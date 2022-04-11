CLEAR FORK – Jacob Howard’s statistics followed him to Clear Fork Monday for Wyoming East’s baseball battle with county rival Westside.
By the time the dust cleared from the Warriors' 13-9 win over the Renegades, the talk was about No. 8 hitter Shawn Mosley.
Mosley had two big hits for the Warriors, including a bases-clearing single in the top of the eighth to blow open the back-and-forth battle at Crouch’s Farm.
“We’ve kind of left him down there (in the order) to give him a little confidence,” Wyoming East coach Ron “Chief” Mayhew said. “We’d talked about moving him up but sometimes when you do that a hitter can fall to pieces. But he had some good at-bats tonight.”
It was Mosley’s double with two outs in the top of the seventh that allowed him to score on Chase Griffith’s single to extend the game.
In the eighth his single plated three runs to put the game on ice.
“Wyoming East is always going to hit the ball,” Westside coach Jeremy Warrix said. “One through nine, they can hit the ball. You can walk one and the next guy’s going to hit.”
Tanner Whitten hit the ball for the Warriors. Batting ahead of Howard in the two hole, Whitten had four hits — three singles and a double.
Warrix tried to solve the riddle of Howard, who is one of the area’s hottest hitters with a .636 batting average. Each time it didn’t work out.
“Right now, he’s pounding the ball. I’d already told myself if there was an opportunity to put him on, I was going to do it. You don’t want to face that,” Warrix said of his decision to intentionally walk Howard three times.
The first two times the intentional walks helped render runs against the Renegades.
In the third, after getting Howard to ground out to the pitcher in his first plate appearance, Warrix decided to intentionally walk him, pushing Garrett Mitchell (single) to third and Whitten (single) third. Mitchell then scored on a balk.
In the fifth he was intentionally walked and eventually scored a run in a three-run frame that gave the Warriors a 6-5 lead.
In the eighth Howard was walked again and he scored a run in a four-run inning that put the game away.
“I was getting pretty annoyed with it, but I understand it, you’re going to walk the guy with the hot bat,” Howard said. “I was just relying on the guys behind me to hit me in.”
In the sixth Warrix rolled the dice and Howard homered, giving the Warriors an 8-7 lead.
“I second0guessed myself a little bit on that one, we throw it to him, and he put it to Oceana,” Warrix said.
“Everybody has their own opinion but the only time I walk anybody is with runners on second and third (and first base open),” Mayhew said.
Westside, a team that plays six freshmen at times, battled all evening, and twice battled back to take the lead after Wyoming East had done the same.
After Wyoming East overcame a 5-3 deficit with a three-run fifth, the Renegades scratched two across, using an error to score Bryson Blankenship and a two-out single by catcher Aiden Morgan with two outs, scoring Jacob Price, who walked.
In the sixth it was Howard’s shot that gave the Warriors an 8-7 lead.
But a slicing single by Price down the left field line scored Cook and Blankenship, who led off with back-to-back two-out singles, making it 9-8.
That set the stage for Mosley’s two hits and another intentional walk to steal the show.
“I’m proud of my kids,” Warrix said. “There were times in the past when our teams would have quit but these kids kept battling. We are young, we are going to have games like this, but they never gave up and that is a good sign.”
Wyoming East (5-2) will host Independence today while Westside (2-7) is at Tug Valley Wednesday.
WE 011 132 14 — 13 11 7
W 005 022 00 — 9 9 5
Battery – WE: Chase Griffin, Caden Cook and Zach Hunt W: Steven Cook, Isaac Price and Aiden Morgan; WP – Cook, LP – Price Hitting – WE: Garrett Mitchell 1-4 R; Jacob Howard 1-2 HR, 3R, 2RBI; Tanner Whitten 3-5 2B 3R; Jacob Ellison 2R; Damion Brown 1-4 2R RBI; Zach Hunt 1-5 2 RBI ; Shawn Mosley 2-5 2B R 3 RBI; Chase Griffith 2-5 2 RBI; W: Alex Brunty R; Kadien Vance 2-4 R 2RBI; Steven Cook 2-5 R; Bryson Blankenship 2-4 3R; Isaac Price 1-2 R; Brennan Rose 1-4 2RBI; Aiden Morgan 1-3 RBI