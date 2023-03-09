upper glade — Webster County survived a back-and-forth battle with River View and won 57-53 in a Class A Region 3 co-final Thursday night.
The Highlanders (18-7) will be the No. 5 seed for next week’s state tournament and will face No. 4 Clay-Battelle Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.
River View (11-14) led 21-12 after the first quarter and 24-12 early in the second. But Webster exploded from there, outscoring the Raiders 16-4 to send the game into halftime tied 28-28.
River View again gained the upper hand and took a 48-45 lead into the fourth quarter. The Highlanders then held the visitors to five points the rest of the way to earn the trip to Charleston.
Tyler Cooper hit five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 28 points for River View.
Webster County got 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals from Rayden Triplett. Ashton Moll posted 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals off the bench.
Riley Clevenger added 10 points for the Highlanders.
River View
Tyler Cooper 28, Zaiden Beckner 5, Josh Proffitt 6, Ethan Justice 8, Gabe Lester 6.
Webster County
Rayden Triplett 15, Riley Clevenger 14, Dakota Blankenship 6, Kyle McMillion 2, Logan Leichliter 7, Ashton Moll 10, Zach McCourt 3.
RV 21 7 20 5 — 53
WC 12 16 17 12 — 57
Three-point goals — WC: 8 (Cooper 5, Beckner, Lester 2); WC: 4 (Triplett, Clevenger, Leichliter, McCourt). Fouled out — none.
