Class AAA

Region 3, Section 2

All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East

Game 2: No. 3 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Princeton

Wednesday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed

Thursday

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Friday

Game 6: Championship, at higher seed

Saturday

Game 7: If necessary

Class AA

Region 3, Section 1

All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Wyoming East

Game 2: No. 3 Westside at No. 2 Bluefield

Wednesday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed

Thursday

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Friday

Game 6: Championship, at higher seed

Saturday

Game 7: If necessary

Region 3, Section 2

All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted

Wednesday

Game 1: No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Independence

Game 2: No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Shady Spring

Thursday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed

Friday

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Saturday

Game 6: Championship, at higher seed

Monday

Game 7: If necessary

Class A

Region 3, Section 1

All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 5 Summers County at No. 4 Montcalm

Wednesday

Game 2: No. 3 Mount View at No. 2 River View

Game 3: Game 1 winner at No. 1 James Monroe

Thursday

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed

Friday

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser at higher seed

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner at higher seed

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser at higher seed

Monday

Game 8: Championship at higher seed

Tuesday

Game 9: If necessary

Region 3, Section 2

All games start at 5 p.m. unless noted

Monday

Game 1: Richwood 14, Webster County 9

Game 2: Charleston Catholic 39, Pocahontas County 8

Tuesday

Game 3: Richwood at Greenbrier West

Game 4: Charleston Catholic at Midland Trail

Wednesday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Game 6: Pocahontas County vs. Game 3 loser at higher seed

Game 7: Webster County vs. Game 4 loser at higher seed

Thursday

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed

Friday

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Saturday

Game 10: Championship, at winners bracket champion (1 p.m.)

Monday

Game 11: If necessary