
GW13141110—48
MT12181214—56
Three-point goals — GW: 2 (Barclay, Fields); MT: 1 (Isaacs). Fouled out — GW: Poticher.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Varsity
Mullens 59, Pineville 50
M: Keegan Davidson 25, Brock Green 9, Talon Muscari 6, Chase Adkins 6, Broc Johnson 6
P: Lucas Kennedy 12, Braxton Morgan 10, Brayden Hoosier 9, Miken Smyth 6
JV
Mullens 17, Pineville 9 (2 quarters)
M: Broc Johnson 6
P: Ashton Blankenship 5