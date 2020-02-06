Weather disrupts hoops schedule

High school basketball postponements are nothing new in West Virginia during the month of February. However, when games are forced to be moved due to rain and flooding, that is a bit unusual for this time of year.
That was the case Thursday when heavy rains caused flooding and mud slides across the southern part of the state, leading to an array of postponed games on the hardwood.
The changes on Thursday's boys schedule included Woodrow Wilson at South Charleston being moved to Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Pocahontas County at Meadow Bridge changed to Monday, Feb. 24.
Independence at Liberty was also postponed Thursday, but that makeup date is yet to be determined.
Summers County at Bluefield on the girls side was moved to Wednesday, Feb. 19, while several other games were postponed, but schools are still working on the makeup dates.
Those games included Shady Spring at Wyoming East, Midland Trail at Charleston Catholic and Oak Hill at Montcalm.
Today's school cancellations have already forced several changes to tonight's schedule.
The games already rescheduled from today are Wyoming East at Westside boys, moved to Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Shady Spring at Bluefield boys, moved to Feb. 17.
Greenbrier East at Princeton boys is also postponed for tonight, as is the St. Joe at Greenbrier East girls game. No makeup date has been set for either game.
