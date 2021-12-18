Webster's Gadd explodes for 42, GBC takes the victory

Webster County’s Rye Gadd was a virtual one-man band for Webster County Saturday afternoon when the Highlanders visited Greater Beckley.
Unfortunately for Gadd’s crew, the Crusaders had a full orchestra in Greater Beckley’s 87-69 victory the improved GBC to 3-0 on the season. Webster is now
There was little that Gadd couldn’t, and didn’t do, whether scoring, dishing or rebounding, which included scoring his 1,000th career point early in the fourth quarter.
Gadd finished with 42 points in the game, and times looking virtually impossible to guard.
But a bigger, deeper, more athletic Greater Beckley team was just too much for Webster County.
“That first half got is, even the first quarter got us. We just couldn’t get anything going,” said Webster County coach Mike Gray. “They were beating us with physical play.”
“In the first half we were a little nervous, in the second we kind of got the nerves out,” Gadd said. “We had sophomores that came out there for the first time seeing full court man against a team of experienced defenders that just beat the No. 1 team in the state (James Monroe) by 20.”
Greater Beckley scored the first 10 points of the game and led 17-6 after the first quarter.
After that the Highlanders only got within single digits on two other occasions.
While Gadd was scoring in rapid amounts the Crusaders scoring was well distributed by different players in different sports. John Rose, who had 23 points and 10 rebounds, had 13 in the first half, eight straight to start the second quarter and Kaden Smallwood, who had 19, had 16 in the second half. Kendrick Wilson, who had 21, had nine in the first and 12 in the second.
If the second week of this season resembles the last week of the regular season back in April, it’s with good reason. It’s nearly mirror, when Greater Beckley defeated then-No. 1 James Monroe early in the week and Webster County later the same week. And it happened just like that this week.
Aside from not having to play those same two on the road in tournament play the following week, as they did last year, coach Justin Arvon said this team is just different.
“The difference in this team and those teams is depth and we are an unselfish basketball team most of the time,” Arvon said. “We are willing to make an extra pass and we are hard to guard when we do that. We are skilled enough to create shots from all five spots on the floor and when we are willing to do that, we are hard to guard.”
They showed that with the balanced scoring on the evening. Sherlock Padmore added eight points and 12 rebounds.
John Rose, whose father was a standout back at Shady Spring in the early 1990s, has come out of his shell and has been big, scoring 23 on James Monroe as well.
“I was telling people don’t look at last year, he is very skilled, he is very talented, he is very athletic and he’s strong,” Arvon said. “He mentally took a back seat to people to some other people last year and he didn’t have to. You see him on the glass, I think he had 10 rebounds. He’s going to run the floor and he’s a winner. He is the one who will put us over the top if we’re going to get anywhere this year.”
For the Highlanders it was gobs of Gadd, who was scoring in big bunches, scoring 18 of 23 points in the first half as Greater Beckley led 40-23 at the break.
“I think college offers are already coming in for (Gadd) but they should be flowing in,” Arvon said, “We were doing about everything we could defensively. We were making some mistakes defensively, but Rye is the type of player who will take advantage of those mistakes. That’s the type of player he is. If you are not focused and intense 100 percent of every possession that moment you are not, he has already taken advantage of it.”
Webster needs to find some help for Gadd, Gray said.
“As good as Rye is we can’t have him scoring 42 points, handling the ball and everything,” Gray said. “Somebody has to step up and handle the ball and take the pressure off him a little bit. We’re young in guard play. As the season goes on, they will get a little better, Rye will get a little better and that will take the pressure off him.”
Gadd scored his 1,000th point on a dunk at the 7:22 mark of the fourth quarter.
“It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid,” Gadd said. “I watched Former Highlander and (former Webster and Glenville standout and overseas pro player) Brett Morris do it his junior year and I really looked up to him and we’ve worked out together. Last year I thought I was going to get it but the season got cut short. This year I came out and got it, got the nerves out of the way, and now it’s out of the way.”
He also said it was nice to do it with his Greater Beckley’s Kaden Smallwood on the floor. He was a summer teammate with Smallwood and spent part of the summer staying with Smallwood’s family, with whom he is close.
“He’s one of my best friends,” Gadd said. “He’s also one of the hardest workers I know, a killer on both offense and defense. It was nice to be able to do that in front of him and his family.”
Smallwood hugged his friend when the game was stopped, and he was honored with the game ball
Webster County (1-1)
Riley Clevenger 2 0-0 5, Rye Gadd 17 5-8 42, Rayden Triplett 5 0-0 13, Andrew Hardway 2 0-1 4, Dakota Blankenship 0 1-4 1, Noah Miller 0 0-0 0, Ashton Moll 0 0-0 0, Logan Leichliter 0 0-0 0, Zack McCourt 0 0-0 0, Isaac Cutlip 1 0-0 2, Jaden Sandifer 0 0-0 0, Kyle McMillion 0 2-6 2. TOTALS: 27 8-19 69
Greater Beckley (3-0)
Kendrick Wilson 8 4-5 21, Miko Robinson 1 0-0 2, Kaden Smallwood 5 7-8 19, Sherlock Padmore 4 0-4 8, Sean-David Kadjo 2 0-0 4, Azel Carmichal 2 0-0 4, John Rose 9 4-6 23, Michael Judy 2 0-0 6, Braylon Arvon 0 0-0 0, Chase Latarj 0 0-0 0, Landon Rose 0 0-0 0, Averyk Woodson 0 0-0 0, Kash Hendrix 0 0-0 0. TOTALS:33 6 15-23 87
WC: 6 17 24 22 — 69
GBC: 17 23 22 25 — 87
Three-point field goals – WC: 7 (Clevenger, Gadd 3, Triplett 3), GB: 6 (Wilson, Smallwood 2, Rose, Judy 2)Fouled out – McMillion.