Except for some occasional low temperatures, softball’s regular season was largely unaffected by the weather.

It appears as if that receipt comes due this week.

Rain throughout the weekend that left fields unplayable, coupled with winterlike temperatures, led to most playoff games scheduled for Monday to be postponed.

The decision to postpone both games of the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament involving Independence, Shady Spring, Nicholas County and Liberty was actually made on Sunday. They have already postponed for Tuesday as well.

Tournaments to determine champions in Class A Region 3, Section 1, as well as Class AA Region 3, Section 1 were also postponed on Monday.

In Class A Region 3, Section 2, Richwood defeated Webster County 14-9 and Charleston Catholic defeated Pocahontas County 39-8. Richwood will next take on No. 1 Greenbrier West and the Irish will travel to No. 2 Midland Trail — weather permitting.

Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 with No. 1 Greenbrier East host No. 4 Oak Hill and No. 3 Woodrow Wilson visiting No. 2 Princeton is the only area tournament that was slated to start Tuesday.

The forecast doesn’t look promising at least through the first half of the week, including a chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The weather is also affecting regional tennis play.

The team portion of the Class AA-A Region 3 tournament was supposed to start Monday at Shady Spring High School. It has been rescheduled for Thursday starting at 9 a.m.

The singles and doubles tournaments will be played after the team titles are complete.

In Class AAA, the Region 3 team championships were decided on Saturday, with George Washington sweeping the boys and girls tournaments.

The Woodrow Wilson boys and Greenbrier East girls both finished runners-up and will play in the state tournament May 11-13 in Charleston.

The singles tournament set to start Monday will instead be played Tuesday, followed by doubles on Wednesday.

Baseball sectionals and track regionals are scheduled for next week.

Class AAA

Region 3, Section 2

All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East

Game 2: No. 3 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Princeton

Wednesday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed

Thursday

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Friday

Game 6: Championship, at higher seed

Saturday

Game 7: If necessary

Class AA

Region 3, Section 1

All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Wyoming East

Game 2: No. 3 Westside at No. 2 Bluefield

Wednesday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed

Thursday

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Friday

Game 6: Championship, at higher seed

Saturday

Game 7: If necessary

Region 3, Section 2

All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted

Wednesday

Game 1: No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Independence

Game 2: No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Shady Spring

Thursday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed

Friday

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Saturday

Game 6: Championship, at higher seed

Monday

Game 7: If necessary

Class A

Region 3, Section 1

All games start at 6 p.m. unless noted

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 5 Summers County at No. 4 Montcalm

Wednesday

Game 2: No. 3 Mount View at No. 2 River View

Game 3: Game 1 winner at No. 1 James Monroe

Thursday

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed

Friday

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser at higher seed

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner at higher seed

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser at higher seed

Monday

Game 8: Championship at higher seed

Tuesday

Game 9: If necessary

Region 3, Section 2

All games start at 5 p.m. unless noted

Monday

Game 1: Richwood 14, Webster County 9

Game 2: Charleston Catholic 39, Pocahontas County 8

Tuesday

Game 3: Richwood at Greenbrier West

Game 4: Charleston Catholic at Midland Trail

Wednesday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Game 6: Pocahontas County vs. Game 3 loser at higher seed

Game 7: Webster County vs. Game 4 loser at higher seed

Thursday

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed

Friday

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Saturday

Game 10: Championship, at winners bracket champion (1 p.m.)

Monday

Game 11: If necessary

