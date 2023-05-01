Except for some occasional low temperatures, softball’s regular season was largely unaffected by the weather.
It appears as if that receipt comes due this week.
Rain throughout the weekend that left fields unplayable, coupled with winterlike temperatures, led to most playoff games scheduled for Monday to be postponed.
The decision to postpone both games of the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament involving Independence, Shady Spring, Nicholas County and Liberty was actually made on Sunday. They have already postponed for Tuesday as well.
Tournaments to determine champions in Class A Region 3, Section 1, as well as Class AA Region 3, Section 1 were also postponed on Monday.
In Class A Region 3, Section 2, Richwood defeated Webster County 14-9 and Charleston Catholic defeated Pocahontas County 39-8. Richwood will next take on No. 1 Greenbrier West and the Irish will travel to No. 2 Midland Trail — weather permitting.
Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 with No. 1 Greenbrier East host No. 4 Oak Hill and No. 3 Woodrow Wilson visiting No. 2 Princeton is the only area tournament that was slated to start Tuesday.
The forecast doesn’t look promising at least through the first half of the week, including a chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The weather is also affecting regional tennis play.
The team portion of the Class AA-A Region 3 tournament was supposed to start Monday at Shady Spring High School. It has been rescheduled for Thursday starting at 9 a.m.
The singles and doubles tournaments will be played after the team titles are complete.
In Class AAA, the Region 3 team championships were decided on Saturday, with George Washington sweeping the boys and girls tournaments.
The Woodrow Wilson boys and Greenbrier East girls both finished runners-up and will play in the state tournament May 11-13 in Charleston.
The singles tournament set to start Monday will instead be played Tuesday, followed by doubles on Wednesday.
Baseball sectionals and track regionals are scheduled for next week.
Class AAA
Region 3, Section 2
All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East
Game 2: No. 3 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Princeton
Wednesday
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed
Thursday
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed
Friday
Game 6: Championship, at higher seed
Saturday
Game 7: If necessary
Class AA
Region 3, Section 1
All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Wyoming East
Game 2: No. 3 Westside at No. 2 Bluefield
Wednesday
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed
Thursday
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed
Friday
Game 6: Championship, at higher seed
Saturday
Game 7: If necessary
Region 3, Section 2
All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted
Wednesday
Game 1: No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Independence
Game 2: No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Shady Spring
Thursday
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed
Friday
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed
Saturday
Game 6: Championship, at higher seed
Monday
Game 7: If necessary
Class A
Region 3, Section 1
All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 5 Summers County at No. 4 Montcalm
Wednesday
Game 2: No. 3 Mount View at No. 2 River View
Game 3: Game 1 winner at No. 1 James Monroe
Thursday
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed
Friday
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser at higher seed
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner at higher seed
Saturday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser at higher seed
Monday
Game 8: Championship at higher seed
Tuesday
Game 9: If necessary
Region 3, Section 2
All games start at 5 p.m. unless noted
Monday
Game 1: Richwood 14, Webster County 9
Game 2: Charleston Catholic 39, Pocahontas County 8
Tuesday
Game 3: Richwood at Greenbrier West
Game 4: Charleston Catholic at Midland Trail
Wednesday
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed
Game 6: Pocahontas County vs. Game 3 loser at higher seed
Game 7: Webster County vs. Game 4 loser at higher seed
Thursday
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed
Friday
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Saturday
Game 10: Championship, at winners bracket champion (1 p.m.)
Monday
Game 11: If necessary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.