Warriors top Patriots in rushing duel

Those willing to brave the frigid conditions in Coal City Friday night were treated to two of the area’s best single game performances this season.
Independence’s Atticus Goodson, 252 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Wyoming East’s Caleb Bower, 314 yards rushing and four touchdowns, were of course the two delivering those performances.
Unfortunately for the host Patriots, Bower’s total was indicative of the score as the Warriors jumped out to a 21-2 halftime lead, holding on for a 42-28 win.
“Caleb is a special kid,” Wyoming East head coach Larry Thompson said. “I told them the week going into the Shady game that’s when the playoffs would start for us. Caleb had an agenda coming into tonight — he was trying to break the school single season rushing record. It’s unconfirmed, but he may have broken it tonight, but he’s just a special kid. He works hard for everything he gets and does all the extra stuff.”
With the record on his mind, Bower played motivated and it showed from the jump.
On the first play from scrimmage, Bower raced off the right side of the line, scooting 80 yards down the sideline for a touchdown to make it a 7-0 game. But Bower wasn’t the only one getting in on the ground action for the Warriors.
Their second score came later in the first frame when fullback Alex Hall found a hole on fourth and one for a 15 yard gain. Two plays later he found pay dirt with a five yard touchdown.
“The offensive line played well tonight,” Thompson said. “Indy, I know they pride themselves on the physicality up front. They played well tonight. Hunter Isom, Marcel Guy and Hayden Miller all played well for Indy, but our guys are strong too and were motivated.”
The lone mistake for the Warriors in the first half came after an Indy punt put them at the one, leading to a safety. But a fumble recovery on the ensuing drive kept the Warriors on track as they cashed in with a trick play — a reverse handoff that led to a touchdown pass by McQuade Canada with 19 seconds left, making it a 21-2 game.
“When you get beat 42-28 and you have a touchdown called back and you fumble on the eight, you don’t have anyone to blame but yourself,” Independence head coach John. H. Lilly said. “I’m proud of the kids though. These were two good football teams tonight and we made the mistakes and they didn’t.”
Fortunately for Indy, Goodson, who had just 13 yards rushing at the half, made his imprint on a night when he also set the single season rushing record for his program.
On the first play from scrimmage after the break, Goodson scampered 57 yards to the end zone, closing the deficit. Afterwards Indy’s ground game led to continued success as the Patriots’ next score came near the end of the third when Marcel Guy bowled in from four yards out, making it 21-14.
But Guy’s touchdown was a domino of explosives, being the first of three straight plays from scrimmage that resulted in touchdowns. The following two were a 62-yard run from Bower and a 50-yarder from Goodson.
Bower eventually capped the quarter with a two-yard run, making it a 35-20 game heading into the fourth.
The scoring slowed as Bower and Goodson again traded long touchdown runs, but a hold late in the frame negated another 40-yard scoring run from Goodson and the Patriots were never able to recover.
“We decided to run it at them off tackle because they were playing three guys on the outside,” Lilly said. “The kids came to us at halftime and asked us to run it right at them and whatever happens happens. I’m really proud of our kids and I thought they played really hard. It was a good ‘ole fashioned game and I thought it was a good learning experience for our kids as we continue to build the program.”
On the subject of Goodson and Bower, Lilly wasn’t shy about heaping praise on the night’s stars.
“Those are the two top backs in southern West Virginia and maybe all of West Virginia coming back next year,” Lilly said. “I think they proved that tonight because they battled each other like Warriors.”
Independence concludes its season at 6-4 while Wyoming East, sitting at No. 14 in Class AA, will look to punch its ticket the playoffs Friday when it hosts Liberty.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
I: 0 2 18 8 — 28
WE: 14 7 14 7 — 42
First quarter
WE: Bower 80 rush (Crook kick); 11:46
WE: Hall 5 rush (Crook kick); 5:28
Second quarter
I: Safety; 10:57
WE: Jake Bishop 5-yard pass from McQuade Canada (Crook kick); :09
Third quarter
I: Goodson 57 rush (conversion fails); 11:46
I: Guy 4 rush (conversion fails); 2:32
WE: Bower 62 rush (Kick Crook); 2:19
I: Goodson 50 rush (Conversion fails); 2:08
WE: Bower 2 rush (Kick Crook); 1:04
Fourth quarter
WE: Bower 38 rush (Kick Crook); 10:55
I: Goodson 53 rush (Fleenor pass from Spurlock); 10:32
Individual statistics
Rushing
I: Atticus Goodson 19-252, Andrew Martin 2-3, Phillip Spurlock 3-(minus 11), Cody Fleenor 6-31, Marcel Guy 9-40; WE: Caleb Bower 27-314, Chase York 1-5, Alex Hall 3-20, Seth Ross 2-(minus-10), Caden Lookabill 1-21.
Passing — I: Spurlock 2-4-11-0, Goodson 0-2-0-1; WE: Ross 7-12-77-0, McQuade Canada 1-1-5-0.
Receiving — I: Fleenor 1-11, Goodson 1-0; WE: Mason Houck 1-14, Lookabill 2-14, Canada 3-26, Jake Bishop 2-28.