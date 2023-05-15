Just like the start of sectionals two weeks ago, weather got in the way of regional softball play on Monday.
All three games set to kick off the best-of-3 Region 3 championship series were postponed because of rain. All have been rescheduled for Tuesday.
Section 2 champions host all Game 1s in regional play this week. In Region 3, that has Greenbrier West hosting James Monroe in Class A, Independence welcoming Bluefield in Class AA and Greenbrier East entertaining George Washington in Class AAA.As it stands now, all Game 2s would be played Wednesday on the fields of the Section 1 winners. Game 3s, if necessary, would return to Game 1 sites.
All games will begin at 6 p.m.
The forecast for Tuesday is not promising. There is a near 100 percent chance of rain, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms.
All regional games must be played on consecutive days if weather permits.
All regional champions will play in the state tournament May 24-25 at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
