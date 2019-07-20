Watch lists, no Texans and unfortunate timing

It is officially watch list season, and Marshall and West Virginia University have already joined the party.
Tight ends Armani Levias of Marshall and Jovani Haskins of WVU were named to the Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. The award is given annually to the top tight end in college football.
Levias, a 6-foot-4, 247-pound senior, made his Thundering Herd debut in 2018 after sitting out a season as a walk-on from Laney Community College in Oakland, Calif. He had 20 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Haskins (6-4, 245, redshirt junior) played in 12 games for the Mountaineers and caught 16 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown.
Also, Marshall offensive lineman Levi Brown (6-4, 280) was named to the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List. The award is presented to the game’s top center.
This is the third straight year Brown, a redshirt senior, has been named to the list.
l l l
For the first time since 2013, the National Football League will not have a presence at The Greenbrier.
The Houston Texans, who held training camp at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center the last two summers, opted against coming back. They instead will open camp Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
Head coach Bill O’Brien was quoted in a story on the team’s website that getting back to the fans in Houston was “probably number one” as far as reasons for the decision.
“The Greenbrier was great,” O’Brien said. “We loved the Greenbrier and the people in West Virginia. Our stay there was awesome.”
The New Orleans Saints played at The Greenbrier from 2014-16 but did not renew their agreement.
There is no word on whether a new team will come to The Greenbrier in the future.
l l l
Speaking of The Greenbrier, the timing of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier — formerly The Greenbrier Classic — is unfortunate enough. The PGA Tour event is set for Sept. 12-15 and will try to compete with high school and college football.
WVU, Marshall, Virginia and Virginia Tech will all play at home that weekend.
Keeping with the unfortunate timing theme, media day for the event will be Monday, Aug. 5 — the first day of high school football practice.
I’m not much for textspeak, but I’ll give this one a SMH.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber