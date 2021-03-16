HINTON — Chad Meador was hoping for a big game from Summers and he got one — just not the Summers he hoped.
After dropping from No. 1 In the Class AA rankings, a motivated Wyoming East team put the clamps on Summers County, scoring a 52-37 win over their sectional foe Tuesday night.
Playing a big role in the win was Wyoming East forward Daisha Summers, who scored 14 points and hauled in 12 rebounds in the win.
Licking its wounds from a close home loss to Woodrow Wilson, No. 3 Wyoming East went into Tuesday's matchup with No. 2 Summers County hoping to right the ship.
The Lady Warriors did just that.
"I told them at the beginning of the season that Wyoming East was the best team in the state of West Virginia and I still maintain that," Meador said. "They have a dynamic point guard in Skylar Davidson who can do it all. She can shoot, make her teammates better and she's a great defender. Are they 15 points better than us? I would like to think if we rebound and shoot a little better, it's a little closer game.
"But what this game tells us is what our weaknesses are. They exposed us on the glass. We know we have to work on it, but that's going to take some more will. Against the good teams like that we have to do a better job."
Though for Meador there was a lot to like early.
After falling behind 6-0 on back-to-back layups from Davidson, Summers forward Gavin Pivont put the Lady Bobcats on the board with a layup.
East eventually took a 10-7 lead, but a 3-pointer from Taylor Isaac and another layup from Pivont gave Summers its first and only lead of the game.
Another layup from Davidson knotted the contest at 12, then junior wing Daisha Summers broke the tie with a layup, a sign of things to come.
After concluding the first quarter with a 15-14 advantage, Summers erupted for six straight points to open the second, forcing Meador to call a timeout.
"Offensively she got us off to a quick start there," Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna said. "That was an added bonus for us. Hopefully we can get her scoring some more points because she really helps us."
Meanwhile, the Lady Bobcats struggled to find offense outside of Pivont, who had 10 of her team's first 18 points. That was largely in part because of the defense East guard Abby Russell played on Isaac, picking her up at half court and eliminating pull-up 3-point attempts.
"We wanted to pick her up with Abby and Skylar to crowd her," Boninsegna said. "We tried to keep a fresh body on her and they all did a pretty good job of containing her. A couple times we helped off but we needed to crowd her instead of giving her a step-in 3, but overall I was pleased with our defense on her."
Pivont and her younger sister Sullivan helped slash the score to 23-20, but one more layup from Summers gave the Lady Warriors a five-point cushion heading into the break.
Afterwards, they expanded it on the strength of Davidson and Summers.
A layup and jumper from the duo helped pushed the lead to 10 points early in the quarter, but the Lady Bobcats again cut it to six.
Eventually East's depth became too much as the Lady Warriors opened the final frame with an eight-point lead and pushed it to double digits consistently throughout the final frame.
"We have a lot of heart and hustle," Boninsegna said. "I think we had a little of the aftereffects coming in here, but we didn't give up. We have a lot of respect for Summers County and they gave us a physical game. Our shooting overall wasn't the best it could be but we hung tough and that's all we could ask for."
Davidson led all scorers with 18 points. Meanwhile, Pivont had 17 for Summers.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
Wyoming East (2-1)
Skylar Davidson 18, Sarah Saunders 2, Daisha Summers 14, Kayley Bane 8, Abby Russell 6, Madison Clark 4
Summers County (3-2)
Riley Richmond 2, Taylor Isaac 9, Gavin Pivont 17, Maggie Stover 3, Sullivan Pivont 4, Liv Meador 2
WE: 15 10 6 21 — 52
SC: 14 6 5 12 — 37
3-point goals — WE: 1 (Bane); SC: 2 (Isaac 2). Fouled Out: None.