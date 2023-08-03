RangeGoats GC is in third place in the LIV team standings with four tournaments remaining. Teams are jockeying for position in the second-year tour’s unique setup that will crown a champion at season’s end.
The RangeGoats could be set to make a move this week based on location alone.
The team is captained by none other than Bubba Watson, who endeared himself to West Virginians, and more specifically Greenbrier Countians when he came to the aid of the community after the ravaging floods of 2016. The latest stop for the LIV Tour just happens to be the Old White TPC.
The 54-hole tournament — LIV in Roman numerals — begins Friday at The Greenbrier. Fifty-four golfers — there’s that number again — will take the course for a 1:15 p.m. shotgun start.
Coming back to White Sulphur Springs has brought back memories for Watson, who not only helped in getting the course and community upright after the flooding but also was a resident of the resort for a short time.
“Well, it starts with the people,” he said. “Any town you go to and you live at, The Greenbrier represents the whole town. This is a lot of jobs here. This means a lot to a lot of families around here.
“Then when I think about the flood, how the people came together, the town came together, I've seen it with hurricanes down in Florida where I'm from, but then when you see it with a flood like this, everybody came together. Beautiful place, beautiful people. They always support their sports around here.
“It's been an amazing place to live. Timing wasn't good with my kids, so we moved out of here. But it's been an amazing place to be at, fun for the kids, fun for the family, and just excited to be back here and put on a show, hopefully put on a show for the locals here.”
Watson was at a press conference Thursday morning with his teammates Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters and Harold Varner III. Only Pieters has never played the Old White, but he will no doubt benefit from the advice of his teammates.
“Yeah, anytime we've been to a place, that comfort and that experience, it's helpful,” said Gooch, who leads the tour’s individual points race. “The good thing about this course is it's pretty straightforward. You don't need to play it a bunch of times to get comfortable.
“I know Thomas only needs to see it these couple days before we get going. It's a great golf course, and you've got to golf your ball. You can't fake it around here.
“I do think that having three of the four of us played here before, it's going to help us for the week.”
Watson agreed.
“Really the key around this golf course is putting, getting the ball in the fairway and putting,” he said. “But around here because of the mountains and the different valleys, the putts can be a little different. You might see one thing and it might break a little more or a little less just because of that. That's really the keys around here.
“They've changed a couple tee boxes. They've changed a few things that make the golf course a little bit more difficult. It'll be interesting how they set it up based on whatever.
“But I think that he's been doing this for so many years that showing up to a golf course that he hasn't seen and learning it real fast, that's why he has a good team with his caddie on the bag, walks the course and everything. I think Thomas and our team will be where we need to be by the end of the week.”
Varner is within striking distance of the individual championship. He is currently in seventh but has his work cut out for him, 56 points behind Gooch.
“I think I'd have to play really well to do that, so I think we just work on playing well,” Varner said. “I like this place, so I'm just going to worry about this week.”
It will be all business the next three days, but Watson has enjoyed his return to his former home and a place that will forever carry an important piece of his heart.
“Yes, when we came back -- we've been here for a week, so we've been around the hotel, seen people that we've known for a few years, some of the workers. Played each golf course since we've been here, so we've seen the people that we've been a part of their lives and tried to help. They've been a part of our lives. Yeah, we've seen some people that we've dealt with over the years and partnered with,” Watson said.
“We were just a small piece in helping the community recover. We were thankful that we were safe, but we wanted to help other people, so we've been a part of -- a small part of this community that's changed lives after that disaster.”
